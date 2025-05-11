PADDOCK USES SLIDEJOB IN SECOND HALF RESTART TO WIN AT WOODHULL

By Marty Czekala

WOODHULL, N.Y. – The name of the game was restarts, but the leader was the sitting duck.

Dillon Paddock used a restart on lap 18 to get past Jordan Hutton and win his second career CRSA feature, the second round of the Dandy Miniseries.

“The Show Stopper” had an impressive car in the second half and even closed in on the long run.

“We’ve been making steps in the right direction,” said Paddock, who won after finishing third at Woodhull one year ago. “Every time we come back, we seem to get a little better. This probably was the best car I’ve ever had.”

Paulie Colagiovanni, filling in for Blake Warner in the No. 21B, alongside Timmy Lotz, brought the field to green for the 25-lap feature. Colagiovanni would lead early in the opening five laps before the feature’s first yellow for Matt Rotz spinning in turn three.

Colagiovanni selected the bottom on the restart, but Lotz timed the restart to grab the restart. In a wild hornet’s nest, Jordan Hutton would move up to second around the outside in a two-for-one move on Colagiovanni and Paddock.

Paddock would fade down to sixth after the restart.

In his second CRSA start, Mikey Smith would also be on the charge after starting seventh in the feature, making his way up to third before the second yellow for Tyler Graves.

The following restart saw Lotz down low, with Hutton timing the restart to immediately clear and lead similar to the first restart. It would begin a near 10-lap run in which the No. 66 had a gap of as much as 2.5s while Paddock worked his way up the pylon, picking off drivers one by one having the fastest car on the track.

Following a yellow with eight to go for a second Rotz spin, Paddock timed the restart well, but Hutton drove into turn one deep to clear. Paddock crossovered Hutton and entered turn three, throwing a slidejob to put his No. 8 out front.

A pair of yellows came out, allowing Hutton to get inside at each restart, but Paddock would win by three seconds for his first win of 2025.

“I fell back and had to drive it harder to find another lane,” Paddock said. “I watched them water the top. Once I ran the top a few laps, I said, ‘Let’s just keep doing this.’ Just glad I could hold Jordan off in the restarts.”

Hutton starts off his 2025 campaign with a pair of runner-up finishes. Despite leading laps and falling short in the end, Hutton hangs his head high.

“I’m pretty happy with it,” said Hutton. “He [restarted] so well that I just couldn’t get back by him. He’s on the old HTC, and I’m on the new Med1. His tires just fired so much better than mine did.”

Mikey Smith rounds out the podium, making him two-for-two in podiums in his CRSA career. After learning from a restart penalty in his heat, Smith returned to win his heat and then danced through the field in the feature.

“We love coming up here to New York,” Smith said. “I’m glad we’re able to come here and run with all these fast guys.”

Tomy Moreau won the Elab Smokers Boutique Scramble Dash, receiving a $100 cash bonus.

Zach Sobotka won the Powdertech Powdercoating Hard Charger award, starting 25th in the A-Main and finishing fourth, up 19 spots.

Paulie Colagiovanni was awarded the Ruggles World of Autobody & Graphics Hard Luck award after starting on the pole and fading late in the final laps.

26 drivers checked in tonight.

“The Future Stars of Sprint Cars” now turn their attention to Weedsport Speedway for the series’ 300th event and the first I-90 Pit Stop Challenge race. Can’t make it to the track? Action can be seen live on DIRTVision.

A Main (25 Laps): 1. 8-Dillon Paddock[3]; 2. 66-Jordan Hutton[6]; 3. 4S-Mikey Smith[7]; 4. 38-Zach Sobotka[25]; 5. 18-Timmy Lotz[2]; 6. 29-Dalton Herrick[18]; 7. 48A-Alysha Bay[8]; 8. 10VC-Vince Chicklets[17]; 9. 15B-Spencer Burley[16]; 10. 25NG-Nolan Groves[20]; 11. 33-Scott Landers[5]; 12. D9-Dustin Sehn[10]; 13. 99-Adam Depuy[23]; 14. 23-John Smith[21]; 15. 77H-Bob Hamm[14]; 16. 28-Ron Greek[15]; 17. 48JR-Darryl Ruggles[24]; 18. 77-Matt Rotz[13]; 19. 3-Bailey Boyd[19]; 20. 22-Tomy Moreau[9]; 21. 21B-Paulie Colagiovanni[1]; 22. 20K-Ed Kelly[4]; 23. 121-Steve Glover[11]; 24. 25G-Tyler Graves[12]; 25. 30-Kirsten Dombroski[22]; 26. 10-Nathan Pierce[26]

Elab Smokers Boutique Dash (4 Laps): 1. 22-Tomy Moreau[1]; 2. D9-Dustin Sehn[4]; 3. 121-Steve Glover[3]; 4. 25G-Tyler Graves[5]; 5. 77-Matt Rotz[6]; 6. (DNF) 77H-Bob Hamm[2]

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 48A-Alysha Bay[1]; 2. 20K-Ed Kelly[2]; 3. 22-Tomy Moreau[4]; 4. D9-Dustin Sehn[3]; 5. 28-Ron Greek[5]; 6. 10VC-Vince Chicklets[7]; 7. 29-Dalton Herrick[9]; 8. 23-John Smith[6]; 9. 48JR-Darryl Ruggles[8]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 8-Dillon Paddock[3]; 2. 66-Jordan Hutton[5]; 3. 77H-Bob Hamm[1]; 4. 25G-Tyler Graves[4]; 5. 121-Steve Glover[8]; 6. 77-Matt Rotz[9]; 7. 25NG-Nolan Groves[6]; 8. 30-Kirsten Dombroski[7]; 9. (DNS) 38-Zach Sobotka

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 4S-Mikey Smith[3]; 2. 21B-Paulie Colagiovanni[6]; 3. 18-Timmy Lotz[7]; 4. 33-Scott Landers[8]; 5. 15B-Spencer Burley[5]; 6. 3-Bailey Boyd[1]; 7. (DNF) 10-Nathan Pierce[2]; 8. (DNF) 99-Adam Depuy[4]

