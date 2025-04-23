2025 USAC HALL OF FAME TICKETS ON SALE NOW

From USAC

Speedway, Indiana (April 22, 2025)………Join us for the 2025 USAC Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Wednesday, July 2!

The event will take place at USAC Headquarters located at 4910 W 16th St. Speedway, Indiana 46224.

A luncheon ticket is required to attend the event and must be reserved in advance at https://usacracing.ticketspice.com/2025-hof-ceremony-. Tickets will be available at will call.

The luncheon starts at noon Eastern. The hall of fame ceremony is slated to begin after the luncheon at 1:00pm and is open to the public at this time.

USAC’s 12th hall of fame class includes driver/car owner Jack Bowsher, driver Dave Darland, car owner/official Bob Estes, car owner/crew chief Bob Hampshire, promoters Roger & Linda Holdeman, official Tommy Hunt and driver Gordon Johncock.

The 2025 USAC Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be held between race days during the BC39 Presented by Avanti Windows & Doors featuring the USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship at The Dirt Track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. USAC headquarters are located just across the street from the racetrack.