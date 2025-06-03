Coors Light Big Trophy Night ignites big Summer at Placerville Speedway

By Gary Thomas

Placerville, CA…A four division program rumbles into Placerville Speedway for Coors Light Big Trophy Night this Saturday June 7th.

It marks the first Berco Redwood/ Hoosier Tires championship point race in nearly a month and features all four of the track regulars in competition.

It doesn’t get better than grabbing an ice-cold Coors Light at the Cold Zone, hanging with your closest racing friends in the stands and watching the famed Placerville red clay shoot through the air during hot laps.

Main event winners on Saturday go home with the perpetual six-foot tall trophies as is tradition on Coors Light Big Trophy Night.

Competition Carburetion Fast Lap Awards will also be handed out with the Ltd. Late Models and Pure Stocks. The drivers with the fastest lap in the Pure Stock and Limited Late Model feature events will receive $100 and be entered into the November Grand Prize drawing of $500!

The Thompson’s Family of Dealerships Winged 360 Sprint Cars return to action for the first time since May 10th. Auburn’s Andy Forsberg leads the standings on the strength of two wins in three races and has committed to going for another track title.

Suisun City’s Chance Grasty, Sacramento’s Austin Wood, Modesto’s Tony Gomes and Marysville’s Josh Young complete the top five in the standings. Gomes captured Coors Light Big Trophy Night last season with the Winged Sprints.

The Kings Meats Ltd. Late Models are set to contest their third event of the season on Coors Light Big Trophy Night. Placerville’s own Tyler Lightfoot claimed the win last time out and leads the standings over Matt Micheli, Rod Oliver, round one winner Ray Trimble and Chris McGinnis.

Six-time track champion Nick Baldwin leads the Red Hawk Resort + Casino Pure Stock standings going into Saturday. Rio Linda’s Ryan Peter has been the man so far this season however when it comes to winning main events. Peter has snagged three of the four races held and looks to add another on Coors Light Big Trophy Night.

Diamond Springs’ Kevin Jinkerson, Tyler Lightfoot and Jason Palmer round out the top five in Pure Stock points. Baldwin is the defending Big Trophy Night victor.

The Mountain Democrat Mini Trucks have had just two events so far and are geared up to hold race number three on Saturday. Rookie driver Noah Lapoint has shown speed and holds down P1 in the standings narrowly over defending Coors Light Big Trophy winner Austin Struthers.

Tickets and Details:

Grandstand seating during Coors Light Big Trophy Night will be General Admission on Saturday June 7th, except for the reserved seats allocated to season ticket holders that are marked.

Adult tickets cost $18, while seniors 62+, military and juniors 12-17 will be $16. Kids 6-11 cost $8 and those five and under are free. Tickets can be purchased at the gate or online via https://www.eventsprout.com/event/psr060725

The pit gate will open at noon, with the front gate opening at 4pm. Hirst Home Team Happy Hour is offered until 6pm in the grandstands featuring live music with discounted Coors Light and Coors Original at the beer booth. The pit meeting will be held at 4:30pm with cars on track at 5:15. Hot laps, ADCO Driveline qualifying and racing will follow.

For those who can’t make it to the track, CaliDirt.TV will provide live flag-to-flag coverage of every Placerville Speedway point race this season. The live streaming service also includes each event with the Sprint Car Challenge Tour. Fans can purchase through a cost savings monthly membership or on a per race basis via https://calidirt.tv/

The Placerville Speedway is located on the beautiful El Dorado County Fairgrounds in Placerville, California. Take Hwy US-50 to Forni Road/Placerville Drive exit. Then go north on Placerville Drive to the Fairgrounds. The physical address is 100 Placerville Dr., Placerville, CA 95667. For more information on the Placerville Speedway log onto http://www.placervillespeedway.com

The quarter-mile clay oval is operated by Russell Motorsports Incorporated, which can be reached at the track business office at 530-344-7592. Contact Kami Arnold or Scott Russell directly for sponsorship opportunities at the office.

Join over 20,000 followers of Placerville Speedway on Facebook, where you can keep abreast of updates for the 2025 season. You can also find Placerville Speedway on X/Twitter by following us https://twitter.com/pvillespeedway – In addition, Placerville Speedway is also on Instagram. Follow us @PvilleSpeedway.

Upcoming events at Placerville Speedway:

Saturday June 7: Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Pure Stocks, Ltd. Late Models and Mini Trucks | Coors Light Big Trophy Night

Saturday June 21: Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Pure Stocks, Ltd. Late Models and BCRA Lightning Sprints | Fan Appreciation Night presented by Thompson’s Family of Dealerships

Saturday June 28: Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Pure Stocks, Mini Trucks and Hunt Magnetos Wingless Tour | Half Price Burger Night presented by Kings Meats