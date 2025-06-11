World of Outlaws Teams with Haudenschild, NOS Energy Drink in Millstream Return

By Alex Nieten

FINDLAY, OH (June 11, 2025) – Sheldon Haudenschild, NOS® Energy, and the World of Outlaws are bringing Ohio race fans an added dose of The Greatest Show on Dirt this year when the Series returns to Millstream Speedway in September.

Continuing to find ways to support tracks in his home state, Haudenschild is helping to bring the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series back to the 4/10-mile Findlay, OH facility on Friday, Sept. 26, for Sheldon Haudenschild’s Buckeye Brawl presented by NOS Energy. It’ll be the Series’ first time back at the track in over 30 years.

“It’s pretty cool to just spread the love in Ohio to some different parts. Findlay has a big racing background,” Haudenschild said. “It’s cool to get back to Millstream. They brought it back to life. Another track we used to race at; it closed down and opened back up. Hopefully, we’ll be able to help them out. I think the fans will for sure show up there… Some of the little things we’ll have going on for fans will be pretty cool, and I’m excited for that.”

NOS® Energy stepped in to help enhance the event by adding $10,000 to the Feature purse. The winner will leave with a $17,000 payday – honoring Haudenschild and Stenhouse Jr.-Marshall Racing’s No. 17 car – while second will earn $11,000 and third will receive $7,000.

“Ohio has some of the most passionate Sprint Car fans, which makes this an exciting opportunity to help Sheldon and the World of Outlaws bring them another big event,” said Lauren Albano, NOS Energy’s GM. “There will be no shortage of energy on and off the track with the multiple fan activations.”

The September event will be the Series’ 10th visit to Millstream and the first since 1994. Whoever scores the win will leave with the healthy payday and place their name among legends as the current list of Series winners at the track include 20-time Series champion Steve Kinser, three-time Series champion Sammy Swindell, 1995 Series champion Dave Blaney, 140-time Series winner Doug Wolfgang, and “The Ohio Traveler” Rick Ferkel.

The NOS Energy sampling station will be on site at the Buckeye Brawl, providing fans with a complimentary NOS Energy, and there will be special fan activities throughout the event.

Tickets to Sheldon Haudenschild’s Buckeye Brawl presented by NOS Energy are on sale at worldofoutlaws.com/tix or call 844-DIRT-TIX.

If you can’t make it to the track, you can watch every World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series race live on DIRTVision.

About NOS Energy

Based in Corona, California, NOS Energy is part of the Monster Energy Company. Launched in 2005, NOS Energy Drink fuels performance by providing the high-performance energy and enhanced mental focus. Whether on the track, tuning a favorite car in the garage, or conquering your day, NOS Energy delivers a kick and fuels speeds junkies everywhere. Rooted in auto-culture, NOS Energy Drink is a proud partner of Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Chris Forsberg, Sheldon Haudenschild and RJ Anderson – just to name a few. High Performance Energy. High Performance Athletes. For more information, visit http://www.drinknos.com/ or on social media @NOSEnergyDrink.

