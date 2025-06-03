CENTRAL COAST CLASH AT SANTA MARIA UP NEXT FOR WMR-BCRA SUPER SERIES

By Steven Blakesley

WATSONVILLE, CALIFORNIA (June 3, 2025) – The new Western Midget Racing / Bay Cities Racing Association California Super Series rolls onto its third race of the 2025 Midget season with the Central Coast Clash at Santa Maria Speedway on Saturday June 7th. $2,000 will be on the line for the feature winner.

Front gates will open at 4:00 PM on Saturday with racing at 6:00 PM. Adult tickets are $20, Senior/Military $18, Ages 11-17 $10 and youth 10 and under free. Parking is free, beer and concession stand booths will be open to serve you. Pre-sale tickets and the season’s schedule is available on www.SantaMariaSpeedway.net

“Sugar” Shane Golobic has come out of the gates red hot with the Super Series, claiming both races this year. Golobic earned a $2,000 prize in the NorCal Challenge at Placerville Speedway on April 5. He followed that with a lucrative $5,414 payday at the Graunstadt Memorial at Antioch Speedway on May 10.

The inaugural Super Series has attracted an average of 22 cars per each event held so far in the seven-race circuit. 2024 BCRA champion Caden Sarale of Stockton has finishes of fourth and second to lead the standings. Sarale also scored a USAC Western States Midgets victory at Santa Maria this season as well.

Sarale leads the championship by 29 markers over Dane Culver. Culver has finishes of sixth and eighth this year and aims for his first top-five of the season on Saturday.

Santa Clarita’s Adam Weisberg is third in the championship with a three-point advantage over Santa Cruz’ Logan Mitchell. Weisberg and Mitchell are also battling for the $1000 to win Underdog Championship for drivers utilizing WMR EcoTec rules. Weisberg and Mitchell are tied in the Underdog standings following Antioch, where Mitchell stormed to a strong podium finish in his stock powered No. 96x machine. Mitchell also leads the standings in the separate Western Midget Racing standings after three races completed on their schedule.

Dale Johnston of Olivehurst, Terry Nichols of Delano, Floyd Alvis of San Carlos, Marvin Mitchell of Madera, Broedy Graham of Bakersfield, and Ben Covich of Reno, Nevada round out the top-ten in the BCRA Super Series standings.

IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Sport Mods and Hobby Stocks will also be competing in Saturday’s action.

The WMR/BCRA California Super Series utilizes the Bay Cities Racing Association Midget rules and procedures.

In addition to the $2,000 to win feature prize, multiple sponsors are contributing contingency awards at each Super Series race. The BR Motorsports / Hot Head Engine Heaters fast-time pays $100. West Evans Motorsports presents the $50 heat races. American Racer Tire West and Motor City Buick GMC will offer a right rear tire, a $227 value, to the hard charger at each Super Series event. Additional supporters of the 2025 WMR/BCRA California Super Series include Tel Tac, Stanton Racing Engines, Storck’s Garage LLC, and Roza Motorsports.

For more information, contact Mike McCluney at (408) 499-5625 and Greg Dennett at (510) 376-3338

2025 WMR/BCRA California Super Series Schedule – Subject to Change

April 5 Placerville Speedway – NorCal Challenge (Co-sanctioned with USAC) – WINNER: Shane Golobic

May 10 Antioch Speedway – Graunstadt Memorial with NARC – WINNER: Shane Golobic

June 7 Santa Maria Speedway – Central Coast Clash

July 19 Ocean Speedway – 15th Kaeding Classic with NARC

Sept 20 Petaluma Speedway – 14th annual Adobe Cup with SCCT

October 11 Antioch Speedway – Open Wheel Oktoberfest (Co-sanctioned with USAC)

with NARC

Nov 1 Stockton Dirt Track – 42nd Tribute to Gary Patterson with NARC