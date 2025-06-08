CADEN SARALE EXTENDS WMR-BCRA SUPER SERIES POINTS LEAD WITH SANTA MARIA VICTORY

By Steven Blakesley

SANTA MARIA, CALIFORNIA (JUNE 8, 2025) – 2024 Bay Cities Racing Association Midget champion Caden Sarale of Stockton extended his 2025 WMR/BCRA California Super Series points lead on Saturday, winning the Central Coast Clash at Santa Maria Speedway. The win paid $2,000.

Australian Mathew Radisich claimed BR Motorsports / Hot Head Engine Heaters fast-time worth $200 with a 16.483-second trip around the speedway.

Western Midget Racing points leader Logan Mitchell of Santa Cruz used a stock EcoTec engine to win West Evans Motorsports first heat race. Sarale won the second West Evans Motorsports heat race.

Dane Culver of Riverside topped Hailey Lambert at the start of the 30-lap feature. Sarale quickly marched to the lead on lap four, charging from the sixth starting position. Sarale never relinquished the top spot. Culver finished a career-best Midget finish of second, followed by Radisich, Mitchell, and 11th-starting Todd Hawse of Moorpark, Calif. Hawse won the American Racer Tire West / Motor City Buick GMC Hard Charger worth a free right tire.

Additional supporters of the 2025 WMR/BCRA California Super Series include Tel Tac, Stanton Racing Engines, Storck’s Garage LLC, and Roza Motorsports.

The WMR/BCRA California Super Series races into one of its most prestigious races of the year on July 19 with the Howard Kaeding Classic at Ocean Speedway in Watsonville, Calif. The Super Series will be racing in support of the NARC 410 Sprint Cars.

For more information, contact Mike McCluney at (408) 499-5625 and Greg Dennett at (510) 376-3338

RESULTS: Santa Maria Speedway June 7, 2025

A Feature (30 Laps): 1. 32-Caden Sarale[6]; 2. 50-Dane Culver[2]; 3. 14T-Mathew Radisich[3]; 4. 96X-Logan Mitchell[5]; 5. 18H-Todd Hawse[11]; 6. 10-Adam Teves[10]; 7. 55-Hailey Lambert[1]; 8. 20J-Dale Johnston[8]; 9. 18-Floyd Alvis[9]; 10. 8-Randi Pankratz[4]; 11. 15-Adam Weisberg[7]

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 96X-Logan Mitchell[1]; 2. 8-Randi Pankratz[3]; 3. 14T-Mathew Radisich[4]; 4. 55-Hailey Lambert[5]; 5. 18-Floyd Alvis[6]; 6. 18H-Todd Hawse[2]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 32-Caden Sarale[4]; 2. 50-Dane Culver[2]; 3. 15-Adam Weisberg[1]; 4. 20J-Dale Johnston[3]; 5. 10-Adam Teves[5]

Qualifying (2 Laps): 1. 14T-Mathew Radisich, 00:16.483[2]; 2. 32-Caden Sarale, 00:16.496[11]; 3. 8-Randi Pankratz, 00:16.512[7]; 4. 20J-Dale Johnston, 00:16.628[6]; 5. 18H-Todd Hawse, 00:16.667[4]; 6. 50-Dane Culver, 00:16.793[9]; 7. 96X-Logan Mitchell, 00:16.811[10]; 8. 15-Adam Weisberg, 00:17.049[1]; 9. 55-Hailey Lambert, 00:17.174[8]; 10. 10-Adam Teves, 00:17.290[5]; 11. 18-Floyd Alvis, 00:17.678[3]

2025 WMR/BCRA California Super Series Schedule – Subject to Change

April 5 Placerville Speedway – NorCal Challenge with USAC: WINNER – Shane Golobic

May 10 Antioch Speedway – Graunstadt Memorial with NARC: WINNER – Shane Golobic

June 7 Santa Maria Speedway – Central Coast Clash: WINNER – Caden Sarale

July 19 Ocean Speedway – 15th Kaeding Classic with NARC

Sept 20 Petaluma Speedway – 14th annual Adobe Cup with SCCT

October 11 Antioch Speedway – Open Wheel Oktoberfest (Co-Sanction USAC) with NARC

Nov 1 Stockton Dirt Track – 42nd Tribute to Gary Patterson with NARC