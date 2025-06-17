Thompson’s Fan Appreciation Night features $5 tickets at Placerville Speedway

By Gary Thomas

Placerville, CA…Throughout the years Placerville Speedway has been known for having some of the most loyal fans in Northern California. As a special thank you to our dedicated patrons, grandstand tickets will be just $5 during the annual Thompson’s Fan Appreciation Night this Saturday June 21st.

Divisions ready to thrill the crowd on Fan Appreciation Night include the Thompson’s Family of Dealerships Winged 360 Sprint Cars, the Kings Meats Ltd. Late Models, the Red Hawk Resort + Casino Pure Stocks and Wingless BCRA Lightning Sprints.

Hirst Home Team presents Coors Light/ Coors Banquet Happy Hour and Live Music prior to the races until 6pm. Make sure to also arrive with your appetite to enjoy some of the highest rated racetrack cuisine in Nor-Cal at the Speedway Café.

“Thompson’s Fan Appreciation Night is always an event we look forward to each season,” said track Promoter Scott Russell. “With grandstand tickets just $5 we encourage everyone to bring a friend and if they can, please introduce someone new to the races on Saturday as well. The Thompson’s Family of Dealerships have been long-time partners with not only the track, but it even goes back to 2001 when I first started running Sprint Cars. We can’t thank them enough for their continued support.”

The familiar red clay was silent from the roar of race cars around the oval last week due to the annual break for the El Dorado County Fair. This Saturday, however, launches five consecutive weeks of racing as things begin to heat up at Placerville Speedway.

Battles in the Berco Redwood/ Hoosier Tire/ Coors Light championship chase stand close entering the busiest stretch of the campaign. Just 19-points separate Auburn’s Andy Forsberg, Suisun City’s Chance Grasty and Sacramento’s Austin Wood at the top of the Thompson’s Winged Sprint Car standings.

Forsberg has two wins, while Grasty and Wood have shown solid consistency thus far, with both knocking on the door of victory lane. Tony Gomes of Modesto dominated the last point race and sits fourth in points followed by Placerville’s own Shane Hopkins.

Fan Appreciation Night marks round four of the Kings Meats Ltd. Late Model season. Yuba City’s Rod Oliver captured the last event and holds a slim two-point advantage over Live Oak’s Matt Micheli. Placerville’s Tyler Lightfoot has one win on the campaign and is only four markers back in third.

The Red Hawk Resort + Casino Pure Stocks have put on some thrilling races this season and more of the same is expected Saturday. Six-time track champion Nick Baldwin of Oakley won last time out and leads Diamond Springs’ Kevin Jinkerson by 17 points.

Three-time victor this season Ryan Peter of Rio Linda ranks P3 in the standings but is just 20 back of Baldwin. Tyler Lightfoot and Sacramento’s Jason Palmer round out the top five in points.

The BCRA Lightning Sprints will also shed the wings for the first time this season at Placerville Speedway, as they get tuned up for the November running of the Hangtown 100.

Tickets and Details:

Grandstand seating during Thompson’s Fan Appreciation Night will be General Admission on Saturday June 21st, except for the reserved seats allocated to season ticket holders that are marked.

Grandstand tickets once again are just $5 and can be purchased at the gate or online via https://www.eventsprout.com/event/psr062125

The pit gate will open at noon, with the front gate opening at 4pm. Hirst Home Team Happy Hour is offered until 6pm in the grandstands featuring live music with discounted Coors Light and Coors Original at the beer booth. The pit meeting will be held at 4:30pm with cars on track at 5:15. Hot laps, ADCO Driveline qualifying and racing will follow.

For those who can’t make it to the track, CaliDirt.TV will provide live flag-to-flag coverage of every Placerville Speedway point race this season. The live streaming service also includes each event with the Sprint Car Challenge Tour. Fans can purchase through a cost savings monthly membership or on a per race basis via https://calidirt.tv/

The Placerville Speedway is located on the beautiful El Dorado County Fairgrounds in Placerville, California. Take Hwy US-50 to Forni Road/Placerville Drive exit. Then go north on Placerville Drive to the Fairgrounds. The physical address is 100 Placerville Dr., Placerville, CA 95667. For more information on the Placerville Speedway log onto http://www.placervillespeedway.com

The quarter-mile clay oval is operated by Russell Motorsports Incorporated, which can be reached at the track business office at 530-344-7592. Contact Kami Arnold or Scott Russell directly for sponsorship opportunities at the office.

Placerville Speedway has over 20,000 followers on Facebook and is also on X/Twitter and Instagram (@PvilleSpeedway).

Upcoming events at Placerville Speedway:

Saturday June 21: Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Pure Stocks, Ltd. Late Models and BCRA Lightning Sprints | Fan Appreciation Night presented by Thompson’s Family of Dealerships

Saturday June 28: Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Pure Stocks, Mini Trucks and Hunt Magnetos Wingless Tour | Half Price Burger Night presented by Kings Meats

Friday July 4: Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Ltd. Late Models and Pure Stocks | Freedom Fireworks

Saturday July 5: Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Ultimate Sprint Car Series, USAC Western States Midgets and BCRA Lightning Sprints | Triple Crown