Bloomington Speedway rained out

Tonight’s race featuring the Midwest Thunder 410 Sprint Car Series has been Postponed. It has rained consistently and more is on the way.

The next paragraph is important – we are working with Midwest Thunder officials on a potential rain date. What is important to note is that this may fall on an unconventional day. Why would we consider this. (1) we need to race and (2) so do race teams. Just like the Historic Bloomington Speedway these folks have invested in their cars and equipment and have sponsor obligations. This has been one of the most difficult seasons many of us have experienced.

So please monitor social media for updates.

We’re sorry … and disappointed