Davy Thomas Memorial opens massive weekend at Placerville Speedway

Placerville, CA…Friday Night Lights are coming to Placerville Speedway this week, as the Sprint Car Challenge Tour sanctions the inaugural $4,000-to-win/ $600-to-start “Davy Thomas Memorial- Prelude to the Bradway.”

The May 30th event is round four of the Elk Grove Ford SCCT season and launches the prestigious “Bradway Weekend” with the NARC 410 Sprint Cars invading Placerville the following night.

Friday’s show honors the late Davy Thomas, who we lost last year following a multi-year battle with cancer. Thomas spent time as a crew member and an official, but above all, he was a huge race fan that could be seen frequently in the campground and grandstands throughout California.

After being diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer at the age of 30, he continued to be at the track with his race family as often as he could. Thomas passed away on June 30th, 2024, at age 33. The event in his memory is shaping up to be one of the highest paying in SCCT/ Civil War Series history.

Several special awards are on the line thanks to numerous individuals, including the $1,750 Donna Gomez Fast Time Award and the $1,550 Gene Freeman Hard Charger Award.

The B-main is a guaranteed $300-to-start for non-transfer cars, with the first non-transfer going home with $450. In place of the Dash will be a timed Posse Pole Shuffle that is $350-to-win, along with a loaded Box of Beef courtesy of Fairma Farms.

Fresh off his win Sunday night, Justin Sanders sits atop the Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour standings going into Placerville Friday. Sanders also happens to be the defending winner of the Bradway, after sweeping both nights last season.

Suisun City’s Chance Grasty has put together a consistent season thus far and finds himself ranking second in the SCCT points after three rounds. Grasty will be gunning for victory at the Davy Thomas Memorial on Friday.

Redding’s Max Mittry has been another driver that’s been in the hunt more and more as of late. Coming off a podium effort in Marysville last weekend he heads into Placerville maintaining third in the standings.

Roseville’s Colby Copeland and Sacramento’s Austin Wood round out the top five in the SCCT points through the first three races. Wood had a tremendous night going on Sunday in Marysville, only to have a front-end issue force a DNF.

Filling out the remainder of the top 10 in the standings going into Friday are Montana racer Cole Schroeder, Yuba City’s Seth Standley, Elk Grove’s Bubba Decaires, Marysville’s Dawson Hammes and Livermore’s Travis Labat.

Upwards of 40 Winged Sprint Cars are expected to take part in the Davy Thomas Memorial on Friday evening. The traveling Nor-Cal Dwarf Cars will be the companion class each night this weekend.

Tickets and Details:

Grandstand seating at the Davy Thomas Memorial will be General Admission on Friday May 30th, except for the reserved seats allocated to season ticket holders that are marked.

Adult tickets cost $25, while seniors 62+, military and juniors 12-17 will be $22. Kids 6-11 cost $10 and those five and under are free. Tickets can be purchased at the gate or online via https://www.eventsprout.com/event/psr053025

The pit gate will open at noon, with the front gate opening at 4pm. Hirst Home Team Happy Hour is offered until 6pm in the grandstands featuring live music with discounted Coors Light and Coors Original at the beer booth. The pit meeting will be held at 4:30pm with cars on track at 5:15. Hot laps, qualifying and racing will follow.

The Placerville Speedway is located on the beautiful El Dorado County Fairgrounds in Placerville, California. Take Hwy US-50 to Forni Road/Placerville Drive exit. Then go north on Placerville Drive to the Fairgrounds. The physical address is 100 Placerville Dr., Placerville, CA 95667. For more information on the Placerville Speedway log onto http://www.placervillespeedway.com

For those who can’t make it to the track CaliDirt.TV provides live coverage of every Sprint Car Challenge Tour event. The service also covers every championship point race at Placerville Speedway. Fans can purchase through a cost savings monthly membership or on a per race basis via https://calidirt.tv/

