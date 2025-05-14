Kaleb Johnson Posts First Career 410 Sprint Car Victory During Huset’s Speedway Season Opener

Inside Line Promotions

– BRANDON, S.D. (May 13, 2025) – Kaleb Johnson accomplished a dream on Sunday night at Huset’s Speedway, where he earned his first career 410ci winged sprint car victory.

“It was a great feeling,” he said. “It definitely helps when you have a really good race car. I felt like I could put it anywhere I needed on the track. I felt like I made the right decisions and slid people when I needed to. It all played into my favor.”

It was a great night for the Team DGRD driver, who qualified second quickest in his group and placed third in a heat race. He narrowly missed making the feature redraw, lining him up on the inside of the fifth row in the main event.

“As the race went on I was able to drive the car harder and harder,” he said. “I got by a couple of guys right away. As I was running the top I kept running people down. I think with 14 laps to go I was in second behind (Austin) McCarl. I knew at some point rubber would eventually come in. He showed me the rubber in turns three and four and then made one mistake in turns one and two and I was able to capitalize.”

Johnson made the race-winning move in traffic with five laps remaining and held on for the special triumph.

“It’s a huge confidence booster,” he said. “This is my fourth year running 410s. We’ve been really close. Just to put it all together, it shows me I can race aggressive and I can win.”

The three-race weekend began on Friday at Lakeside Speedway in Kansas City, Kan., where Johnson timed in sixth quickest in his group to open the Kubota High Limit Racing show. A third-place finish in a heat race started him 16 th in the A Main.

“We qualified good and had a decent run in the heat race,” he said. “Come feature-time I was up to 10 th at one point. The track transitioned to the bottom and we were too tight until about eight laps to go.”

Johnson ended with a 12th-place result.

The team also competed on Saturday at Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, Iowa. Johnson was 13 th quickest in time trials. A heat race win moved him to ninth in overall points to start the feature ninth.

“We didn’t time in that great,” he said. “We won the heat race and started the feature ninth. I fell back to 11 th at one point early in the race. I found the rubber in turns one and two and was able to drive around people in turns three and four. It was nice to make progress throughout the race.”

Johnson’s second straight top 10 at the track moved him to sixth in the championship standings.

A return to Knoxville Raceway this Saturday and Huset’s Speedway, where he is the current points leader, on Sunday are on tap.

QUICK RESULTS –

May 9 – Lakeside Speedway in Kansas City, Kan. – Qualifying: 6; Heat race: 3 (2); Feature: 12 (16).

May 10 – Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, Iowa – Qualifying: 13; Heat race: 1 (2); Feature: 7 (9).

May 11 – Huset’s Speedway in Brandon, S.D. – Qualifying: 2; Heat race: 3 (3); Feature: 1 (9).

SEASON STATS –

9 races, 1 win, 1 top five, 3 top 10s, 4 top 15s, 6 top 20s

UP NEXT –

Saturday at Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, Iowa, and Sunday at Huset’s Speedway in Brandon, S.D.

MEDIA LINKS –

Website: http://www.kalebjohnsonracing.com/

X: https://twitter.com/Kaleb___Johnson

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/KalebJohnsonRacing22

SPONSOR SPOTLIGHT – AB Custom Construction

AB Custom Construction is a Sioux Falls, S.D., based business concentrating on construction projects. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100063517898815 .

“I’ve got to know B.J. Hunhoff with AB Custom Construction the past couple of years,” Johnson said. “It’s cool to see someone younger build a successful business and we’re grateful for his support of our racing team.”

Johnson would like to thank Hefty Seed Company, Oddson Underground, Inc., Blondie Motorsports, Innovative Design/Sletten Properties, Construction Products & Consultants, GRP Motorsports, Folkens Brothers Trucking, DKW Transport, Merle Johnson Farm Toys, Epoxy Co., State Bank of Fairmont, Specialized Caulking Sealants, AB Custom Construction, the Ron Weber Team, Mike Brudigan Home Loans, Heartland Properties, Clarks Custom Coatings, New Era Plumbing, ICE Contractors, Speedquip Motorsports, Norwalk Small Engine Repair, Janssen Fabrication, MPD, Ti22, Smith Ti, Hellraizer Jacks, DMI, 8740 Suspension, Maxim, HRP Wings, Hepfner Racing Products, Keizer Wheels, Hoosier Racing Tire, Howe Motorsports, FID Media and Parker Engines for their continued support.