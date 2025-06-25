410 SPRINT PA SPEED WEEK & MODIFIEDS HIGHLIGHT TUESDAY, JULY 1 DOUBLE HEADER AT GRANDVIEW

By Bob Miller

BECHTELSVILLE, PA JUNE 25, 2025 . . . . . .All eyes are watching to see who’s name will go on the prestigious Hodnett Cup and collect the $10,000 first place prize for winning the 35 lap 410 Sprint feature that is part of the Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brew Pennsylvania Sprint Speed Week. Joining the 410 Sprints will be the 358 NASCAR Modifieds in this very popular Double Header. This event is part of the NAPA Auto Parts Thunder on the Hill Racing Series, in its thirty-six season at Grandview Speedway. Gates open at 5 PM with racing getting underway at 7:30 pm.

Advance tickets for Tuesday, July 1 are available by calling 443 513 4456, leave your name and the number of tickets you need for July 1. You may pay for and pick up your tickets at the Will Call Window after 4:15 and enter the main grandstand gate at 4:30 PM. General admission tickets go on sale at 5 PM. Adult tickets are $30, children 6 to 11 are $10 and children 5 and under will be admitted for free. The pit fee is $45 and a license is not required.

The Hodnett Cup is dedicated to Greg Hodnett, a feature winner, multiple champion and star of the PA Posse who lost his life in a racing accident in 2018. The Hodnett Cup is an actual trophy that belonged to Greg and each year, the event winners’ name is added to the cup. Previous winners of the Hodnett Cup at Grandview include Danny Dietrich (2019) , Aaron Reutzel (2020) ,Kyle Larson (2021) and Rico Aberu in 2022 and 2023 and Logan Schuchart invaded and won the $10,000 prize in the 2024 running of the event.

Alpine Building Supply will hold a pre-race tailgate party from 4:30 to 5:30 just behind the main grandstand. Fifty advance ticket holders will be selected outside the main entrance and invited to take part in this pre-race activity. Food, snacks and non-alcoholic beverages will be provided and special guest Craig Von Dohren will be there to Meet & Greet folks at the tailgate party.

The Alpine Thunder on the Hill Series Shirt will showcase a 410 Sprint, a Non-Wing 410 Sprint and a 358 Modified on the back with the Alpine Building Supply and Thunder on the Hill logos placed on the front of the shirt. In addition, all profits from the sale of these shirts will be donated to the Big Impact Group of Schuylkill County. The Alpine Thunder Series shirts will be sold at the Alpine Building Supply display at the Grandview Speedway at all Thunder on the Hill events. Shirts will be $20 up to XL and $25 for larger sizes. Be sure to stop by the Alpine Building Supply and purchase your Alpine Thunder on the Hill shirt and support a worthy cause.

410 Sprint Drivers expected to be in the field include Anthony Macri, one of the top 410 sprint stars looking for his first Thunder win. Danny Dietrich, Lucas Wolfe, Freddie Rahmer, TJ Stutts, Lance Dewease, Troy Wagaman and Tyle Ross just to name a few.

For the 358 Modifieds, Craig Von Dohren, Brett Kressley, Duane Howard, Jeff Strunk, Mike Gular, Billy Pauch, Brian Hirthler and Eric Kormann plan to be in the line-up. Alpine Building Supply has again posted a $2,000 first time Modified Thunder Winner Bonus. If a first time winner pulls it off, they would earn $5,000 for the win in the 30 lap Modified feature. Drivers chasing the bonus include Logan Watt, Louden Reimert, Tim Buckwalter, Kyle Smith, Eddie Strada, Craig Whitmoyer to name a few.

TUESDAY, JULY 1 7:30 PM

PENNSYLVANIA 410 SPRINTS SPEED WEEK SERIES

THE HODNETT CUP 35 LAPS $10,000 TO WIN

PLUS 358 MODIFIEDS 30 LAPS $3,000 TO WIN

Alpine Building Supply $2,000 FIRST TIME MODIFIED THUNDER WINNER BONUS

The 358 Modifieds will follow the weekly Grandview Speedway car specifications.

