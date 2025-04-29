Placerville Speedway hosts two big nights of Sprint Car racing this weekend

By Gary Thomas

Placerville, CA…One of the most anticipated double headers of the Placerville Speedway season converges this Friday and Saturday, when Berco Redwood presents the $8,000-to-win “Nor*Cal Posse Shootout/ Legends Weekend.”

The upcoming event is the first of two multi-night weekends for Winged Sprint Cars during the month of May at Placerville Speedway.

The Nor*Cal Posse Shootout has featured no shortage of excitement over the last several years. The Winged 360 Sprint Car portion this Friday May 2nd will hand out $5,000-to-win, while Saturday’s finale on May 3rd dishes out a solid $8,000-to-win.

Sharing the stage each night will be the USCS Non-Winged Sprint Cars, as they make their Placerville Speedway debut. It marks rounds five and six on the season for the Ultimate Sprint Cars, which features both 410s and 360s.

Main event winners so far this season with USCS have included Jake Andreotti, Tanner Carrick, Ricky Lewis and most recently Brody Fuson. The series also returns in July as part of the “Triple Crown” event on Independence Day Weekend.

“The Nor*Cal Posse Shootout presented by Berco Redwood is an event that we continue to try and build each season,” commented Placerville Speedway Promoter Scott Russell. “I know that we’d like to see it become one of the must attend shows in California and hopefully this new May date will help in that regard. Winged Sprint Cars and the USCS Non-Winged Sprinters should give fans an outstanding show.”

The Nor*Cal Posse Shootout presented by Berco Redwood is entering its seventh edition at the high-banked quarter mile. Previous winners include Cory Eliason, Sean Becker, Rico Abreu, Shane Golobic, Tanner Carrick and Australian Jock Goodyer, who snagged the victory last year.

The double header also showcases the rich history of Placerville Speedway like everyone has come to love during Legends Weekend. Several names from the days gone by will be in attendance with numerous vintage cars on display. The restored machines will also take some laps on the red clay for old times’ sake.

