Kubota High Limit Racing Makes Its Debut at Ransomville

From High Limit Racing

Arguably the hottest sprint car driver in the country, Rico Abreu, leads the High Rollers into the Empire State for a weekend of action.

He’ll be joined by Brad Sweet, Brent Marks, Tyler “Sunshine” Courtney and more when the series makes its debut at Ransomville Speedway on Friday, May 16 for Kubota High Limit Racing Night presented by Bateman Construction.

What To Know Before You Go to Ransomville Speedway (all times local):

Date: Friday, May 16

Pit Gate Opens: 4pm

Grandstand Gate Opens: 5pm

FloRacing Broadcast Begins: 6pm, ET

Hot Laps Begin: 6:15pm

Fan Fest: Immediately after qualifying until opening ceremonies at 7:20pm.

Heat Races Begin: 7:30pm

Tickets: Available online and at the gate on race day.

Pit Passes: Pit passes are only available for purchase at the track on race day at the pit office.

Pit Pass Upgrades: For those not receiving the free upgrade, pit pass upgrades can be purchased at either the pit office or ticket office for $5.

Camping: For information regarding camping, please email Ransomville Speedway at raceransomville@gmail.com.