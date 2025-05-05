Big Game Motorsports and Gravel Sweep World of Outlaws Show at Eldora Speedway

Inside Line Promotions

ROSSBURG, Ohio (May 5, 2025) – David Gravel guided Big Game Motorsports to a sweep of a World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series race last Friday for the third time this season.

Gravel set quick time during qualifying before he won a heat race, the dash and the main event at Eldora Speedway.

“It was a great night,” he said. “We qualified really good. We heat raced well and the dash was pretty good. The track at Eldora is always a little different. I didn’t really know where to run in the feature. I felt I needed to run the top and our car was good there. I didn’t feel as good down the track.

“You just don’t know what lanes will be best. You get the jump early and aren’t able to search. You have to sense your speed and what kind of pace you have. Traffic did slow me up some, but I was able to get by most of them and get the job done.”

The win was Gravel’s series-best sixth of the season and increased his lead in the World of Outlaws championship standings to 80 points.

“It’s definitely a confidence boost,” he said of sweeping the night. “It’s always nice getting a good dash draw, which we have the last couple of times. And at Eldora we have a bunch of confidence and we’ve won a decent amount of races there.”

Saturday’s weekend finale at Eldora Speedway rained out.

Next up will be a three-race week in Central Pennsylvania with the Gettysburg Clash on Tuesday at Lincoln Speedway in Abbottstown before the HVAC Distributors Morgan Cup on Friday and Saturday at Williams Grove Speedway in Mechanicsburg.

“Mother Nature will be tough for Tuesday at Lincoln, but it’s a track we’ve been good at,” Gravel said. “We didn’t qualify too good there last year so we’ll focus on our qualifying effort, try to get in dashes and hopefully win a couple of races this week.”

Gravel has produced two World of Outlaws victories at Lincoln Speedway and nine – tied for the sixth most – at Williams Grove Speedway in his career.

QUICK RESULTS –

May 2 – Eldora Speedway near Rossburg, Ohio – Qualifying: 1; Heat race: 1 (1); Dash: 1 (2); Feature: 1 (1).

SEASON STATS –

19 races, 6 wins, 17 top fives, 19 top 10s, 19 top 15s, 19 top 20s

UP NEXT –

Tuesday at Lincoln Speedway in Abbottstown, Pa., for the Gettysburg Clash and Friday and Saturday at Williams Grove Speedway in Mechanicsburg, Pa., for the HVAC Distributors Morgan Cup with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series

