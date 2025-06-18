OWOSSO SPEEDWAY UP NEXT FOR MUST SEE RACING

From Must See Racing

June 18, 2025 – The Must See Racing Sprint Series Presented by Perfit-Parts resumes racing this Saturday night June 21, 2025, when the series makes its first visit to Owosso Speedway in Ovid, Michigan. The 410 National Series will be joined by the Midwest Lights Series giving fans a double-header of winged pavement sprint car racing.

Saturday’s event will be the first of three visits by Must See Racing in 2025 to Owosso Speedway highlighted by a $10,000 to win finale August 31. All three events will feature both the 410 National Series and Midwest Lights Series. This will be the second race of the 2025 season for the 410 National Series.

Bobby Santos III enters this weekend’s event with a four-point lead over defending champion Joe Liguori. A good field of cars is expected to battle it out for the $4,000-to-win 40-lap feature. The 3/8-mile semi-banked Owosso Speedway is one of the more popular tracks on the MSR schedule.

Drivers expected include five-time series champion Jimmy McCune, defending Open Wheel Showdown winner Kody Swanson, and current National Pavement Sprint Car Rankings #1 ranked driver Colton Bettis.

Other drivers expected to compete include Adam Biltz, Jason Blonde, Jeff Bloom, JJ Dutton, Tom Geren, Rick Holley, Bobby Komisarski, Ryan Litt, Kevin Mingus, Tommy Nichols, Charlie Schultz, Dorman Snyder, and Aaron Willison.

JJ Henes leads Charlie Schultz by seven points in the Midwest Lights championship chase on the heels of his season opening victory at Lorain Raceway Park on June 7. Saturday’s event will be the second race of the season for the Midwest Lights competitors.

Saturday’s event will also see the return of the new feature lineup system that was introduced at the last event at Berlin Raceway on May 31. All heat winners and the top three in qualifying will be added to the dice with a chance to start from the pole position if the dice lands on their number. Many of the drivers indicated they liked the new procedure after the last event.

For more information on Must See Racing like and follow us on Facebook or visit www.mustseeracing.com. The series can also be seen on Racing America live streamed and, on a tape, delayed edited version of all events a few days after the conclusion of the events on Racing America TV.