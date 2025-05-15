HIGH LIMIT 410 SPRINTS TO STORM THE HILL AT GRANDVIEW SPEEDWAY TUESDAY NIGHT, MAY 20

By Bob Miller

BECHTELSVILLE, PA MAY 14, 2025 . . . . . . . . Here they come, the best in the business of 410 Sprint Car Racing.

Levan Machine & Truck Equipment present the Rich Mar Florist Kubota High Limit 410 Sprints Roto Rooter Mid-Week Series at the Grandview Speedway Tuesday night, May 20 This event will mark the first event of the NAPA Auto Parts Thunder on the Hill Racing Series at Grandview. The top 410 Sprint Drivers will be in action at the tricky and often non-forgiving high banked one-third mile clay oval in Bechtelsville, PA.

Some things to expect. Advance ticket holders may enter the main grandstand at 4:30 PM through the first turn gate. As an advance ticket holder your name will be entered in a drawing for two lucky spectators to join the race winner in the always joyous victory lane celebration. Or, you could be the lucky person to take part in the High Limit Dice Roll just by purchasing your tickets at TicketHoss.com, on or before May 18. The three winners will be notified in advance of the event so you can prepare to be a big part of the High Limit event at Grandview Speedway.

At approximately 7 PM, after time trials, the FAN FEST will take place in Souvenir Row/Merchandise Midway where you can meet many of the drivers at their souvenir trailers.

Opening Ceremonies will take place with an introduction of the Keystone State Quarter Midget Racing Club along with Miss Thunder on the Hill Skylar Kuhl and the Thunder Girls Sam Maguire and Katelyn Smith. We will then proceed with the Invocation and in grand fashion, the playing of our National Anthem by trumpet player Eric Haney, a successful local musician. After that, it gets serious with the Kubota High Limit Sprint Heat race events

Expected in the field are past High Limit Thunder on the Hill winners Rico Abreu and PA driver Brent Marks joined by five time World of Outlaw Champion and current High Limit point leader Brad Sweet of Grass Valley, CA, Tanner Thorson of Minden, NV, Kasey Kahne from Enumclaw, WA, Tyler Courtney Indianapolis, IN, Aaron Reutzel of Clute, TX, Daison Pursley of Loctus Grove, OK, Spencer Bayston of Lebanon, IN, Justin Peck from San Diego, CA and two Rookie drivers Danny Sams III of Elkhart, IN and Sye Lynch of Apollo, PA will be making their start with the High Limit Sprints in 2025. And we can’t count out the local drivers that will be on hand shooting for the $20,000 payday. And if a local PA driver again takes the top prize, Alpine Building Supply has posted an additional $2,000 bonus.

The Rich Mar Florist Kubota Hight Limit 410 Sprints presented by Levan Machine & Truck Equipment will open with Time Trials (approximately 6:35 PM), a series of qualifying events all leading up to the Rich Mar Florist Kubota High Limit 35 lap feature event. In addition to the $20,000 first prize the twenty-four car starting field will earn a minimum of $1,500 to start the main event. Also on the program will be the Alpine Building Supply Vintage Cars competing in two 12 lap events. This tight and racy one-third mile oval is a favorite stop on the High Limit Tour and always thrills the fans.

Advance tickets for this event are now available at TicketHoss.com. As an Advance Ticket Holder, you may enter the first turn grandstand gate at 4:30 PM allowing you choice seating. General admission tickets will go on sale at 5:00 PM and the main gate will open at that time. Warm-ups and time trials will begin at 7PM with the show opening set for 7:30 PM. The opening ceremonies will include local professional Trumpet player Eric Haney as he performs the National Anthem. Also on the program will be the Alpine Building Supply Vintage Cars competing in two 12 lap feature events. In the event of rain, Wednesday night, May 21 will be the rain date with a starting time of 7:30 PM.

General admission tickets on race night are $40 for adults, children 6-11 are $20, children 5 and under will be admitted for free. The Pit Fee is $45 and a license is not required. (Pit tickets are not available at Ticket Hoss).

Alpine Building Supply Thunder on the Hill Shirts will be on sale at the Alpine Building Supply stand in the grandstand area. Shirts are $20 up to XL and $25 for larger sizes.

NAPA AUTO PARTS PRESENTS 36TH SEASON OF THUNDER ON THE HILL 2025

ONLY AT GRANDVIEW SPEEDWAY

TUESDAY, MAY 20 7:30 PM

(Rain Date: Wednesday, May 21)

LEVAN MACHINE & TRUCK EQUIPMENT

Presents

RICH MAR FLORIST

KUBOTA HIGH LIMIT RACING 410 SPRINTS

$20,000 TO WIN 35 Laps

Alpine Building Supply $2,000 FIRST TIME PA WINNERS BONUS

TUESDAY JUNE 17 7:30 PM

ALPINE BUILDING SUPPLY

Presents

AMSOIL USAC NON-WING SPRINTS NATIONAL TOUR

LEVAN MACHINE & TRUCK EQUIPMENT

EASTERN STORM $10,000 POINT FUND

JESSE HOCKETT CLASSIC 40 LAPS $6,000 TO WIN

PLUS 358 MODIFIEDS 30 LAPS $3,000 TO WIN

Alpine Building Supply $2,000 FIRST TIME MODIFIED THUNDER WINNER BONUS

TUESDAY, JULY 1 7:30 PM

PENNSYLVANIA 410 SPRINTS SPEED WEEK SERIES

THE HODNETT CUP 35 LAPS $10,000 TO WIN

PLUS 358 MODIFIEDS 30 LAPS $3,000 TO WIN

Alpine Building Supply $2,000 FIRST TIME MODIFIED THUNDER WINNER BONUS

The 358 Modifieds will follow the weekly Grandview Speedway car specifications.

