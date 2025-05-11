Driven2SaveLives Monday MAYhem at Kokomo

From High Limit Racing

Sprint car racing gets its night to shine during the Month of May in Indiana! Kubota High Limit Racing returns to Kokomo Speedway on Monday for the Driven2SaveLives Monday MAYhem. The Monday-night race will officially kick-off the 2025 Roto-Rooter Midweek Series.

NASCAR and IndyCar driver Kyle Larson will go from Kansas Speedway’s Cup race on Sunday to dirt track action at Kokomo Monday and then to Indianapolis 500 practice the following day.

Fourteen “High Rollers” will also be on track, including Indiana’s own Tyler “Sunshine” Courtney, Justin Peck and Spencer Bayston.

During Fan Fest – between qualifying and opening ceremonies – get driver autographs, register to be an organ donor at the Driven2SaveLives display and check out the power of Kubota orange at the Kubota display. And don’t miss the Gordon Pipers back again in 2025 for opening ceremonies!

Reserved, on both the front and backstretch, and general admission tickets are available for purchase online. All reserved tickets purchased online prior to Noon on race day will receive a free pit pass upgrade at the track. The pit pass upgrade tent will be located inside the main walk-in gate and will be open from 4pm until 7:30pm.

Don’t forget, only fans who pre-purchase tickets online are eligible for the Durst Dice Roll and a chance to win $2,500!

What To Know Before You Go to Kokomo Speedway (all times local):

Date: Monday, May 12

Pit Gate Opens: 2pm

Grandstand Gate Opens: 4pm

FloRacing Broadcast Begins: 7pm, ET

Hot Laps Begin: 6:15pm

Fan Fest: Immediately after qualifying until opening ceremonies at 7:25pm.

Heat Races Begin: 7:30pm

Tickets: Available online and at the gate on race day.

Pit Passes: Pit passes are only available for purchase at the track on race day at either the frontstretch ticket office or the pit office.

Pit Pass Upgrades: For those not receiving the free upgrade, pit pass upgrades can be purchased at either the pit office or frontstretch ticket office for $10.

Camping: Camping is free of charge and located at the south end of the parking lot.