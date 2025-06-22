RICKY LEWIS WINS WILD USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR WAR AT PERRIS

by Lance Jennings

PERRIS, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 21, 2025… After seven feature lap lead changes and possibly seven more unofficial swaps for the top spot, Ricky Lewis of Oxnard, California emerged victorious at Perris Auto Speedway. Piloting his #41 Coyote Candle Company / Mesilla Valley Transportation DRC, the Avanti Windows and Doors USAC/CRA Sprint Car Point Leader topped his sixth win of the campaign after starting eighth in the field. In addition to winning the feature at Perris, Ricky earned an extra $500 cash bonus from the series title sponsor, Avanti Windows & Doors.

The numerous lead changes only tell part of the story as the lead trio of Lewis, defending champion R.J. Johnson, and “The Big Game Hunter” Austin Williams raced three-wide for the lead on several occasions during the closing laps of the main event. Looking for his first win of 2025, Johnson officially led the 28th and 29th circuits only to have Lewis surge off the final corners to take the checkered flag. Johnson, Williams, Tommy “Thunder” Malcolm, and pole position starter Eddie Tafoya Jr. rounded out the top-five.

After returning from the Midwest in a former Chris Bonneau DRC, Buckeye, Arizona’s “Chargin” Charles Davis Jr. opened the program by earning his first Woodland Auto Display / WC Friend Company Access Systems Fast Time Award of the year. The multi-time Arizona Sprint Car Champion posted a time of 16.567 seconds over the 20 car roster at the Lake Perris Fairgrounds.

Former USAC Western States Midget Champion, Blake Bower of Brentwood, California topped the 8-lap In Honor of Wiley Miller Sr. & Wiley Miller II / Sexton Fire Protection First Heat Race. In his second start of the year, former USAC West Coast 360 Sprint Car Champion, Matt Mitchell of Costa Mesa, California raced to victory in the Silbermann Solar / Factory Wraps Second Heat Race. The WC Friend Company Access Systems / In Memory of Jim and Chet Gardner Third Heat was claimed by Laveen, Arizona’s R.J. Johnson.

Yorba Linda, California’s “The Big Game Hunter” Austin Williams earned the In Memory of Jim and Chet Gardner Hard Charger Award / “Best Passing Job” honors with a third place run from twelfth. The Tom & Christy Dunkel owned Inland Rigging #17W had ran some fastest laps of the feature.

On Saturday, July 5th, the Avanti Windows & Doors USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series will travel to Santa Maria Speedway in Nipomo, California for their last appearance of the year at the Central Coast oval.

For more information on the Avanti Windows & Doors USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series, visit usacracing.com and the social media for USAC Racing. You can also find exclusive content on the USAC/CRA Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages.

AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR SERIES RACE RESULTS: June 21, 2025 – Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, California

WOODLAND AUTO DISPLAY / WC FRIEND COMPANY ACCESS SYSTEMS QUALIFICATIONS: 1. Charles Davis Jr., 47, Davis-16.567; 2. Matt Mitchell, 37, Mitchell-16.604; 3. R.J. Johnson, 33P, Petty-16.700; 4. Brody Roa, 91R, BR-16.727; 5. Connor Lundy, 97, Lundy-16.751; 6. Eddie Tafoya Jr., 51T, Tafoya-16.878; 7. A.J. Bender, 21, Bender-16.902; 8. Ricky Lewis, 41, Lewis-16.937; 9. Tommy Malcolm, 5X, Napier-16.983; 10. Logan Williams, 5W, McCarthy-17.059; 11. David Gasper, 18, Kittle/Gasper-17.171; 12. Austin Williams, 17W, Dunkel-17.233; 13. Blake Bower, 17X, Dunkel-17.415; 14. Brody Wake, 78B, Wake-17.425; 15. Connor Speir, 57S, Speir-17.563; 16. Verne Sweeney, 98, Guerrero-17.768; 17. Blake Hendricks, 14, Hendricks-17.983; 18. Brecken Guerrero, 98B, Guerrero-18.171; 19. Elexa Herrera, 5E, Herrera-18.207; 20. Cody Williams, 44, Williams-NT.

IN HONOR OF WILEY MILLER SR. & WILEY MILLER II / SEXTON FIRE PROTECTION FIRST HEAT: (8 laps, All Cars Transfer To Feature) 1. Blake Bower, 2. Charles Davis Jr., 3. A.J. Bender, 4. Brody Roa, 5. Logan Williams, 6. Verne Sweeney, 7. Elexa Herrera. 2:23.23.

SILBERMANN SOLAR / FACTORY WRAPS SECOND HEAT: (8 laps, All Cars Transfer To Feature) 1. Matt Mitchell, 2. Ricky Lewis, 3. Connor Lundy, 4. Blake Hendricks, 5. David Gasper, 6. Brody Wake. NT.

WC FRIEND COMPANY ACCESS SYSTEMS / IN MEMORY OF JIM & CHET GARDNER THIRD HEAT: (8 laps, All Cars Transfer To Feature) 1. R.J. Johnson, 2. Austin Williams, 3. Tommy Malcolm, 4. Eddie Tafoya Jr., 5. Connor Speir, 6. Brecken Guerrero. NT.

FEATURE: (30 laps, With Starting Positions) 1. Ricky Lewis (8), 2. R.J. Johnson (4), 3. Austin Williams (12), 4. Tommy Malcolm (9), 5. Eddie Tafoya Jr. (1), 6. A.J. Bender (7), 7. Blake Bower (13), 8. Charles Davis Jr. (6), 9. Connor Speir (15), 10. Connor Lundy (2), 11. David Gasper (11), 12. Verne Sweeney (16), 13. Brecken Guerrero (18), 14. Blake Hendricks (17), 15. Elexa Herrera (19), 16. Logan Williams (10), 17. Brody Wake (14), 18. Brody Roa (3), 19. Matt Mitchell (5). NT.

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-7 Eddie Tafoya Jr., Laps 8-9 A.J. Bender, Laps 10-14 Ricky Lewis, Lap 15 Tommy Malcolm, Laps 16-27 Ricky Lewis, Laps 28-29 R.J. Johnson, Lap 30 Ricky Lewis.

IN MEMORY OF JIM & CHET GARDNER HARD CHARGER: Austin Williams (12 to 3)

NEXT AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR RACE: July 5 – Santa Maria Speedway – Nipomo, California