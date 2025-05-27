NARC SPRINT CARS HEAT TO PLACERVILLE FOR THE DAVE BRADWAY JR. MEMORIAL RACE

By Andrew Kunas

Placerville, CA … One of the most prestigious sprint car races on the West Coast is next for the NARC Racing Series, as the NARC 410 Sprint Car Series competes in the 34th running of the Dave Bradway Jr Memorial on Saturday night at Placerville Speedway.

The event honors the memory of a popular young sprint car racer who lost his life at age 28 in a crash at the 1987 Super Dirt Cup at Skagit Speedway. Dave Bradway Jr was a winner of several NARC main events, his first coming at Petaluma Speedway in 1982, and he also won a track championship at the old Baylands Speedway. First run in 1991 and held every year but once since, the Dave Bradway Jr. Memorial for a long time has been considered one of NARC’s signature events and a staple on the West Coast sprint car scene.

As has been the case every year, extra payout – a lot of it – will be up for grabs for the racers. Everything from bonuses for winning heat races, to cash for leading specific laps, to drawing specific pills, to quick qualifying time, to bonuses for just winning the race, and much more, will all be going out on Saturday night. With bonuses, Saturday’s 40-lap main event will pay at least $5,500 to win.

D.J. Netto of Hanford is the NARC points leader going into Saturday’s race, having won twice so far this season as he picked up wins at the Stockton Dirt Track and Antioch Speedway. The former NARC champion will be looking to win the Dave Bradway Jr Memorial for the first time aboard the Netto Ag No. 88N.

Fremont’s Shane Golobic, second in the points, should be one to watch aboard the Matt Wood Racing No. 17w as he has seen a lot of success at Placerville Speedway in his career and has won twice there already this season in non-NARC competition. Golobic led much of the way in last year’s Bradway, but this time hopes to win it for the first time.

The list of past winners of the Bradway features many of the best to ever do it, including National Sprint Car Hall of Famers Brent Kaeding, Jimmy Sills and Paul McMahan. McMahan won the inaugural Bradway in 1991, while Kaeding has four to his credit, with Bradway victories coming in 1995, 1999, 2000 and 2007. No one, however, has won more than former series champion Jonathan Allard, who has five Bradway victories on his resume, picking up checkered flags in 2001, 2003, 2005, 2009 and 2012.

WHO TO WATCH

The 2025 season in NARC competition for reigning series champion Justin Sanders has been nothing short of a roller coaster. Sanders, out of Aromas, has won two NARC features this season but has also experienced a number of lows across the way, including twice spinning out while racing for the lead.

Sanders though has seen success at the Dave Bradway Jr Memorial, being a two-time winner of the event including last year’s barn burner when he picked off a number of cars in the late laps to win it. Having a low moment the last NARC outing, Sanders hopes the roller coaster ride swings back up in the form of a third Bradway win for him aboard the Mittry Motorsports No. 2x.

Lemoore’s Gauge Garcia is still hunting for his first NARC 410 sprint car victory, and Placerville Speedway could be the place where that happens. Garcia led laps in last year’s Dave Bradway Jr Memorial main event. Garcia and the Keller Motorsports No. 2k team hope that it happens again, only this time they stay up front and pick up a special victory.

FAN INFO

The NARC program will include qualifying, four 8-lap heat races, a 6-lap Trophy Dash, a 12-lap Last Chance Qualifier and a 40-lap main event.

Placerville Speedway is located on the El Dorado County Fairgrounds at 100 Placerville Drive, in town just off U.S. Hwy 50. General admission is $28 for adults. Tickets are $25 for seniors 62 and older, military and kids ages 12 to 17. Kids ages 6 to 11 are in for only $10 and young children 5 and under are in for free. The fairgrounds is charging $10 for parking.

There is more sprint car action on Friday night as well for fans to check out. The inaugural Davy Thomas Memorial, honoring the NorCal sprint car superfan who also supported NARC, will feature SCCT 360 sprint cars action that night.

ABOUT NARC

The Northern Auto Racing Club is the premier 410-winged sprint car series in the western United States. Since 1960, the traveling organization has thrilled fans at dirt tracks up and down the West Coast and crowned a “King of the West” champion. For more information on the NARC 410 sprint car series, including race results, points standings, and upcoming events, go to www.narc410.com. You can also follow on various social media platforms.

NARC 2025 WINNERS

March 8 – D.J. Netto at Stockton Dirt Track (Salute to Leroy Van Conett)

April 12 – Justin Sanders at Silver Dollar Speedway (Mini Gold Cup)

May 10 – D.J. Netto at Antioch Speedway (Contra Costa County Clash)

May 16 – Justin Sanders at Ocean Speedway

May 17 – Tanner Holmes (Race 1) & Caeden Steele (Race 2) at Thunderbowl Raceway (Morrie Williams Memorial)

The NARC 410 Sprint Car Racing Series is also sponsored by Hoosier Racing Tires and Floracing.com. Associate sponsors include Automotive Racing Products (ARP), Beacon Wealth Strategies, Brown & Miller Racing Solutions, Bullet Impressions, Jim Allen Promotions, Kimo’s Tropical Car Wash, Mettec Titanium, MyRacePass, Red Rose Transportation, Tarlton & Son, Wedg High Performance Karts, Williams Roofing, and Winters Performance Products.

2025 NARC 410 SPRINT CARS SERIES

(AFTER FIVE EVENTS IN 27-RACE SERIES – 5/26/25)

DJ Netto, Hanford – 692

Shane Golobic, Fremont – 683

Tim Kaeding, San Jose – 670

Tyler Thompson, Harrisburg, OR (R) – 663

Sean Becker, Roseville – 660

Bud Kaeding, Campbell – 653

Kaleb Montgomery, Templeton – 649

Gauge Garcia, Lemoore – 641

Billy Aton, Benicia – 634

Dominic Gorden, Clovis – 633

Justin Sanders, Aromas – 628

Mariah Ede, Fresno (R) – 606

Tanner Holmes, Jacksonville, OR – 546

Dominic Scelzi, Fresno – 525

Tanner Carrick, Lincoln – 520

John Clark, Windsor – 499

Caeden Steele, Fresno – 494

Jarrett Soares, Gilroy – 489

Landon Brooks, Rio Oso – 398

Dylan Bloomfield, Oakley – 395

Dave Bradway Jr. Memorial Race winners:

2024- Justin Sanders

2023- Colby Copeland

2022- Corey Day

2021- Dominic Scelzi

2019- Justin Sanders

2018- Willie Croft

2017- Rico Abreu

2016- Kyle Hirst

2015- Bud Kaeding

2014- Rico Abreu

2013- Rico Abreu

2012- Jonathan Allard

2011- Peter Murphy

2010- Shane Stewart

2009- Jonathan Allard

2008- Tim Kaeding

2007- Brent Kaeding

2006- Sean Becker

2005- Jonathan Allard

2004- Jason Statler

2003- Jonathan Allard

2002- Tim Kaeding

2001- Jonathan Allard

2000- Brent Kaeding

1999- Brent Kaeding

1998- Randy Tiner

1997- Jimmy Sills

1996- Paul McMahan

1995- Brent Kaeding

1994- Randy Tiner

1993- Eric Rossi

1992- Greg DeCaires

1991- Jason McMillen

UPCOMING EVENTS:

June 7 – Silver Dollar Speedway (Chico) – David Tarter Memorial

June 11 – Southern Oregon Speedway (Medford, OR) – Fastest Five Days in Motorsports

June 12 – Douglas County Dirtrack (Roseburg, OR) – Fastest Five Days in Motorsports

June 13 – Cottage Grove Speedway (Cottage Grove, OR) – Fastest Five Days in Motorsports

June 14 – Willamette Speedway (Lebanon, OR) – Fastest Five Days in Motorsports

June 15 – Grays Harbor Raceway (Elma, WA) – Fastest Five Days in Motorsports

June 19-21 – Skagit Speedway (Burlington, WA) – $100,026 to win Super Dirt Cup