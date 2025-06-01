Hallett shows why Fremont is his favorite American track

By Brian Liskai

FREMONT, Ohio – Brock Hallett, from Brisbane, Queensland, Australia, hasn’t raced at Fremont Speedway Presented by Gill Construction a lot in his career, but when he says “The Track That Action Built” is one of his favorites in the U.S. it’s understandable. Especially after Saturday, May 31 when he led all 30 laps of the Fort Ball Pizza Palace 410 Sprint feature on Ohio Truck Sales/Construction Equipment and Supply Night to claims his first ever win at the track.

Hallett held off several challenges early from Zeth Sabo and late in the race from Cap Henry to claim the $4,000 victory. Hallett also had to survive a few restarts the last third of the race to take the win over Henry, Sean Rayhall, Sabo and Cole Duncan.

“What a great night. This is one of my favorite tracks in the states. Trevor and Hayden had the car perfect. Graham isn’t here but I’m sure he’s watching. It’s my girlfriend Celine’s birthday….we will celebrate tonight,” said Hallett beside his Keizer Wheels, Slade Shocks, GW Racing backed #5AU.

With his second place finish defending champion of the All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads/Kistler Racing Products Attica Fremont Championship Series Presented by the Baumann Auto Group Cap Henry will pad his point lead.

After a couple a caution on the start of the Fremont Federal Credit Union 305 Sprint feature, the event went non-stop for 25 laps. Zack Kramer grabbed the initial lead until Jamie Miller slipped by on lap three with Matt Foos staying close in third.

By the half-way point Miller, Kramer and Foos were locked in a tremendous battle with Foos driving into the lead on lap 14 just before entering heavy lapped traffic. Foos picked off the lappers one by one lap after lap while Miller and Kramer battled for second. Foos, the division’s 2021 track champion, drove away for his 12th career win at Fremont over Kramer, Miller, Seth Schneider and Steve Rando.

Miller will add to his lead as he looks to repeat as the Real Geese Decoys/Real Capz Attica Fremont Championship Series champion.

“It’s about time. We’ve been fast all year we just needed a little luck. I can’t thank Jackson Sebetto enough. He is true to his ward. He gave up his seat for me to drive this tonight. He puts a ton of money in this team. My car has had horrible engine luck and he has let me drive his a couple of times and I’m so happy to reward these guys with a win,” said Foos beside his Hossler Brothers Construction, Angry Duck Graphics, NAPA of Norwalk, Under Pressure Renovating, AZ Automotive, Level Utilities, Shelley Lytle, Eco Insulators, Level Performance, Joe Lynch Racing, Lynch Farms, Norwalk Concrete, Bad Habits Barbershop, Cornerstone Practitioners, Detailing Junkies backed #14S.

The Burmeister Trophy Dirt Truck A-main was a barn-burner. Scott Milligan jumped into the early lead before Jamie Miller took the top spot on lap three. Miller, Keith Sorg and Shawn Valenti went at it for the next hand full of laps before Sorg surged into the lead on lap seven, bringing Valenti to second. Sorg and Valenti ran door to door from lap seven to lap 14 when Valenti used lapped trucks to take the lead, only to see Sorg return the favor the following lap. Valenti and Sorg sliced and diced through lapped traffic with Valenti regaining the lead on lap 16.

Valenti held off Sorg for his fourth win in a row and the 86th of his career at Fremont to stand atop the all-time win list. Miller finished third but was disqualified for not reporting to tech inspection following the race, moving Kent Brewer to third, Brad Stuckey to fourth and Dustin Keegan to fifth.

“I’m glad we were able to put on a great race for the fans and reward Rich Farmer for giving us the spot light and running our feature first tonight. I’m thankful I get to drive this truck and thanks to all my guys for all their hard work,” said Valenti beside his Craig Miller Trucking, Conrad Transportation, Dave Story Equipment, A Plus Auto Center, Smolders Speed Concepts, S&S Hauling and Excavating backed #7B.

Fremont Speedway will be back in action Saturday, June 7 with the AFCS 410 and 305 sprints and dirt trucks in action. Prior to the night’s racing the Fremont Speedway Hall of Fame will hold its induction ceremonies.

Keep up to date with Fremont Speedway by going to www.fremontohspeedway.com or on Facebook at www.facebook/FremontSpeedway or on Twitter at https://twitter.com/FremontSpeedway or follow on My Race Pass at www.myracepass.com

About Ohio Truck Sales – https://www.ohiotrucks.com/

In 2010, Chris Andrews took a leap, selling the family race team to focus on used semi trucks. The proceeds allowed him to acquire four pre-owned rigs and expand his team. Year by year, sales multiplied—from five to 15, then 30. Today, Ohio Truck Sales sells thousands of used semi-trucks annually. Whether you’re looking to sell your current semi or are in the market for a new one, contact Ohio Truck Sales today.

About Construction Equipment & Supply (http://ces-co.net/)

With locations in Fremont and Sandusky, Construction Equipment and Supply makes it easy to complete commercial and private jobs! Visit their showrooms for options and products for renting and buying along with keeping up to date on new pieces of equipment they offer. Don’t forget about their service department that can be onsite or at one of their shops. Annual inspections and end-user training available. Construction Equipment & Supply was founded in Sandusky, Ohio in 1996 and has grown to be the largest construction equipment and supply company in Erie County. In 2022, CES grew to second location in Fremont, Ohio. Stop in to Construction Equipment and Supply or call (419) 625-7192 for help with your next construction supply or rental need.

About Gill Construction – https://kgcpc.com

Owned and operated by Ray Brooks, and headquartered in nearby Port Clinton, Ohio, Gill Construction specializes in an array of land and water services, utilizing over five decades of experience to build an extensive repertoire which includes site excavation, site utilities, demolition, trenching, and marina service. Gill Construction boasts a dynamic, diverse, and experienced workforce, guaranteed to perform and complete any task with the utmost customer satisfaction.

FREMONT, SPEEDWAY

Saturday, May 31, 2025

410 Sprints – Fort Ball Pizza Palace

A Feature 1 30 Laps

1. 5AU-Brock Hallett[1]; 2. 33W-Cap Henry[8]; 3. 14-Sean Rayhall[7]; 4. 29-Zeth Sabo[2]; 5. 22-Cole Duncan[9]; 6. 101-Kalib Henry[13]; 7. 45-Devon Borden[6]; 8. 1-Nate Dussel[10]; 9. 16-DJ Foos[11]; 10. 15C-Chris Andrews[5]; 11. 19-TJ Michael[4]; 12. 3V-Chris Verda[18]; 13. 25R-Jordan Ryan[12]; 14. 38-Leyton Wagner[20]; 15. 2+-Brian Smith[19]; 16. 97-Trey Jacobs[14]; 17. 21-Larry Kingseed Jr[15]; 18. X-Mike Keegan[17]; 19. 35-Stuart Brubaker[3]; 20. W20-Greg Wilson[16]

B Feature 1 10 Laps

1. W20-Greg Wilson[2]; 2. X-Mike Keegan[1]; 3. 3V-Chris Verda[4]; 4. 2+-Brian Smith[7]; 5. 38-Leyton Wagner[12]; 6. 5-Kody Brewer[6]; 7. 9-Lance Heinberger[3]; 8. 10TS-Tyler Schiets[10]; 9. 3TN-Tyler Newhart[11]; 10. 6J-Jonah Aumend[5]; 11. 88-Jimmy McCune[8]; 12. (DNS) 75-Jerry Dahms

Heat 1 8 Laps

1. 15C-Chris Andrews[2]; 2. 22-Cole Duncan[1]; 3. 33W-Cap Henry[4]; 4. 97-Trey Jacobs[5]; 5. 29-Zeth Sabo[3]; 6. W20-Greg Wilson[7]; 7. 6J-Jonah Aumend[8]; 8. 10TS-Tyler Schiets[9]; 9. 38-Leyton Wagner[10]; 10. 2+-Brian Smith[6]

Heat 2 8 Laps

1. 19-TJ Michael[2]; 2. 16-DJ Foos[1]; 3. 45-Devon Borden[4]; 4. 35-Stuart Brubaker[3]; 5. 21-Larry Kingseed Jr[6]; 6. X-Mike Keegan[5]; 7. 9-Lance Heinberger[7]; 8. 88-Jimmy McCune[8]; 9. 3TN-Tyler Newhart[9]

Heat 3 8 Laps

1. 1-Nate Dussel[1]; 2. 14-Sean Rayhall[4]; 3. 101-Kalib Henry[5]; 4. 5AU-Brock Hallett[3]; 5. 25R-Jordan Ryan[2]; 6. 5-Kody Brewer[9]; 7. 3V-Chris Verda[7]; 8. 75-Jerry Dahms[8]; 9. (DNS) 01-Bryan Sebetto

Qualifying 1 2 Laps

1. 33W-Cap Henry, 00:12.520[25]; 2. 45-Devon Borden, 00:12.685[28]; 3. 14-Sean Rayhall, 00:12.737[20]; 4. 29-Zeth Sabo, 00:12.801[27]; 5. 35-Stuart Brubaker, 00:12.843[22]; 6. 5AU-Brock Hallett, 00:12.883[12]; 7. 15C-Chris Andrews, 00:12.904[3]; 8. 19-TJ Michael, 00:12.917[21]; 9. 25R-Jordan Ryan, 00:12.944[9]; 10. 22-Cole Duncan, 00:12.952[17]; 11. 16-DJ Foos, 00:13.060[14]; 12. 1-Nate Dussel, 00:13.100[18]; 13. 97-Trey Jacobs, 00:13.101[5]; 14. X-Mike Keegan, 00:13.141[6]; 15. 101-Kalib Henry, 00:13.164[15]; 16. 2+-Brian Smith, 00:13.237[24]; 17. 21-Larry Kingseed Jr, 00:13.246[4]; 18. 01-Bryan Sebetto, 00:13.260[26]; 19. W20-Greg Wilson, 00:13.354[7]; 20. 9-Lance Heinberger, 00:13.367[13]; 21. 3V-Chris Verda, 00:13.527[8]; 22. 6J-Jonah Aumend, 00:13.699[23]; 23. 88-Jimmy McCune, 00:13.743[16]; 24. 75-Jerry Dahms, 00:14.031[10]; 25. 10TS-Tyler Schiets, 00:14.140[11]; 26. 3TN-Tyler Newhart, 00:14.289[1]; 27. 5-Kody Brewer, 00:14.291[2]; 28. 38-Leyton Wagner, 00:59.999[19]

305 Sprints – Fremont Federal Credit Union

A Feature 1 25 Laps

1. 14S-Matt Foos[3]; 2. 8K-Zach Kramer[1]; 3. 26-Jamie Miller[2]; 4. 36-Seth Schneider[6]; 5. 19R-Steve Rando[7]; 6. 2-Brenden Torok[4]; 7. 1W-Paul Weaver[13]; 8. 36JR-JJ Henes[9]; 9. 5JR-Jimmy McGrath[5]; 10. 6-Dustin Dinan[8]; 11. 49I-John Ivy[15]; 12. 28-Shawn Valenti[16]; 13. X15-Kasey Ziebold[14]; 14. 0-Bradley Bateson[12]; 15. 12X-Kyle Peters[19]; 16. 3M-Logan Mongeau[20]; 17. 6W-Chad Wilson[18]; 18. 13S-Drew Siferd[11]; 19. 4M-Blayne Keckler[10]; 20. 12-Dylan Watson[17]

B Feature 1 10 Laps

1. 28-Shawn Valenti[1]; 2. 12-Dylan Watson[2]; 3. 6W-Chad Wilson[4]; 4. 12X-Kyle Peters[7]; 5. 3M-Logan Mongeau[8]; 6. 63-Randy Ruble[5]; 7. 18-Ben Watson[3]; 8. 78-Austin Black[9]; 9. 88JR-Jimmy McCune Jr[15]; 10. 39T-Trevor St Clair[14]; 11. 18Z-Brian Razum[13]; 12. 1S-James Saam[16]; 13. 26S-Lee Sommers[10]; 14. 98-Dave Hoppes[12]; 15. 11-Brayden Harrison[6]; 16. (DNS) 09-Daniel Hoffman

Heat 1 8 Laps

1. 36-Seth Schneider[4]; 2. 2-Brenden Torok[3]; 3. 4M-Blayne Keckler[1]; 4. 36JR-JJ Henes[2]; 5. 49I-John Ivy[7]; 6. 6W-Chad Wilson[8]; 7. 12-Dylan Watson[5]; 8. 18-Ben Watson[6]; 9. 26S-Lee Sommers[9]; 10. 88JR-Jimmy McCune Jr[10]; 11. 1S-James Saam[11]

Heat 2 8 Laps

1. 6-Dustin Dinan[1]; 2. 19R-Steve Rando[2]; 3. 26-Jamie Miller[3]; 4. 14S-Matt Foos[4]; 5. 1W-Paul Weaver[5]; 6. 12X-Kyle Peters[8]; 7. 11-Brayden Harrison[7]; 8. 63-Randy Ruble[6]; 9. 98-Dave Hoppes[10]; 10. 09-Daniel Hoffman[9]

Heat 3 8 Laps

1. 8K-Zach Kramer[2]; 2. 5JR-Jimmy McGrath[4]; 3. 0-Bradley Bateson[5]; 4. 13S-Drew Siferd[1]; 5. X15-Kasey Ziebold[6]; 6. 28-Shawn Valenti[3]; 7. 3M-Logan Mongeau[7]; 8. 78-Austin Black[8]; 9. 39T-Trevor St Clair[10]; 10. 18Z-Brian Razum[9]

Qualifying 1 2 Laps

1. 36-Seth Schneider, 00:13.618[8]; 2. 14S-Matt Foos, 00:13.658[27]; 3. 5JR-Jimmy McGrath, 00:13.660[26]; 4. 2-Brenden Torok, 00:13.680[22]; 5. 26-Jamie Miller, 00:13.721[14]; 6. 28-Shawn Valenti, 00:13.881[15]; 7. 36JR-JJ Henes, 00:13.958[18]; 8. 19R-Steve Rando, 00:13.969[25]; 9. 8K-Zach Kramer, 00:14.021[3]; 10. 4M-Blayne Keckler, 00:14.077[28]; 11. 6-Dustin Dinan, 00:14.099[6]; 12. 13S-Drew Siferd, 00:14.158[4]; 13. 12-Dylan Watson, 00:14.234[20]; 14. 1W-Paul Weaver, 00:14.235[21]; 15. 0-Bradley Bateson, 00:14.257[1]; 16. 18-Ben Watson, 00:14.257[7]; 17. 63-Randy Ruble, 00:14.327[17]; 18. X15-Kasey Ziebold, 00:14.350[24]; 19. 49I-John Ivy, 00:14.374[13]; 20. 11-Brayden Harrison, 00:14.464[12]; 21. 3M-Logan Mongeau, 00:14.476[19]; 22. 6W-Chad Wilson, 00:14.554[31]; 23. 12X-Kyle Peters, 00:14.557[23]; 24. 78-Austin Black, 00:14.591[11]; 25. 26S-Lee Sommers, 00:14.659[30]; 26. 09-Daniel Hoffman, 00:14.828[9]; 27. 18Z-Brian Razum, 00:14.839[2]; 28. 88JR-Jimmy McCune Jr, 00:14.893[29]; 29. 98-Dave Hoppes, 00:15.070[5]; 30. 39T-Trevor St Clair, 00:15.080[10]; 31. 1S-James Saam, 00:15.141[16]

Dirt Trucks – Burmeister Trophy

A Feature 1 20 Laps

1. 7B-Shawn Valenti[4]; 2. 4S-Keith Sorg[3]; 3. 8KB-Kent Brewer[16]; 4. 5S-Bradley Stuckey[9]; 5. 17X-Dustin Keegan[6]; 6. 34-Todd Warnick[7]; 7. 1M-Scott Milligan[1]; 8. 20-Caleb Shearn[13]; 9. 39-Brandon Goad[10]; 10. 19H-Adam Heminger[8]; 11. 28K-Jackson Keegan[19]; 12. 18S-Randy Swiecicki[21]; 13. 99PJ-Bryce Black[22]; 14. 51-Dave Bankey[14]; 15. 8W-Allen White[15]; 16. 45-Collin Burns[20]; 17. 73-Mike Duncan[11]; 18. 95-Steve Miller[5]; 19. 8S-Brandon Stukey[12]; 20. 9-Curt Inks[18]; 21. P51-Jamie Miller[2]; 22. (DNS) 9S-Tony Parker; 23. (DNS) 50D-Dan Hennig

Heat 1 8 Laps

1. 7B-Shawn Valenti[4]; 2. 17X-Dustin Keegan[2]; 3. 5S-Bradley Stuckey[1]; 4. 95-Steve Miller[3]; 5. 20-Caleb Shearn[5]; 6. 18S-Randy Swiecicki[7]; 7. 45-Collin Burns[6]; 8. 99PJ-Bryce Black[8]

Heat 2 8 Laps

1. P51-Jamie Miller[3]; 2. 19H-Adam Heminger[1]; 3. 39-Brandon Goad[5]; 4. 34-Todd Warnick[2]; 5. 51-Dave Bankey[7]; 6. 28K-Jackson Keegan[6]; 7. 8KB-Kent Brewer[4]; 8. (DNS) 50D-Dan Hennig

Heat 3 8 Laps

1. 4S-Keith Sorg[4]; 2. 1M-Scott Milligan[3]; 3. 8S-Brandon Stukey[6]; 4. 73-Mike Duncan[5]; 5. 8W-Allen White[7]; 6. 9S-Tony Parker[2]; 7. (DNS) 9-Curt Inks

Qualifying 1 2 Laps

1. 7B-Shawn Valenti, 00:17.051[20]; 2. 8KB-Kent Brewer, 00:17.509[18]; 3. 4S-Keith Sorg, 00:17.570[23]; 4. 95-Steve Miller, 00:17.623[5]; 5. P51-Jamie Miller, 00:18.033[16]; 6. 1M-Scott Milligan, 00:18.057[1]; 7. 17X-Dustin Keegan, 00:18.080[7]; 8. 34-Todd Warnick, 00:18.321[8]; 9. 9S-Tony Parker, 00:18.587[15]; 10. 5S-Bradley Stuckey, 00:18.610[3]; 11. 19H-Adam Heminger, 00:18.616[9]; 12. 9-Curt Inks, 00:18.626[19]; 13. 20-Caleb Shearn, 00:18.645[17]; 14. 39-Brandon Goad, 00:18.854[14]; 15. 73-Mike Duncan, 00:18.953[13]; 16. 45-Collin Burns, 00:18.972[21]; 17. 28K-Jackson Keegan, 00:19.005[2]; 18. 8S-Brandon Stukey, 00:19.051[6]; 19. 18S-Randy Swiecicki, 00:19.204[12]; 20. 51-Dave Bankey, 00:19.252[22]; 21. 8W-Allen White, 00:20.052[11]; 22. 99PJ-Bryce Black, 00:20.324[10]; 23. 50D-Dan Hennig, 00:59.999[4]