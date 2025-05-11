SHANE GOLOBIC WINS WMR/BCRA SUPER SERIES GRAUNSTADT MEMORIAL FOR $5,414 PAYDAY

By Steven Blakesley

ANTIOCH, CALIFORNIA (May 11, 2025) – Shane Golobic led wire-to-wire for a lucrative Midget triumph in Saturday’s inaugural Ken Graunstadt Memorial at Antioch Speedway for the WMR/BCRA California Super Series. Golobic snared a whopping $5,414 haul with the first-place purse and lap money after dominating the 30-lap feature. The driver of the No. 17w is undefeated through the first two rounds of the new Midget series.

The Graunstadt Memorial shared the card with the NARC 410 Sprint Cars Contra Costa County Clash.

“Always fun to run the Midget. Can’t thank Matt Wood enough for all he does for our sprint car team as well as our midget team. Happy to get up on the top spot of the podium. Also, big hats off to Matt Streeter and the whole 14 team for this big memorial race. Putting up a bunch of extra money and lap money all in honor of the Graunstadt family. I was happy to be a part of it and happy to be a part of Midget racing on the West Coast.”

Jake Andreotti of Castro Valley led BR Motorsports / Hot Head Engine Heaters time trials with 19 Midgets on the grounds. West Evans Motorsports heat races were split by San Jose’s Anthony Bruno, Golobic, and Stockton’s Caden Sarale.

The caution flew on the opening lap of the 30-lap feature. Peter Paulson spun in turn one and was hit hard by Marvin Mitchell.

Golobic swept to the high side from his fourth starting position on the restart, taking it four-wide out of turn four to lead lap one.

Defending BCRA champion Caden Sarale of Stockton showed his nose inside Golobic on several occasions. A three-car tussle developed for fourth with Andreotti, Dane Culver, and Dominic Gorden of Clovis dueling. Culver nabbed fourth from Andreotti on lap 15. Culver then tracked down Santa Cruz’ Logan Mitchell in lapped traffic to take third briefly. Andreotti then spun in turn three, requiring a caution on lap 23.

Andreotti sailed up the inside of the restart, passing both Gorden and Culver to drive back into fourth. Gorden then took to the outside to grab fifth from Culver.

Sarale attempted to knife inside Golobic on the final corner to no avail. Shane Golobic claimed the Graunstadt Memorial with a $2,514 first place finish, plus $2,900 in lap money for a $5,414 Super Series payday. Sarale finished second with Mitchell, Andreotti, and Gorden rounding out the top-five. Andreotti claimed the American Racer Tire Southwest / Motor City Buick GMC Hard Charger good for a new right rear tire.

The WMR/BCRA California Super Series continues June 7 at Santa Maria Speedway for the Central Coast Clash.

For more information, contact Mike McCluney at (408) 499-5625 and Greg Dennett at (510) 376-3338

RESULTS: Antioch Speedway May 10, 2025

A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 17W-Shane Golobic[6]; 2. 32-Caden Sarale[5]; 3. 96X-Logan Mitchell[2]; 4. 00-Jake Andreotti[15]; 5. 14-Dominic Gorden[3]; 6. 50-Dane Culver[16]; 7. 09-Bryant Bell[8]; 8. 65-Ben Covich[1]; 9. 20J-Dale Johnston[7]; 10. 1P-Terry Nichols[12]; 11. 15-Adam Weisberg[17]; 12. 55-Hailey Lambert[13]; 13. 18-Floyd Alvis[10]; 14. 2ND-Dominic Scelzi[19]; 15. 9-Anthony Bruno[4]; 16. 23Q-Peter Paulson[9]; 17. 68-Marvin Mitchell[11]

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 9-Anthony Bruno[4]; 2. 65-Ben Covich[3]; 3. 09-Bryant Bell[2]; 4. 68-Marvin Mitchell[1]; 5. (DNS) 00-Jake Andreotti

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 17W-Shane Golobic[6]; 2. 14-Dominic Gorden[5]; 3. 15-Adam Weisberg[1]; 4. 23Q-Peter Paulson[2]; 5. 1P-Terry Nichols[4]; 6. 66-Broedy Graham[3]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 32-Caden Sarale[5]; 2. 96X-Logan Mitchell[3]; 3. 20J-Dale Johnston[4]; 4. 18-Floyd Alvis[1]; 5. 55-Hailey Lambert[2]

Qualifying (2 Laps): 1. 00-Jake Andreotti, 00:14.105[9]; 2. 17W-Shane Golobic, 00:14.184[14]; 3. 32-Caden Sarale, 00:14.381[6]; 4. 50-Dane Culver, 00:14.414[3]; 5. 14-Dominic Gorden, 00:14.608[15]; 6. 20J-Dale Johnston, 00:14.880[17]; 7. 9-Anthony Bruno, 00:14.884[10]; 8. 1P-Terry Nichols, 00:14.938[8]; 9. 96X-Logan Mitchell, 00:15.105[4]; 10. 65-Ben Covich, 00:15.118[11]; 11. 66-Broedy Graham, 00:15.289[1]; 12. 55-Hailey Lambert, 00:15.364[16]; 13. 09-Bryant Bell, 00:15.468[5]; 14. 23Q-Peter Paulson, 00:15.750[13]; 15. 18-Floyd Alvis, 00:16.108[12]; 16. 68-Marvin Mitchell, 00:17.309[18]; 17. (DNS) 15-Adam Weisberg; 18. (DNS) 35S-Teddy Bivert

2025 WMR/BCRA California Super Series Schedule – Subject to Change

April 5 Placerville Speedway – NorCal Challenge with USAC: WINNER – Shane Golobic

May 10 Antioch Speedway – Graunstadt Memorial with NARC: WINNER – Shane Golobic

June 7 Santa Maria Speedway – Central Coast Clash

July 19 Ocean Speedway – 15th Kaeding Classic with NARC

Sept 20 Petaluma Speedway – 14th annual Adobe Cup with SCCT

October 11 Antioch Speedway – Open Wheel Oktoberfest (Co-Sanction USAC) with NARC

Nov 1 Stockton Dirt Track – 42nd Tribute to Gary Patterson with NARC