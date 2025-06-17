﻿USAC SILVER CROWN ENTRIES FOR PORT ROYAL ON SATURDAY

By Richie Murray

Port Royal, Pennsylvania (June 17, 2025)………Twenty-two USAC Silver Crown drivers and machines are prepared to take on Pennsylvania’s Port Royal Speedway for this Saturday night’s USAC Eastern Blast on June 17 at the dirt half-mile.

Among the 22 entries are both previous Port Royal Silver Crown winners, Sutter, California’s Logan Seavey (2022 & 2023) and Locust Grove, Oklahoma’s Daison Pursley (2024).

Past Port Royal front runners in this Saturday’s field also include Pleasant Hill, Ohio’s Matt Westfall (2nd in 2022), Pennsylvania’s Chase Dietz (2nd in 2023), Ione, California’s Justin Grant (2nd in 2024), York Stoystown, Pennsylvania’s Carmen Perigo (4th in 2023) and Greenfield, Indiana’s C.J. Leary who won the pole in 2022 and finished 5th in 2023.

Meanwhile, Raisin City, California’s Mitchel Moles is back in the saddle at Port Royal after winning the pole in 2023 and finishing 7th in 2024, along with Collegeville, Pennsylvania’s Alex Bright (8th in 2024) and Allentown, Pennsylvania’s Briggs Danner (9th in 2024).

The list of fellow Port Royal Silver Crown returnees also consists of Fort Branch, Indiana’s Chase Stockon (11th in 2023), Saint Charles, Missouri’s Kyle Steffens (11th in 2024), Anaheim, California’s Jake Swanson (12th in 2023), Clarklake, Michigan’s Brian Ruhlman (13th in 2022), West Springfield, Pennsylvania’s Jimmy Light (14th in 2022), Columbus, New Jersey’s Mark Bitner (19th in 2022), Troy, Missouri’s Chris Fetter (21st in 2024) and Shelbyville, Indiana’s Gregg Cory (22nd in 2023).

Drivers vying for their first career Port Royal USAC Silver Crown starts include USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car point leader Kyle Cummins (Princeton, Indiana), plus series veteran Dave Berkheimer (Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania), series Rookie Tom Savage (Red Lion, Pennsylvania) and first-time series participant Travis Mahoney, son of USAC national winner Jim Mahoney.

The Eastern Storm/USAC Eastern Blast event will feature both the USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship and the USAC Silver Crown National Championship, plus winged 410 c.i. Sprint Cars. The USAC Silver Crown portion of the program will conclude with a 50-lap main event paying $8,000-to-win.

Pits open at 4pm Eastern, front gates open at 5pm and hot laps begin at 6pm, followed by qualifying and racing. Adult admission tickets are $30, students age 13 to 18 are $15 and children 12 and under will be admitted free.

PORT ROYAL USAC SILVER CROWN ENTRY LIST: (22 CARS)

4 (R) MARK BITNER/Columbus, NJ (Henry Yeska)

6 JAKE SWANSON/Anaheim, CA (Klatt Enterprises)

8 KYLE STEFFENS/St. Charles, MO (Steffens Motorsports)

9 DAISON PURSLEY/Locust Grove, OK (Chris Dyson Racing)

10 BRIGGS DANNER/Allentown, PA (DMW Motorsports)

15 CHRIS FETTER/Troy, MO (Chris Fetter)

19 MITCHEL MOLES/Raisin City, CA (Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports)

20 KYLE CUMMINS/Princeton, IN (Team AZ-Petty-Rossi Racing)

21 C.J. LEARY/Greenfield, IN (Team AZ-Petty-Rossi Racing)

22 LOGAN SEAVEY/Sutter, CA (Rice Motorsports-Abacus Racing)

24 (R) ALEX BRIGHT/Collegeville, PA (John Haggenbottom)

31 DAVE BERKHEIMER/Mechanicsburg, PA (Dave Berkheimer Motorsports)

32 GREGG CORY/Shelbyville, IN (Williams-Cory Racing)

38 (R) TOM SAVAGE/Red Lion, PA (Savage Motorsports)

49 BRIAN RUHLMAN/Clarklake, MI (Brian Ruhlman)

52 CARMEN PERIGO/Stoystown, PA (John Stehman)

54 MATT WESTFALL/Pleasant Hill, OH (4 Kings Racing)

65 (R) TRAVIS MAHONEY/Oglesby, IL (SV Motorsports)

69 CHASE STOCKON/Fort Branch, IN (Pink 69 Racing)

86 CHASE DIETZ/York, PA (Bruce Lee)

91 JUSTIN GRANT/Ione, CA (Hemelgarn Racing)

118 JIMMY LIGHT/West Springfield, PA (Mike Thomas)

(R) represents a USAC Silver Crown National Championship Rookie

USAC SILVER CROWN NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP POINTS: 1-Justin Grant-326, 2-C.J. Leary-282, 3-Kody Swanson-232, 4-Matt Westfall-223, 5-Logan Seavey-183, 6-Mario Clouser-178, 7-Gregg Cory-176, 8-Kaylee Bryson-175, 9-Tyler Roahrig-169, 10-Kyle Steffens-166.

USAC SILVER CROWN WINS AT PORT ROYAL SPEEDWAY:

2-Logan Seavey

1-Daison Pursley

USAC SILVER CROWN WINNERS AT PORT ROYAL SPEEDWAY:

2022: Logan Seavey (6/18)

2023: Logan Seavey (6/17)

2024: Daison Pursley (6/15)

USAC SILVER CROWN TRACK RECORDS AT PORT ROYAL SPEEDWAY

1 Lap – 6/16/2024 – Brady Bacon – 19.816

50 Laps – 6/16/2024 – Daison Pursley – 28:53.852

PORT ROYAL USAC SILVER CROWN RESULTS:

2022 FEATURE: (50 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Logan Seavey (6), 2. Matt Westfall (4), 3. Brady Bacon (2), 4. Dallas Hewitt (11), 5. C.J. Leary (1), 6. Shane Cottle (7), 7. Shane Cockrum (10), 8. Kody Swanson (5), 9. Jason McDougal (12), 10. Carmen Perigo (19), 11. Brian Tyler (16), 12. Chase Stockon (17), 13. Brian Ruhlman (15), 14. Jimmy Light (18), 15. Austin Nemire (21), 16. Mark Smith (9), 17. Jake Swanson (3), 18. Travis Welpott (23), 19. Mark Bitner (22), 20. Mike Haggenbottom (20), 21. Tom Paterson (24), 22. Justin Grant (8), 23. Gregg Cory (14), 24. Kyle Robbins (13). 31:43.07 (New Track Record)

2023 FEATURE: (50 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Logan Seavey (4), 2. Chase Dietz (3), 3. Brady Bacon (6), 4. Carmen Perigo (9), 5. Kody Swanson (2), 6. Justin Grant (7), 7. Matt Westfall (12), 8. Shane Cottle (13), 9. C.J. Leary (5), 10. Kevin Thomas Jr. (14), 11. Chase Stockon (11), 12. Jake Swanson (10), 13. Alex Bright (16), 14. Steve Buckwalter (20), 15. Wayne Johnson (17), 16. Mario Clouser (8), 17. Mark Smith (22), 18. Kaylee Bryson (15), 19. Travis Welpott (26-P), 20. Ryan Thomas (21), 21. Mark Bitner (23), 22. Gregg Cory (24), 23. Taylor Ferns (25-P), 24. Mitchel Moles (1), 25. Trey Burke (19), 26. Russ Gamester (18). NT

2024 FEATURE: (50 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Daison Pursley (2), 2. Justin Grant (6), 3. Brady Bacon (1), 4. Matt Westfall (5), 5. Kody Swanson (3), 6. Chase Dietz (9), 7. Mitchel Moles (7), 8. Alex Bright (13), 9. Briggs Danner (12), 10. Logan Seavey (4), 11. Kyle Steffens (11), 12. Carmen Perigo (16), 13. Mark Smith (17), 14. Trey Burke (19), 15. Brian Ruhlman (14), 16. Shane Cottle (10), 17. Robert Ballou (15), 18. Kaylee Bryson (23), 19. Chase Stockon (8), 20. Mark Bitner (20), 21. Chris Fetter (21), 22. Trey Osborne (24), 23. C.J. Leary (18), 24. Nathan Moore (22). 28:53.852 (New Track Record)