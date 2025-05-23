OHSWEKEN SPEEDWAY CANCELS MAY 23RD EVENT DUE TO SATURATED GROUNDS

Ohsweken, ON – May 23, 2025

Ohsweken Speedway regrets to announce the cancellation of tonight’s scheduled racing event for Friday, May 23rd. Persistent rainfall throughout the week into this morning has left the track, access roads, and spectator parking lot heavily saturated and unsuitable for racing operations.

Track officials conducted a full inspection this morning and determined that the grounds had not recovered enough to properly host the scheduled event. Of particular concern are the access roads, which remain impassible for our track prep and essential emergency vehicles.

“We are disappointed to have to make this call, but the safety of our competitors, fans, and staff is our top priority,” said track owner and promoter Glenn Styres. “We appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding as we navigate the challenges that Mother Nature brings.”

The 50-lap Brock Leonard Memorial—originally scheduled for tonight—will be rescheduled, with details on the new date to be announced in the coming days.

Tonight’s event was proudly presented by Six Nations Tourism and Asphalt Works, and we thank both partners for their support. We look forward to hosting them at the track in the coming weeks.

Ohsweken Speedway now looks ahead to our next scheduled event on Friday, May 30th, when Carrier Truck Centres and Total Rentals present the return of Empire Super Sprints.

For continued updates and schedule information, please visit www.ohswekenspeedway.com