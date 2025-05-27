MOWA SPRINTS FRIDAY NIGHT

From Lincoln Speedway
High-speed open wheel action returns to Lincoln Speedway as the Morrow Brothers Ford Midwest Open Wheel Association MOWA Sprint Cars headline a packed night of racing on Friday, May 30!
Get ready for wheel-to-wheel thrills and dirt-slinging excitement from some of the Midwest’s best sprint car drivers — all at one of the most exciting bullrings in Illinois!
🔥 DIVISIONS RACING:
🏆 MOWA Sprint Cars
💪 DIRTcar Pro Late Models
🔧 DIRTcar Modifieds
⚡ MARA Midgets
👑 Crown Vics
📅 EVENT TIMES:
🚪 Pits Open – 3:00 PM
🎟️ Grandstands Open – 5:00 PM
📋 Local Pill Draw Ends – 5:50 PM
🏁 Hotlaps – 6:00 PM
🏁 Racing – 7:00 PM
🎟️ GRANDSTAND TICKETS:
Adults – $20
Kids 11 & Under – FREE
(All tickets and pit passes sold at the track on raceday)
🏨 NEED A HOTEL?
Call and mention Lincoln Speedway for a special discount:
🛏️ Hampton by Hilton – Lincoln, IL – (217) 732-6729
🛏️ Comfort Inn & Suites – Lincoln, IL – (217) 735-5800
Come out for an awesome Friday night at Lincoln Speedway – racing, food, family fun, and FAST cars!
Full event info ➡️ www.lincolnspeedwayil.com