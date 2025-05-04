Trey Osborne drives to Montpelier checkers

Montpelier,In (May3,2025)- Trey Osborne captured the 25 lap non wing feature win at Montpelier Speedway Saturday night. Following Osborne was Rylan Gray, Jack Hoyer, Cale Coons and Kale Drake.
410 Sprints – Non-Winged
A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. 6T-Trey Osborne[11]; 2. 1-Rylan Gray[6]; 3. 57-Jack Hoyer[10]; 4. 63-Cale Coons[20]; 5. 2B-Kale Drake[9]; 6. 33-Mike Miller[12]; 7. 16K-Colin Parker[3]; 8. 00W-Noah Whitehouse[21]; 9. 2A-Abby Hohlbein[14]; 10. 97-Austin Nigh[18]; 11. 00-Austin Cory[1]; 12. 0G-Kyle Shipley[8]; 13. 28-Brandon Mattox[2]; 14. 78-Cody Trammell[19]; 15. 16-Harley Burns[4]; 16. 4-Brayden Clark[16]; 17. 24M-Hunter Maddox[17]; 18. 21B-Beau Brandon[7]; 19. 9Z-Zack Pretorius[13]; 20. 25-Max Frank[5]; 21. 23D-Bryce Dues[15]
B Feature 1 (10 Laps): 1. 4-Brayden Clark[1]; 2. 97-Austin Nigh[4]; 3. 63-Cale Coons[6]; 4. 4X-Braydon Cromwell[5]; 5. 91-Parker Frederickson[3]; 6. 26-Cody Williams[2]; 7. 41-Owen Barr[7]; 8. 33M-Derek Hastings[8]; 9. 44H-Ryan Huggler[9]; 10. 37-Dave Gross[11]; 11. 22-Brian Heitkamp[10]
B Feature 2 (10 Laps): 1. 24M-Hunter Maddox[1]; 2. 78-Cody Trammell[2]; 3. 00W-Noah Whitehouse[5]; 4. 24L-Lee Underwood[4]; 5. 2-Evan Mosley[3]; 6. 84-Camden Winter[10]; 7. 67L-Josh Lane[7]; 8. 87-Tony Helton[6]; 9. 2DI-Dustin Ingle[8]; 10. 11-Aaron Davis[9]; 11. (DNS) 00G-Colin Grissom
Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 2B-Kale Drake[4]; 2. 16-Harley Burns[2]; 3. 6T-Trey Osborne[5]; 4. 4-Brayden Clark[1]; 5. 2-Evan Mosley[3]; 6. 63-Cale Coons[6]; 7. 2DI-Dustin Ingle[7]; 8. 84-Camden Winter[8]
Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 0G-Kyle Shipley[3]; 2. 28-Brandon Mattox[2]; 3. 33-Mike Miller[5]; 4. 24M-Hunter Maddox[4]; 5. 97-Austin Nigh[1]; 6. 87-Tony Helton[6]; 7. 44H-Ryan Huggler[7]; 8. 37-Dave Gross[8]
Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 00-Austin Cory[1]; 2. 1-Rylan Gray[4]; 3. 9Z-Zack Pretorius[3]; 4. 26-Cody Williams[5]; 5. 24L-Lee Underwood[6]; 6. 41-Owen Barr[7]; 7. 11-Aaron Davis[2]
Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 57-Jack Hoyer[4]; 2. 25-Max Frank[1]; 3. 2A-Abby Hohlbein[5]; 4. 78-Cody Trammell[3]; 5. 4X-Braydon Cromwell[2]; 6. 67L-Josh Lane[7]; 7. 22-Brian Heitkamp[6]
Heat 5 (8 Laps): 1. 21B-Beau Brandon[1]; 2. 16K-Colin Parker[4]; 3. 23D-Bryce Dues[5]; 4. 91-Parker Frederickson[2]; 5. 00W-Noah Whitehouse[6]; 6. 33M-Derek Hastings[3]; 7. (DNS) 00G-Colin Grissom
Qualifying 1: 1. 2B-Kale Drake, 00:14.041[5]; 2. 2-Evan Mosley, 00:14.298[2]; 3. 16-Harley Burns, 00:14.322[6]; 4. 4-Brayden Clark, 00:14.388[4]; 5. 6T-Trey Osborne, 00:14.534[3]; 6. 63-Cale Coons, 00:14.563[1]; 7. 2DI-Dustin Ingle, 00:14.721[7]; 8. 84-Camden Winter, 00:15.041[8]
Qualifying 2: 1. 24M-Hunter Maddox, 00:14.063[4]; 2. 0G-Kyle Shipley, 00:14.247[5]; 3. 28-Brandon Mattox, 00:14.383[3]; 4. 4-Brayden Clark, 00:14.388; 5. 97-Austin Nigh, 00:14.472[2]; 6. 33-Mike Miller, 00:14.534[6]; 7. 87-Tony Helton, 00:14.590[7]; 8. 44H-Ryan Huggler, 00:15.441[1]; 9. (DNS) 37-Dave Gross
Qualifying 3: 1. 1-Rylan Gray, 00:13.979[7]; 2. 9Z-Zack Pretorius, 00:14.195[2]; 3. 11-Aaron Davis, 00:14.246[1]; 4. 00-Austin Cory, 00:14.557[3]; 5. 26-Cody Williams, 00:14.846[5]; 6. 24L-Lee Underwood, 00:14.847[6]; 7. 41-Owen Barr, 00:15.157[4]
Qualifying 4: 1. 57-Jack Hoyer, 00:14.453[2]; 2. 78-Cody Trammell, 00:14.518[7]; 3. 4X-Braydon Cromwell, 00:14.870[1]; 4. 25-Max Frank, 00:15.119[3]; 5. 2A-Abby Hohlbein, 00:15.209[5]; 6. 22-Brian Heitkamp, 00:15.560[6]; 7. 67L-Josh Lane, 00:15.770[4]
Qualifying 5: 1. 16K-Colin Parker, 00:14.202[5]; 2. 33M-Derek Hastings, 00:14.217[7]; 3. 91-Parker Frederickson, 00:14.449[6]; 4. 21B-Beau Brandon, 00:14.630[4]; 5. 23D-Bryce Dues, 00:14.812[1]; 6. 00W-Noah Whitehouse, 00:15.212[3]; 7. (DNS) 00G-Colin Grissom