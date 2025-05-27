Huset’s Speedway Opens Busy Month With Frankman Motor Company Night This Sunday

Inside Line Promotions

BRANDON, S.D. (May 27, 2025) – June is the busiest month of the racing season at Huset’s Speedway with seven nights of action on tap.

The first show of the month is this Sunday for Frankman Motor Company Night. The Cressman Sanitation Midwest Sprint Touring Series 410 Sprint Cars joins the Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars for the second time this season. The Heser Auto & Detailing RaceSaver Sprint Car Series and the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks will also be in competition.

Kaleb Johnson is the lone multiple-race winner at the track this season as he’s the first driver since 2008 to win the first three points races in any division. Johnson has built a 19-point lead in the Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars championship standings thanks to his trio of victories, including one with the Cressman Sanitation MSTS 410 Sprint Cars.

Mark Dobmeier ranks second with Christopher Thram 27 points behind Johnson. Jack Dover is 29 points back with Andy Pake 40 points out of the top spot.

Dusty Ballenger holds a six-point lead in the Heser Auto & Detailing RaceSaver Sprint Car Series championship standings over the most recent feature winner – Brady Donnohue. Brandon Halverson is 10 points behind Ballenger with Dylan Waxdahl 15 points back and Andrew Sullivan 16 points out.

John Lambertz and Tye Wilke have also scored triumphs this season.

Garet DeBoer leads the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks championship standings by one point over Aaron Foote and J.J. Zebell. Chris Ellingson is three points back with Ryan DeBoer and Brandon Ferguson four points out of the lead.

Mike Chaney, Ryan DeBoer and Matt Steuerwald are the feature winners this year.

The main gates open at 5 p.m. with racing at 7:30 p.m. this Sunday.

Adult tickets are $20 at the gate or $17 if purchased in advance. Tickets for students 13-years-old to 18-years-old are $10 at the gate or $8 in advance. Children 12-years-old and younger get in free.

Race tickets are on sale online at https://mpv.tickets.com/schedule/?agency=JKMV_PL_MPV&orgid=55369#/?view=list&includePackages=true .

2025 HUSET’S SPEEDWAY WEEKLY DIVISION FEATURE WINNERS –

Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars

Kaleb Johnson- 3(May 11, May 18 and May 25)

Heser Auto & Detailing RaceSaver Sprint Car Series

Brady Donnohue – 1(May 25);John Lambertz- 1(May 11) and Tye Wilke – 1 (May 18)

Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks

Mike Chaney – 1(May 25);Ryan DeBoer – 1(May 18) andMatt Steuerwald- 1(May 11)

UP NEXT –

Sunday for Frankman Motor Company Night featuring the Cressman Sanitation Midwest Sprint Touring Series 410 Sprint Cars and Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars, the Heser Auto & Detailing RaceSaver Sprint Car Series and the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks

