Corey Day Rides the Wall at Tri-City Speedway to Second High Limit Win of Year

From High Limit Racing

Corey Day comes back on tour with Kubota High Limit Racing for a week or so, and it’s like he never left at all.

Earning his second win of the season in five tries, the 19-year-old Clovis, California native came from the fourth starting spot to earn a $12,000 payday at Tri-City Speedway for his ninth career trip to Whiskey Myers Victory Lane.

The moment of the race came on Lap 10 when the Jason Meyers Racing, Meyers Constructors No. 14BC pulled a sensational “diamond” maneuver in turns three and four, cutting down and flying by both Brad Sweet and Tanner Thorson in one corner to take control of the lead by 0.099-seconds.

From there, Day paced the final 20 laps of the race but experienced his fair share of close calls between beating down the outside wall and encountering lap traffic in the closing stages.

Ultimately, it was a 1.763-second margin of victory for Day and the No. 14BC – extending their early-season success with runs of 1st, 4th, 5th, 7th, and 1st in their only five tries in 2025.

Brad Sweet enjoyed a championship level bounce back following a DNF from the night before, finishing second at Tri-City. That extends the championship lead to 49-points for the Kasey Kahne Racing, NAPA Auto Parts No. 49.

Justin Peck put the Rudeen Racing, Ford Performance No. 26 on the podium for the second-straight night since putting a new Ford power plant under the hood.

Championship contenders Tyler Courtney and Brent Marks closed out the top-five to minimize the damage in the title chase.

Two of the biggest performers of the night ended with DNF’s in the result category as early leader Tanner Thorson suffered a flat right rear and hard-charging Spencer Bayston saw his night end when he bounced into the wall while running third and chasing Sweet.

Rounding out the top-10 at Tri-City was Chase Randall, Danny Sams III, Kasey Kahne, Ayrton Gennette, and Cory Eliason.

THE ALL-IN NOTEBOOK (5/10/25)

Tri-City Speedway (Granite City, IL)

Dirt Draft Fastest in Hot Laps – Brenham Crouch (12.795)

Capital Custom Trailers QuickTime – Cale Thomas (12.415)

TJ Forged Heat One Winner – Rico Abreu

DMI Heat Two Winner – Corey Day

BR Motorsports Heat Three Winner – Tanner Thorson

FK Rod Ends Dash Winner – Brad Sweet

Jake’s Golf Carts Fastest Lap Award – Tanner Thorson (13.602)

Rod End Supply Hard Charger – Kasey Kahne +17 (25th-to-8th)

Lap Leaders – Tanner Thorson 1-9; Corey Day 10-30

Kubota A Feature (30 Laps): 1. 14BC-Corey Day[4]; 2. 49-Brad Sweet[1]; 3. 26-Justin Peck[5]; 4. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[14]; 5. 19-Brent Marks[11]; 6. 9R-Chase Randall[13]; 7. 24D-Danny Sams III[10]; 8. 9-Kasey Kahne[25]; 9. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[17]; 10. 2KS-Cory Eliason[15]; 11. 42-Sye Lynch[18]; 12. 13-Daison Pursley[9]; 13. 6-Mario Clouser[20]; 14. 34-Sterling Cling[12]; 15. 16TH-Kevin Newton[24]; 16. 5-Brenham Crouch[22]; 17. 88-Tanner Thorson[2]; 18. 14-Spencer Bayston[8]; 19. 12X-Cale Thomas[6]; 20. 87-Aaron Reutzel[7]; 21. 22M-Rees Moran[19]; 22. 5D-Zach Daum[23]; 23. 24-Rico Abreu[3]; 24. 28-Korbin Keith[21]; 25. 7A-Will Armitage[16]

NEW 2025 Kubota High Limit Racing Championship Standings (After 10/54 Races):

Kasey Kahne Racing #49 – Brad Sweet (670 PTS… +49)

Clauson-Marshall Racing #7BC – Tyler Courtney (621 PTS… -49)

Murray-Marks Motorsports #19 – Brent Marks (599 PTS… -71)

Rico Abreu Racing #24 – Rico Abreu (573 PTS… -97)

Ridge & Sons Racing #87 – Aaron Reutzel (552 PTS… -118)

Kasey Kahne Racing #9 – Kasey Kahne (544 PTS… -126)

Rudeen Racing #26 – Justin Peck (541… -129)

Chase Randall Racing #9R – Chase Randall (478 PTS… -192)

Jason Meyers Racing #14 – Spencer Bayston (458 PTS… -214)

Rod Gross Motorsports #88 – Tanner Thorson (428 PTS… -240)

Buch Motorsports #13 – Daison Pursley (402 PTS… -268)

Randerson Racing #24D – Danny Sams III (402 PTS… -268)

CJB Motorsports #5 – Brenham Crouch (381 PTS… -289)

Mosites Lynch Racing #42 – Sye Lynch (331 PTS… -339)

UP NEXT: A busy week begins for Kubota High Limit Racing begins with the Driven2SaveLives Monday MAYhem at Indiana’s Kokomo Speedway on Monday, May 12, then the Roto-Rooter Midweek Series event at Ohio’s Fremont Speedway on Wednesday, May 14, followed by a pair of New York races at Ransomville Speedway on Friday, May 16 and Utica-Rome Speedway on Saturday, May 17. Fans can purchase tickets for future Kubota High Limit Racing events by clicking here.