Rain Cancels Williams Grove May 30

By Shawn Brouse

Mechanicsburg –Rains expected to hit during early to mid evening have caused Williams Grove Speedway officials to cancel the May 30 racing program.

The decision was made at noon so as to allow fans and drivers the opportunity to make alternate plans.

Fan Appreciation Night featuring free admission to the front pit area for general admission fans prior to the races will now be held on June 13 when Mamma’s Pizza will present Fan Appreciation and Kids Night in a combined program.

Martin’s Potato Chips, Hoseheads.com and J & S Classics will also sponsor the special night, giving away chips and candy to fans while Mamma’s Pizza gives away prizes to fans and drivers.

The make-up Dirty Deeds 25 feature for 358 sprints held over from April 4 will now also be completed as part of the June 13 racing program.

The oval will host the return of the All Stars Circuit of Champions Sprints for the Lynn Paxton EMMR Legends Classic coming up next Friday, June 6 at 7:30 pm.

