THORNTON, MOLES & MORE ENTER AS BC39 FIELD SURGES FOR JULY 1-2 USAC MIDGET RACE AT IMS

By Richie Murray

Speedway, Indiana (June 19, 2025)………Late model superstar Ricky Thornton Jr. is among the latest drivers to file their entries for the seventh running of the BC39 Presented by Avanti Windows & Doors on July 1-2 at The Dirt Track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The field has reached 26 drivers and cars thus far as part of the rapidly growing USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship entry list on the 1/5-mile dirt oval.

Thornton is part of a three-car lineup from the Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports stable who recently entered the field along with teammates Mitchel Moles and Hayden Reinbold.

Among the latest entries for the 2025 BC39 also include USAC national winners Kevin Thomas Jr., Zach Daum, Zach Wigal, Briggs Danner and Chase McDermand, who scored a BC39 preliminary night victory one year ago.

BC39 DRIVER REGISTRATION IS OPEN

Driver registration is open for the seventh running of the BC39 Presented by Avanti Windows & Doors. Teams can file their entry for the event at https://TheBC39.com, where they may also purchase grandstand tickets, pit and parking passes for the event. Grandstand tickets for the BC39 can be purchased now at www.IMS.com/BC39.

The event on the quarter-mile dirt oval inside turn three at IMS will continue to honor late USAC champion and three-time Indianapolis 500 starter Bryan Clauson.

Past championship night winners of the BC39 include Brady Bacon (2018), Zeb Wise (2019), Kyle Larson (2021), Buddy Kofoid (2022), Justin Grant (2023) and Cannon McIntosh (2024).

The BC39 officially gets underway on Monday, June 30, with team parking from Noon-5pm Eastern followed by the Prelude to the BC39 party at 6pm at Prime 47 in downtown Indianapolis.

On track action begins at IMS on Tuesday, July 1, with a full program of events for both the USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship and the Stoops Junior Sprint Invitational. Registration and the pit area open at 9am while the public gates open at 4pm. The drivers meeting is set for 4pm and hot laps are slated to begin at 6pm followed by opening ceremonies at 7pm and racing immediately following, concluding with a 30-lap feature event for the midgets. After the feature, fans are invited onto the dirt track to talk with drivers and see the racecars up close.

Championship night of the BC39 on Wednesday, July 2, will consist of full programs for both the USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship and the Stoops Junior Sprint Invitational. Registration and the pit area open at 9am while the public gates open at 4pm. A driver autograph session is slated for 4:30pm and a public drivers meeting will be held at 5pm, while hot laps are set to begin at 6pm. Opening ceremonies commence at 7pm with racing action immediately following with the main events, followed by a semi-feature and the 39-lap feature event for the midgets, paying $20,039-to-win.

2025 BC39 PRESENTED BY AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS ENTRIES

(26 cars as of June 19, 2025)

2 KYLE SIMON/Covington, OH (Nick Poe)

4 STEVEN SNYDER, JR./Rising Sun, MD (RMS Racing)

5J JOSH HODGE/Brownsburg, IN (Josh Hodge)

8 ZACH WIGAL/Belpre, OH (Cornell Racing Stables)

8J COOPER MILLER/Graham, TX (Cooper Miller)

14 KEVIN THOMAS JR./Cullman, AL (4 Kings Racing)

14B JONATHAN BEASON/Broken Arrow, OK (Holley Hollan)

14JB JAKEB BOXELL/Zanesville, IN (4 Kings Racing)

16 ZACH DAUM/Pocahontas, IL (Dan Minear)

19 MITCHEL MOLES/Raisin City, CA (Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports)

19AZ HAYDEN REINBOLD/Gilbert, AZ (Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports)

19R RICKY THORNTON JR./Chandler, AZ (Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports)

20w CODY WEISENSEL/Sun Prairie, WI (Bill Burrington Motorsports)

21 CORD KISTHARDT/Hershey, PA (Cord Kisthardt)

21K KARTER SARFF/Mason City, IL (Karter Sarff Racing)

35s CHRIS HARTMAN/Boulder, CO (Josh Hodge)

40 CHASE McDERMAND/Springfield, IL (Chase McDermand Racing)

40x BRIGGS DANNER/Allentown, PA (Chase McDermand Racing)

41 CONNOR WOLF/Lafayette, IN (OMR / Rase Motorsports)

57F TYLER FITZPATRICK/Columbia City, IN (Tyler Fitzpatrick)

61 CHRIS SHEIL/Aurora, CO (Cappy Mason)

63 CALE COONS/Greencastle, IN (Joe Dooling-Curb/Agajanian)

63G FRANKIE GUERRINI/San Rafael, CA (Frankie Guerrini)

81G RYLAN GRAY/Greenfield, IN (Gray Brothers Racing)

91 LANCE BENNETT/Aurora, CO (Cappy Mason)

95 CHRIS ANDREWS/Tulsa, OK (Jim Miller)