Kings Meats Burger Night features diverse program Saturday at Placerville Speedway

Placerville, CA…The month of June will come to an exciting conclusion on Saturday, as Russell Motorsports Inc. presents a loaded evening of racing during Kings Meats Burger Night.

This Saturday June 28th Placerville Speedway will offer all Burgers ½ price at the Speedway Café! Hirst Home Team Happy Hour also showcases live music and discounted Coors Light/ Coors Banquet Beer from 4-6pm.

A four-division “Thunder in the Foothills” championship program presented by Berco Redwood/ Hoosier Tires/ Coors Light will include the Thompson’s Dealerships Winged 360 Sprint Cars, the Joe Hunt Magnetos Wingless Sprints, the Red Hawk Resort + Casino Pure Stocks and Mountain Democrat Mini Trucks.

Fresh off his 76th career Placerville Sprint Car win Auburn’s Andy Forsberg leads the way into Kings Meats Burger Night. The 10-time track champion holds a 21-point lead over Suisun City’s Chance Grasty. Austin Wood, Tony Gomes and Shane Hopkins complete the top five in the Thompson’s Winged Sprint Car standings.

After claiming his third triumph of the season last week Oakley’s Nick Baldwin continues to sit atop the Red Hawk Resort + Casino Pure Stock points. The win allowed him to take over sole possession of fourth all time when it comes to Pure Stock/ Super Stock racing at Placerville Speedway.

Kevin Jinkerson, three-time winner this year Ryan Peter, Tyler Lightfoot and Jason Palmer complete the top five in the standings going into Saturday.

The Mountain Democrat Mini Trucks return to the lineup this weekend for their fourth outing the season. Rookie Noah Lapoint has been consistent over the first few shows and leads the way over Brycen Bragg, Luke Costa, Howard Miller and Paizlee Miller.

Placerville Speedway also welcomes in the Joe Hunt Magnetos Wingless Sprints for their final appearance of the season on the red clay. The Hunt Tour always puts on a can’t miss show at the bullring.

During the previous visit this year it was Marysville’s Josh Young who captured victory over Bryant Bell and Shane Hopkins. Including the Triple Crown event next week, race fans have the chance to catch Non-Wing Sprint Cars two Saturdays in a row at Placerville Speedway.

Kings Meats is a retail butcher shop that dry ages its beef in house and is located at 787 Pleasant Valley Road in Diamond Springs, California 95619. They are open from 10am-6pm Wednesday-Saturday and 10am-5pm on Sunday.

To learn more contact Kings Meats at (530) 497-5398, visit their website at https://kingsmeats.net/ and give them a like on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/KingsMeats787/

Tickets and Details:

Grandstand seating during Kings Meats Burger Night will be General Admission on Saturday June 28th, except for the reserved seats allocated to season ticket holders that are marked.

Adult tickets cost $20, while seniors 62+, military and juniors 12-17 will be $18. Kids 6-11 cost $8 and those five and under are free. Tickets can be purchased at the gate or online via https://www.eventsprout.com/event/psr062825

The pit gate will open at noon, with the front gate opening at 4pm. Hirst Home Team Happy Hour is offered until 6pm in the grandstands featuring live music with discounted Coors Light and Coors Original at the beer booth. The pit meeting will be held at 4:30pm with cars on track at 5:15. Hot laps, ADCO Driveline qualifying and racing will follow.

