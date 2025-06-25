BC39 ENTRY LIST NEARS 60 FOR JULY 1-2 USAC MIDGET EVENT AT IMS

By Richie Murray

Speedway, Indiana (June 25, 2025)……… The field is nearing 60 drivers and cars for the July 1-2, 2025, BC39 Presented by Avanti Windows & Doors at The Dirt Track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Thus far, 55 teams have filed their entry for the two-night USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship event on the 1/5-mile dirt oval, with more entries expected to arrive.

Wednesday, June 25, is the deadline for pre-entry into the seventh running of the BC39. Race entry is open through race day, but the fee for pre-entry will rise from $75 to $150 starting Thursday, June 26.

The full entry list at press time is included below.

BC39 DRIVER REGISTRATION IS OPEN

Driver registration is open for the seventh running of the BC39 Presented by Avanti Windows & Doors. Teams can file their entry for the event at https://TheBC39.com, where they may also purchase grandstand tickets, pit and parking passes for the event. Grandstand tickets for the BC39 can be purchased now at www.IMS.com/BC39.

The event on the quarter-mile dirt oval inside turn three at IMS will continue to honor late USAC champion and three-time Indianapolis 500 starter Bryan Clauson.

Past championship night winners of the BC39 include Brady Bacon (2018), Zeb Wise (2019), Kyle Larson (2021), Buddy Kofoid (2022), Justin Grant (2023) and Cannon McIntosh (2024).

The BC39 officially gets underway on Monday, June 30, with team parking from Noon-5pm Eastern followed by the Prelude to the BC39 party at 6pm at Prime 47 in downtown Indianapolis.

On track action begins at IMS on Tuesday, July 1, with a full program of events for both the USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship and the Stoops Junior Sprint Invitational. Registration and the pit area open at 9am while the public gates open at 4pm. The drivers meeting is set for 4pm and hot laps are slated to begin at 6pm followed by opening ceremonies at 7pm and racing immediately following, concluding with a 30-lap feature event for the midgets. After the feature, fans are invited onto the dirt track to talk with drivers and see the racecars up close.

Championship night of the BC39 on Wednesday, July 2, will consist of full programs for both the USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship and the Stoops Junior Sprint Invitational. Registration and the pit area open at 9am while the public gates open at 4pm. A driver autograph session is slated for 4:30pm and a public drivers meeting will be held at 5pm, while hot laps are set to begin at 6pm. Opening ceremonies commence at 7pm with racing action immediately following with the main events, followed by a semi-feature and the 39-lap feature event for the midgets, paying $20,039-to-win.

2025 BC39 PRESENTED BY AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS ENTRIES

(55 cars as of June 25, 2025)

00 BRECKEN REESE/Canyon, TX (Chandler Grand Prix)

0G GLENN STYRES/Ohsweken, ON (Glenn Styres Racing)

2 KYLE SIMON/Covington, OH (Nick Poe)

3G KYLE CUMMINS/Princeton, IN (Glenn Styres Racing)

3J J.J. YELEY/Phoenix, AZ (Petty Performance Racing)

3p JUSTIN PECK/Monrovia, IN (Team Petty-Rossi Racing)

4 STEVEN SNYDER JR./Rising Sun, MD (RMS Racing)

5J JOSH HODGE/Brownsburg, IN (Josh Hodge)

7s CHASE STOCKON/Fort Branch, IN (Tim Engler)

7x THOMAS MESERAULL/San Jose, CA (Tim Engler)

8 ZACH WIGAL/Belpre, OH (Cornell Racing Stables)

8D MILES DOHERTY/Delmar, IA (Miles Doherty Racing)

8J COOPER MILLER/Graham, TX (Cooper Miller)

8K JEFFREY ABBEY/Rhome, TX (Jeffrey Abbey)

8m KADE MORTON/Coweta, OK (Blane Morton)

11 KAYLEE BRYSON/Muskogee, OK (Abacus Racing)

11G LANE GOODMAN/Broken Arrow, OK (Blane Morton)

14 KEVIN THOMAS JR./Cullman, AL (4 Kings Racing)

14B JONATHAN BEASON/Broken Arrow, OK (Holley Hollan)

14JB JAKEB BOXELL/Zanesville, IN (4 Kings Racing)

16 ZACH DAUM/Pocahontas, IL (Dan Minear)

16TH KEVIN NEWTON/Farmersburg, IN (2nd Law Motorsports)

19 MITCHEL MOLES/Raisin City, CA (Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports)

19AZ HAYDEN REINBOLD/Gilbert, AZ (Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports)

19m ETHAN MITCHELL/Mooresville, NC (Bundy Built Motorsports)

19R RICKY THORNTON JR./Chandler, AZ (Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports)

20w CODY WEISENSEL/Sun Prairie, WI (Bill Burrington Motorsports)

21 CORD KISTHARDT/Hershey, PA (Cord Kisthardt)

23 DEVON DOBIE/Wapakoneta, OH (Dennis Dobie)

26 CORBIN RUESCHENBERG/Mesa, AZ (Scott Rueschenberg)

35s CHRISTOPHER HARTMAN/Boulder, CO (Josh Hodge)

36 CHRIS BAUE/Indianapolis, IN (Bill Baue)

40 CHASE McDERMAND/Springfield, IL (Chase McDermand Racing)

40x BRIGGS DANNER/Allentown, PA (Chase McDermand Racing)

41 CONNOR WOLF/Lafayette, IN (OMR / Rase Motorsports)

41B CLINTON BOYLES/Greenwood, MO (Scott Beierle)

43 GUNNAR SETSER/Columbus, IN (Kevin Arnold)

45 BRADLEY COX/Burkburnett, TX (Lonnie Cox)

55 TREVOR CLINE/Mooresville, NC (Troy Cline)

57 LOGAN SEAVEY/Sutter, CA (Abacus Racing)

57F TYLER FITZPATRICK/Columbia City, IN (Tyler Fitzpatrick)

60x DILLON WELCH/Carmel, IN (John LeVecque)

61 CHRIS SHEIL/Aurora, CO (Cappy Mason)

63 CALE COONS/Greencastle, IN (Joe Dooling-Curb/Agajanian)

63G FRANKIE GUERRINI/San Rafael, CA (Frankie Guerrini)

67 JACOB DENNEY/Galloway, OH (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports)

67K COLTON ROBINSON/Titusville, FL (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports)

C71 CARTER JENSRUD/River Falls, WI (Carter Jensrud)

71K CANNON McINTOSH/Bixby, OK (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports)

81G RYLAN GRAY/Greenfield, IN (Gray Brothers Racing)

91 LANCE BENNETT/Aurora, CO (Cappy Mason)

95 CHRIS ANDREWS/Tulsa, OK (Jim Miller)

97 GAVIN MILLER/Allentown, PA (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports)

97K KALE DRAKE/Collinsville, OK (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports)

98 BRANDON CARR/Sheffield, UK (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports)