Rain, Track Conditions Postpone ASCS National Tour at Windy Hollow to July 25

By Jordan Delucia

OWENSBORO, KY (May 7, 2025) — With excessive rain over the last several days in the Owensboro, KY area impeding track conditions and continued renovations at Windy Hollow Speedway, American Sprint Car Series (ASCS) National Tour and track officials have postponed the May 9 event to Friday, July 25.

The new date will provide drivers and fans the premier conditions they expect from an ASCS event.

Fans who purchased tickets in advance of the event will automatically be refunded from the online vendor used to purchase.

The Friday, July 25 date will pair with the Tour’s already-scheduled event at Benton Speedway in Benton, MO, on Saturday, July 26, creating a doubleheader weekend in two states before the national 360 Sprint Car stars head north to Iowa’s Knoxville Raceway for the biggest event of the season — the 35th annual Xtream powered by Mediacom 360 Knoxville Nationals presented by Great Southern Bank.

The ASCS National Tour event for Saturday, May 10 at Paducah International Raceway is still on track as scheduled. Tickets are still on sale for the event, which can be purchased at the link below.

If you can’t be at the track, stream every lap live on DIRTVision.