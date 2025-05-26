Danny Mumaw takes Wayne County checkers

Orville,Oh (May24,2025)- Danny Mumaw pcked up the 25 lap feature win Saturday night at Wayne County.
Chris Myers led early with Danny Mumaw making an impressive charge from fifth to second in just one lap. A yellow on lap 3 for a spinning Wayne McPeek also saw the leader Myers flip, handing the lead to Mumaw. Tyler Street moved into second with Ricky Peterson in third. Jacob Beganwald made a huge run from 16th to 6th by lap 9. On lap 11, Peterson claimed second over Street. Mumaw would go on to win, with Peterson second and Street third.