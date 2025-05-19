Shane Cottle masters BOSS main at Paragon

By Aaron Fry

Paragon,In (May 17,2025)- A stormy Friday night gave way to a beautiful, but windy day at Paragon Speedway Saturday. No less than 46 traditional sprint cars signed in for competition in the MPD Racing BOSS season opener. A record setting four consecutive rain outs had begun the season, but a big field of cars, great weather, a great crowd and an incredible field of cars, more than made up for the disappointing early spring.

Quick timing their qualifying groups were Brandon Spencer, Shane Cottle, Shawn Westerfeld, Jordan Kinser and Korbyn Hayslett. Heat race wins went to Spencer, Cameron LaRose, Nate Carle, Kinser and Tye Mihocko. Two very competitive B Main events were won by Jacob Brown and Todd Hobson.

The 25-lap main event found Braxton Cummings and Shane Cottle on the front row with Mihocko and Carle in row 2. Spencer and Helton made up row 3 as Kyle Johnson and Ricky Lewis started from the fourth row. With 46 drivers representing 8 states and Australia, it made for a high quality field of 24 main event starters, which was evident in the feature race going to lap 21 before the only yellow flag would fly.

Shane Cottle led the entire race to score the win with Mihocko and Cummings completing the podium. LaRose and Spencer rounded out the top five as Kinser, Jesse Vermillion, Todd Hobson, Tony Helton and Chance Crum completed the top 10. Hobson narrowly edged out Crum for the hard charger award, as Hobson advanced 14 positions to Crum’s 13.

Next up for BOSS is this Saturday, May 24th at Florence Speedway in Kentucky! One week later, a long-awaited return to Limaland Motorsports Park on May 30th in a doubleheader with Montpelier Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 31.

410 Sprints

A Feature 1 (34 Laps): 1. 86-Shane Cottle[2]; 2. 24P-Tye Mihocko[3]; 3. 71B-Braxton Cummings[1]; 4. 13P-Cameron La Rose[10]; 5. 22-Brandon Spencer[5]; 6. 75-Jordan Kinser[9]; 7. 5-Jesse Vermillion[11]; 8. 77-Todd Hobson[22]; 9. 87-Tony Helton[6]; 10. 83C-Chance Crum[23]; 11. 14C-Nathan Carle[4]; 12. 7-Travis Thompson[18]; 13. 16K-Colin Parker[14]; 14. 16B-Harley Burns[20]; 15. 76J-JJ Hughes[16]; 16. 06-Jadon Rogers[24]; 17. 1H-Korbyn Hayslett[15]; 18. 27-Evan Mosley[12]; 19. 3KB-Jacob Brown[21]; 20. 41-Ricky Lewis[8]; 21. 34T-Cody Trammell[13]; 22. 19-Matt Cooley[19]; 23. 99J-Kyle Johnson[7]; 24. 9Z-Zack Pretorius[17]

B Feature 1 (10 Laps): 1. 3KB-Jacob Brown[2]; 2. 83C-Chance Crum[3]; 3. 21-Aiden Salisbury[4]; 4. 6T-Trey Osborne[8]; 5. 73-Blake Vermillion[9]; 6. 78-Robert Caho Jr[13]; 7. 67L-Josh Lane[11]; 8. 43-Owen Barr[6]; 9. 5W-Kyle Willis[10]; 10. 8*-Hayden Harvey[7]; 11. 8-Michael Clark[5]; 12. 16-James Boyd[1]; 13. 20-Shawn Salisbury[12]

B Feature 2 (10 Laps): 1. 77-Todd Hobson[5]; 2. 06-Jadon Rogers[1]; 3. 9-Jim Tribby[2]; 4. I1-Ivan Glotzbach[3]; 5. 2A-Abby Hohlbein[6]; 6. 07-Mike Larrison[4]; 7. 9*-Dustin Webber[11]; 8. 10-Aric Gentry[10]; 9. 11-Nate Ervin[8]; 10. 18C-Cindy Chambers[7]; 11. 83-Carl Rhuebottom[12]; 12. (DNS) 8D-Andrew Prather; 13. (DNS) 4J-Shawn Westerfeld

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 22-Brandon Spencer[4]; 2. 71B-Braxton Cummings[3]; 3. 5-Jesse Vermillion[5]; 4. 76J-JJ Hughes[2]; 5. 16-James Boyd[7]; 6. I1-Ivan Glotzbach[6]; 7. 43-Owen Barr[9]; 8. 11-Nate Ervin[8]; 9. 67L-Josh Lane[10]; 10. 8D-Andrew Prather[1]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 13P-Cameron La Rose[1]; 2. 86-Shane Cottle[4]; 3. 27-Evan Mosley[3]; 4. 9Z-Zack Pretorius[6]; 5. 06-Jadon Rogers[2]; 6. 21-Aiden Salisbury[7]; 7. 2A-Abby Hohlbein[9]; 8. 73-Blake Vermillion[8]; 9. 9*-Dustin Webber[5]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 14C-Nathan Carle[1]; 2. 99J-Kyle Johnson[2]; 3. 34T-Cody Trammell[3]; 4. 7-Travis Thompson[5]; 5. 3KB-Jacob Brown[7]; 6. 07-Mike Larrison[6]; 7. 8*-Hayden Harvey[8]; 8. 4J-Shawn Westerfeld[4]; 9. 20-Shawn Salisbury[9]

Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 75-Jordan Kinser[4]; 2. 87-Tony Helton[1]; 3. 16K-Colin Parker[3]; 4. 19-Matt Cooley[7]; 5. 9-Jim Tribby[5]; 6. 8-Michael Clark[2]; 7. 18C-Cindy Chambers[6]; 8. 5W-Kyle Willis[8]; 9. 83-Carl Rhuebottom[9]

Heat 5 (8 Laps): 1. 24P-Tye Mihocko[1]; 2. 41-Ricky Lewis[2]; 3. 1H-Korbyn Hayslett[4]; 4. 16B-Harley Burns[3]; 5. 83C-Chance Crum[6]; 6. 77-Todd Hobson[7]; 7. 6T-Trey Osborne[5]; 8. 10-Aric Gentry[9]; 9. 78-Robert Caho Jr[8]

Qualifying 1 (3 Laps): 1. 22-Brandon Spencer, 00:14.739[10]; 2. 71B-Braxton Cummings, 00:14.952[5]; 3. 76J-JJ Hughes, 00:15.071[8]; 4. 8D-Andrew Prather, 00:15.111[4]; 5. 5-Jesse Vermillion, 00:15.159[9]; 6. I1-Ivan Glotzbach, 00:15.295[3]; 7. 16-James Boyd, 00:15.535[7]; 8. 11-Nate Ervin, 00:15.538[2]; 9. 43-Owen Barr, 00:15.964[1]; 10. 67L-Josh Lane, 00:16.478[6]

Qualifying 2 (3 Laps): 1. 86-Shane Cottle, 00:14.954[1]; 2. 27-Evan Mosley, 00:15.000[4]; 3. 06-Jadon Rogers, 00:15.112[7]; 4. 13P-Cameron La Rose, 00:15.177[3]; 5. 9*-Dustin Webber, 00:15.227[8]; 6. 9Z-Zack Pretorius, 00:15.250[6]; 7. 21-Aiden Salisbury, 00:15.570[5]; 8. 73-Blake Vermillion, 00:15.789[9]; 9. 2A-Abby Hohlbein, 00:15.789[2]

Qualifying 3 (3 Laps): 1. 4J-Shawn Westerfeld, 00:15.016[7]; 2. 34T-Cody Trammell, 00:15.489[2]; 3. 99J-Kyle Johnson, 00:15.670[3]; 4. 14C-Nathan Carle, 00:15.757[9]; 5. 7-Travis Thompson, 00:15.889[6]; 6. 07-Mike Larrison, 00:16.029[5]; 7. 3KB-Jacob Brown, 00:16.518[8]; 8. 8*-Hayden Harvey, 00:16.518[1]; 9. 20-Shawn Salisbury, 00:16.518[4]

Qualifying 4 (3 Laps): 1. 75-Jordan Kinser, 00:15.301[5]; 2. 16K-Colin Parker, 00:15.712[4]; 3. 8-Michael Clark, 00:15.862[3]; 4. 87-Tony Helton, 00:16.011[7]; 5. 9-Jim Tribby, 00:16.256[2]; 6. 18C-Cindy Chambers, 00:16.532[9]; 7. 19-Matt Cooley, 00:16.869[6]; 8. 5W-Kyle Willis, 00:17.404[8]; 9. 83-Carl Rhuebottom, 00:17.404[1]

Qualifying 5 (3 Laps): 1. 1H-Korbyn Hayslett, 00:15.335[7]; 2. 16B-Harley Burns, 00:15.434[2]; 3. 41-Ricky Lewis, 00:15.450[5]; 4. 24P-Tye Mihocko, 00:15.540[1]; 5. 6T-Trey Osborne, 00:15.579[8]; 6. 83C-Chance Crum, 00:15.602[3]; 7. 77-Todd Hobson, 00:15.629[6]; 8. 78-Robert Caho Jr, 00:16.224[4]; 9. 10-Aric Gentry, 00:16.248[9]