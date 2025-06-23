Nick Sheridan and Jesse Costa take sprint wins at Ohsweken

By Brent Otchere

OHSWEKEN, Ont. (June 20, 2025) – Plazek Auto Recyclers and Braemar Buildings presented “Drive Safe, Ride Safe, Race Safe, Bike Night!” on Friday at Ohsweken Speedway, with Nick Sheridan, Jesse Costa, Dave Bailey, and Jason Tolton taking A-Main victories.

Kool Kidz-Corr/Pak 360 Sprint Cars

Ryan Turner started on pole with Nick Sheridan next to him for the 360 Sprint Car A-Main. The opening laps had Turner and Sheridan duke it out for the lead, with Sheridan getting the upper hand and taking the lead. Defending champion Dylan Westbrook brought out the caution flag when he came to a stop on the backstretch on lap three. Westbrook got his two minutes in the work area and returned back to full power after a mechanical fault was found.

Sheridan fended off the restart brilliantly and began to build a two second cushion over the rest of the field. Sheridan had one more test to deal with, as a late-race caution flag set up a two lap dash to the finish. Sheridan kept the pressure under control though, sailing across the finish and becoming the new points leader thanks to three straight top fives. Next to finish were Ryan Turner in second, Darren Dryden third, Mike Bowman fourth, and Cory Turner fifth.

Strickland’s Crate Sprint Cars

Jesse Costa and Jacob Dykstra brought the 28 car field to the green flag for the Crate Sprint Car A-Main. The race had a false start when officials ruled Dykstra accelerated early. The restart was successful with Costa taking the lead. Costa quickly put a healthy gap over the field, as he was more than two seconds clear by lap six. Dykstra started to make headway reeling Costa in as they were both navigating through heavy traffic.

Dykstra challenged Costa for the lead with just five laps to go, but Costa kept everything under control. Costa held Dykstra at bay to cross the finish first after leading all 20 laps. Dykstra had to settle for a second place finish, scoring precious points to remain the championship leader. Next to finish were Austin Roes in third, Larry Gledhill fourth, and Lance Erskine fifth.

Middleport Mechanical Thunder Stocks

The front row of the grid featured Adam Plazek and Kyle Andress to begin the Thunder Stock A-Main. Mike Thorne led the opening two laps until Dave Bailey overtook for the lead on lap three. Zack Bleich brought out the first caution flag when he came to a stop off turn two on lap six, which bred two more cautions in succession.

Proper racing resumed on lap eight with Bailey leading the restart. The last twelve laps ran caution-free, allowing Bailey to be unchallenged for the lead as he took a commanding win. Points leader Ryan Beagle finished in second place after starting 20th on the grid. Rounding out the top five were Kyle Wert in third, Trevor DeBoer fourth, and Robert Hoskins fifth.

Insta-Insulation Mini Stocks

Grayden Lyons started on pole alongside Steven Boverhof to take the green flag for the Mini Stock A-Main. Bill Pearsall took the lead on the first lap after starting third, however he picked up a two place grid penalty for the next restart for jumping out of the line before crossing the starting line. A massive battle for position ensued as the midfield jockeyed for positions.

Jason Tolton began to challenge Pearsall for the lead, but Pearsall had just enough pace to hold off Tolton for the rest of the closing laps. The race ran without any more caution flags, causing Pearsall to be regulated to third place when he crossed the finish line first. Tolton and Gillian Hils inherited first and second respectively. Finishing in the top five were Jeremy Cooper fourth and Alex Riley fifth.

Up Next at Ohsweken Speedway

O’Neil’s Farm Equipment and Case IH present the Southern Ontario Sprints series on Friday, June 27. The Ohsweken Speedway weekly Friday Night Excitement divisions will also be in competition, including the Strickland’s Crate Sprint Cars, Middleport Mechanical Thunder Stocks, and Insta-Insulation Mini Stocks. Visit www.ohswekenspeedway.ca for more information.

Ohsweken Speedway Statistical Report

Friday, June 20, 2025

Ohsweken, Ontario, Canada

Total Entries: 113

________________________

Kool Kidz-Corr/Pak 360 Sprint Cars (25 Entries)

A-Main [Started] 25 laps – NT

1. 45-Nick Sheridan[2]; 2. 15-Ryan Turner[1]; 3. 12DD-Darren Dryden[8]; 4. 71-Mike Bowman[7]; 5. 17X-Cory Turner[9]; 6. 7NY-Matt Farnham[16]; 7. 7-Eric Gledhill[4]; 8. 5-DJ Christie[11]; 9. 19D-Allan Downey[6]; 10. 77T-Tyeller Powless[12]; 11. 94-Todd Hoddick[22]; 12. 9-Liam Martin[5]; 13. 68-Aaron Turkey[18]; 14. 47X-Dylan Westbrook[3]; 15. 0-Glenn Styres[17]; 16. 77E-Ashton VanEvery[15]; 17. 87XS-Skyler Evans[10]; 18. 21-John Burbridge Jr[23]; 19. 88H-Josh Hansen[13]; 20. 28K-Tate O’Leary[24]; 21. (DNF) 84L-Mike Lichty[21]; 22. (DNF) 11-Jamie Turner[14]; 23. (DNF) 22JR-Allen Gilleta[20]; 24. (DNF) 0C-Cole MacDonald[19]; 25. (DNS) 46-Kevin Pauls

Heat Race 1 [Started] 8 laps – 01:47.330

1. 7-Eric Gledhill[2]; 2. 47X-Dylan Westbrook[4]; 3. 17X-Cory Turner[1]; 4. 5-DJ Christie[6]; 5. 88H-Josh Hansen[3]; 6. 7NY-Matt Farnham[7]; 7. 0C-Cole MacDonald[8]; 8. 94-Todd Hoddick[5]; 9. (DNS) 46-Kevin Pauls

Heat Race 2 [Started] 8 laps – 01:48.729

1. 45-Nick Sheridan[1]; 2. 71-Mike Bowman[3]; 3. 87XS-Skyler Evans[2]; 4. 15-Ryan Turner[4]; 5. 11-Jamie Turner[5]; 6. 0-Glenn Styres[6]; 7. 22JR-Allen Gilleta[8]; 8. 21-John Burbridge Jr[7]

Heat Race 3 [Started] 8 laps – 01:53.249

1. 19D-Allan Downey[1]; 2. 12DD-Darren Dryden[2]; 3. 9-Liam Martin[4]; 4. 77T-Tyeller Powless[3]; 5. 77E-Ashton VanEvery[6]; 6. 68-Aaron Turkey[5]; 7. 84L-Mike Lichty[8]; 8. 28K-Tate O’Leary[7]

Timed Hot Laps 1

1. 47X-Dylan Westbrook, 00:13.084[1]; 2. 17X-Cory Turner, 00:13.246[7]; 3. 7-Eric Gledhill, 00:13.369[6]; 4. 88H-Josh Hansen, 00:13.374[8]; 5. 94-Todd Hoddick, 00:13.543[9]; 6. 5-DJ Christie, 00:13.577[3]; 7. 7NY-Matt Farnham, 00:13.602[2]; 8. 0C-Cole MacDonald, 00:13.874[5]; 9. 46-Kevin Pauls, 00:14.245[4]

Timed Hot Laps 2

1. 15-Ryan Turner, 00:13.254[6]; 2. 45-Nick Sheridan, 00:13.342[1]; 3. 87XS-Skyler Evans, 00:13.379[8]; 4. 71-Mike Bowman, 00:13.437[2]; 5. 11-Jamie Turner, 00:13.745[5]; 6. 0-Glenn Styres, 00:13.844[4]; 7. 21-John Burbridge Jr, 00:14.149[3]; 8. 22JR-Allen Gilleta, 00:14.416[7]

Timed Hot Laps 3

1. 9-Liam Martin, 00:13.408[2]; 2. 19D-Allan Downey, 00:13.440[7]; 3. 12DD-Darren Dryden, 00:13.448[1]; 4. 77T-Tyeller Powless, 00:13.721[6]; 5. 68-Aaron Turkey, 00:13.785[8]; 6. 77E-Ashton VanEvery, 00:14.009[3]; 7. (DNF) 28K-Tate O’Leary, 00:14.009[5]; 8. (DNF) 84L-Mike Lichty, 00:14.009[4]

________________________

Strickland’s Crate Sprint Cars (33 Entries)

A-Main [Started] 20 laps – NT

1. 52-Jesse Costa[1]; 2. 5D-Jacob Dykstra[2]; 3. 3S-Austin Roes[5]; 4. 14-Larry Gledhill[4]; 5. 88-Lance Erskine[9]; 6. 72-Tanner Podwinski[6]; 7. 16X-Keegan Baker[7]; 8. 2M-Steve Murdock[8]; 9. 45-Curtis Gartly[11]; 10. 53-Logan Shwedyk[25]; 11. 50LS-Adrian Stahle[14]; 12. 24K-Kiana Teal[21]; 13. 9C-Brian Nanticoke[10]; 14. 74-Rob Neely[13]; 15. 1-Holly Porter[22]; 16. BS39-Brett Stratford[3]; 17. 94-Ryan Fraser[12]; 18. 2-Travis Hofstetter[16]; 19. 27-Niko Hansen[15]; 20. 24A-AJ Lewis[23]; 21. 85C-Cam MacKinnon[20]; 22. 11W-Jeremy May[18]; 23. 78-Darren McLennan[19]; 24. 14B-Broden Weiler[24]; 25. 20-Johnny Miller[28]; 26. 26X-Campbell Baker[17]; 27. 51-Trevor Young[26]; 28. (DNF) 44-Connor Ross[27]

B-Main [Started] 12 laps – NT

1. 53-Logan Shwedyk[9]; 2. 51-Trevor Young[5]; 3. 44-Connor Ross[3]; 4. 20-Johnny Miller[6]; 5. 69K-Ken Hamilton[4]; 6. 5-Tom Pellezari[2]; 7. 4K-Jamie Kay[8]; 8. 8-Kurtis Connell[7]; 9. (DNF) 28T-Cameron Thomson[1]

Heat Race 1 [Started] 8 laps – 02:00.847

1. 2M-Steve Murdock[1]; 2. 88-Lance Erskine[2]; 3. 50LS-Adrian Stahle[3]; 4. 2-Travis Hofstetter[4]; 5. 26X-Campbell Baker[6]; 6. 1-Holly Porter[5]; 7. 28T-Cameron Thomson[9]; 8. 51-Trevor Young[7]; 9. 4K-Jamie Kay[8]

Heat Race 2 [Started] 8 laps – 02:00.281

1. 14-Larry Gledhill[1]; 2. 16X-Keegan Baker[4]; 3. 3S-Austin Roes[6]; 4. BS39-Brett Stratford[8]; 5. 24K-Kiana Teal[3]; 6. 24A-AJ Lewis[5]; 7. 69K-Ken Hamilton[2]; 8. (DNF) 20-Johnny Miller[7]

Heat Race 3 [Started] 8 laps – 02:01.770

1. 72-Tanner Podwinski[1]; 2. 9C-Brian Nanticoke[2]; 3. 45-Curtis Gartly[4]; 4. 94-Ryan Fraser[6]; 5. 11W-Jeremy May[5]; 6. 14B-Broden Weiler[3]; 7. 5-Tom Pellezari[8]; 8. 8-Kurtis Connell[7]

Heat Race 4 [Started] 8 laps – 02:01.120

1. 5D-Jacob Dykstra[2]; 2. 52-Jesse Costa[5]; 3. 27-Niko Hansen[1]; 4. 74-Rob Neely[6]; 5. 78-Darren McLennan[4]; 6. 85C-Cam MacKinnon[7]; 7. 44-Connor Ross[3]; 8. (DNS) 53-Logan Shwedyk

Ohsweken Speedway on GForceTV

Can’t make it to the track or don’t live within driving distance? No problem! Check out all of Ohsweken’s weekly Friday Night Excitement action live online for FREE on GForceTV. Just search for GForceTV on YouTube, OHSWEKENSPEEDWAY on Facebook, or visit www.ohswekenspeedway.ca to watch.

About Ohsweken Speedway: Opened in 1996, Ohsweken Speedway is a motorsports complex and event centre featuring a 3/8 mile clay oval auto racing track and 1/6 mile clay oval Micro Sprint and Karting track. The facility is owned by the Styres family, and located in the village of Ohsweken, Ontario, Canada. Ohsweken’s weekly Friday Night Excitement racing program runs from May to September each year, featuring 360 Sprint Cars, Crate Sprint Cars, Thunder Stocks, and Mini Stocks, while the facility also hosts weekly Micro Sprint and Kart racing on Thursday nights.

Ohsweken Speedway Media

Website: www.ohswekenspeedway.ca

Facebook: OHSWEKENSPEEDWAY

Twitter: @OhswekenSpdway

Instagram: @ohswekenspeedway

YouTube: GForceTV

________________________