Championship season fires back up at Placerville Speedway on Mother’s Day Weekend

By Gary Thomas

Placerville, CA…The Berco Redwood championship campaign marches on at Placerville Speedway this Saturday when the quarter mile plays host to Anrak Night at the Races.

A four division program rumbles into the El Dorado County Fairgrounds on Mother’s Day Weekend with the Thompson’s Dealerships Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Red Hawk Resort + Casino Pure Stocks, the Kings Meats Ltd. Late Models and BCRA Lightning Sprints.

All moms attending the show will be entered into a raffle for a chance to win a Mother’s Day gift basket loaded with items. Fans also have a unique opportunity to take photos with Mini Donkeys during the night. As always, Live Music and Happy Hour presented by Hirst Home Team is from 4-6pm.

“We had a great Nor*Cal Posse Shootout last weekend and are looking forward to Anrak Night this Saturday,” said Promoter Scott Russell. “Anrak Corp. has been an amazing partner here at Placerville Speedway over the last several years. After this show we also take a couple weeks off, so hopefully the fans will come and pack the stands on Saturday. Make sure and bring mom out as well to create some special memories at the racetrack.”

Anrak Corporation is proud to celebrate nearly 50 years of business, which continues to be owned and operated as a family business.

Anrak is a State of California Certified Small Business, which operates in California, Nevada and Oregon. As a result, Anrak is proud to be the innovative leader in its industry, specializing in all types of milling to meet their customers’ needs. To Learn more about the company please visit https://anrak.com/

The Thompson’s Winged Sprints Cars are primed to contest their first point race in over a month during Anrak Night. Ten-time track champion Andy Forsberg leads the way into this Saturday’s show. The Auburn veteran captured victory at the opener and backed that up with a runner up effort on April 5th.

Young Austin Wood has been extremely impressive in this early season and goes into Saturday having tallied finishes of fourth or better in ever Placerville race this season. Wood will be gunning for his second career Placerville victory this weekend. Suisun City’s Chance Grasty, Redding’s Max Mittry and Lincoln’s Tanner Carrick round out the top five in points heading into Saturday.

The Red Hawk Resort + Casino Pure Stocks are coming off a thrilling main event at their most recent outing on April 12th. Rio Linda’s Ryan Peter has captured the last two events and will be hoping to make it three in a row come Saturday.

Six-time track titlist Nick Baldwin sits atop the standings after three events and looks to get back to his winning ways at Sutter’s Ridge Night presented by Williams Homes. Diamond Springs’ Kevin Jinkerson, Placerville’s Tyler Lightfoot, Sacramento’s Jason Palmer and others will also be searching to punch their ticket to victory lane.

The Kings Meats Ltd. Late Models are set for their second event of 2025. Ray Trimble captured the opener over Matt Micheli and Tyler Lightfoot. The BCRA Lightning Sprints also make their second appearance of the season at the red clay. Hunter Kinney dominated the main event on March 22nd for the victory.

Tickets and Details:

Grandstand seating during Anrak Night at the Races will be General Admission on Saturday May 10th, except for the reserved seats allocated to season ticket holders that are marked.

Adult tickets cost $18, while seniors 62+, military and juniors 12-17 will be $16. Kids 6-11 cost $8 and those five and under are free. Tickets can be purchased at the gate or online via https://www.eventsprout.com/event/psr051025

The pit gate will open at noon, with the front gate opening at 4pm. Hirst Home Team Happy Hour is offered until 6pm in the grandstands featuring live music with discounted Coors Light and Coors Original at the beer booth. The pit meeting will be held at 4:30pm with cars on track at 5:15. Hot laps, ADCO Driveline qualifying and racing will follow.

For those who can’t make it to the track, CaliDirt.TV will provide live flag-to-flag coverage of every Placerville Speedway point race this season. The live streaming service also includes each event with the Sprint Car Challenge Tour. Fans can purchase through a cost savings monthly membership or on a per race basis via https://calidirt.tv/

The Placerville Speedway is located on the beautiful El Dorado County Fairgrounds in Placerville, California. Take Hwy US-50 to Forni Road/Placerville Drive exit. Then go north on Placerville Drive to the Fairgrounds. The physical address is 100 Placerville Dr., Placerville, CA 95667. For more information on the Placerville Speedway log onto http://www.placervillespeedway.com

The quarter-mile clay oval is operated by Russell Motorsports Incorporated, which can be reached at the track business office at 530-344-7592. Contact Kami Arnold or Scott Russell directly for sponsorship opportunities at the office.

Join over 20,000 followers of Placerville Speedway on Facebook, where you can keep abreast of updates for the 2025 season. You can also find Placerville Speedway on X/Twitter by following us https://twitter.com/pvillespeedway – In addition, Placerville Speedway is also on Instagram. Follow us @PvilleSpeedway.

Upcoming events at Placerville Speedway:

Saturday May 10: Thompson’s Dealerships Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Red Hawk Resort + Casino Pure Stocks, Kings Meats Ltd. Late Models and BCRA Lightning Sprints | Anrak Night at the Races

Friday May 30: Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour and Nor-Cal Dwarf Cars | Davy Thomas Memorial- Prelude to the Bradway

Saturday May 31: NARC 410 Sprint Car Series and Nor-Cal Dwarf Cars | 34th annual Dave Bradway Jr. Memorial