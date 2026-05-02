Jacob Denney Drives into History Books with POWRi National and West Midget League Victory

From POWRi

Sweet Springs, MO. (5/1/26) — Jacob Denney drove his way into the record books with a milestone performance, earning his fifth-straight feature victory with the POWRi National and West Midget Leagues during Night One of the Spring Shuffle at Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex, leading the final sixteen laps of the feature event.

A strong field of thirty-four entries brought the on-track excitement, as Drake Edwards opened the night by setting quick time in qualifying with an 11.656-second lap. Heat race victories went to Kale Drake, Jonathan Beason, Trey Marcham, and Andrew Felker, while Brecken Reese claimed the semi-feature win.

Taking the green flag for the feature, high-point qualifier Trey Marcham and Drake Edwards battled for the early advantage into turns one and two, with Marcham leading the opening four laps.

Edwards would take over the top spot on lap five and control the pace for the next ten laps, as drivers jockeyed for position behind the lead pack that included Edwards, Kale Drake, Jacob Denney, and Cullen Hutchison near the midpoint of the race.

Making his move on lap fourteen, ninth-starting Jacob Denney surged to the lead with a decisive maneuver in turn two, overtaking Edwards as Kale Drake followed into the runner-up position.

Holding strong out front, Denney remained in control over the final sixteen laps, going unchallenged to the checkers to secure his fourteenth career feature victory and etch his name further into POWRi history.

“This is pretty cool to set history tonight, but I couldn’t do any of this without the great team behind me,” said Jacob Denney in the SSMC winner’s circle. “The track was tricky tonight, and I knew I had to be patient working my way forward. Once I grabbed the lead, it was hammer down. I can’t wait to keep this ball rolling.”

Charging through the field past twenty competitors, Karter Sarff finished an impressive second, with Kale Drake rounding out the podium in third. Early leader Drake Edwards would finish fourth, while Colton Robinson completed the top five in POWRi National and West Midget League competition during Night One of the Spring Shuffle at Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex.

POWRi National/West Midgets | Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex | 5/1/26 | Full Results:

Big R Stores Quick Qualifying Time: 40D-Drake Edwards(11.656)

Flying A Motorsports Heat Race 1 Winner: 4-Kale Drake

Eibach Heat Race 2 Winner: 14J-Jonathan Beason

MVT Services Heat Race 3 Winner: 32-Trey Marcham

Engler Machine Heat Race 4 Winner: 11A-Andrew Felker

RaceTech Titanium Semi-Feature 1 Winner: 20Q-Brecken Reese

Start2Finish TV High Point Qualifier: 32-Trey Marcham

Hoosier Racing Tire Hard Charger: 7U-Karter Sarff(+20)

Toyota Racing Development Feature Winner: 67-Jacob Denney

Event Information: https://www.myracepass.com/events/598839.

TRD A Feature (30 Laps): 1. 67-Jacob Denney[9]; 2. 7U-Karter Sarff[22]; 3. 4-Kale Drake[8]; 4. 40D-Drake Edwards[2]; 5. 67K-Colton Robinson[14]; 6. 18-Zach Wigal[7]; 7. 20Q-Brecken Reese[17]; 8. 83H-Cullen Hutchison[4]; 9. 14J-Jonathan Beason[5]; 10. 11A-Andrew Felker[6]; 11. 32-Trey Marcham[1]; 12. 50-Daniel Adler[13]; 13. 7-Shannon McQueen[15]; 14. 27X-Kyle Jones[10]; 15. 44-Branigan Roark[11]; 16. 54S-Zane Lawrence[23]; 17. 22-Hank Soares[19]; 18. C71-Carter Jensrud[18]; 19. 7D-Michelle Decker[20]; 20. 12W-Caiden Warren[16]; 21. 05-Alex Midkiff[12]; 22. 14L-Mack Leopard[3]; 23. 27-Haidyn Hansen[21]

RaceTech Titanium B Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. 20Q-Brecken Reese[1]; 2. C71-Carter Jensrud[3]; 3. 22-Hank Soares[7]; 4. 7D-Michelle Decker[8]; 5. 27-Haidyn Hansen[12]; 6. 7U-Karter Sarff[10]; 7. 89-Todd McVay[4]; 8. 5U-Landon Henry[2]; 9. 54S-Zane Lawrence[16]; 10. 13-Chase Howard[5]; 11. 81F-Frank Flud[14]; 12. 00-Broc Elliott[17]; 13. 3-Gage Trube[15]; 14. 8L-Cooper Miller[6]; 15. 17G-Gage Rucker[11]; 16. 19AZ-Drew Sherman[9]; 17. 51X-Joe Walker[13]; 18. 5H-Casey Hicks[18]

Flying A Motorsports Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 4-Kale Drake[1]; 2. 40D-Drake Edwards[4]; 3. 27X-Kyle Jones[2]; 4. 67K-Colton Robinson[5]; 5. 20Q-Brecken Reese[3]; 6. 22-Hank Soares[7]; 7. 27-Haidyn Hansen[6]; 8. 51X-Joe Walker[9]; 9. (DNS) 5H-Casey Hicks

Eibach Racing Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 14J-Jonathan Beason[2]; 2. 14L-Mack Leopard[4]; 3. 50-Daniel Adler[1]; 4. 05-Alex Midkiff[6]; 5. 89-Todd McVay[5]; 6. 13-Chase Howard[9]; 7. 19AZ-Drew Sherman[3]; 8. 81F-Frank Flud[7]; 9. 00-Broc Elliott[8]

MVT Services Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 32-Trey Marcham[3]; 2. 83H-Cullen Hutchison[4]; 3. 44-Branigan Roark[2]; 4. 12W-Caiden Warren[1]; 5. C71-Carter Jensrud[6]; 6. 8L-Cooper Miller[8]; 7. 17G-Gage Rucker[5]; 8. 3-Gage Trube[7]

Engler Machine&Tool Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 11A-Andrew Felker[2]; 2. 18-Zach Wigal[3]; 3. 67-Jacob Denney[4]; 4. 7-Shannon McQueen[1]; 5. 5U-Landon Henry[6]; 6. 7D-Michelle Decker[7]; 7. 7U-Karter Sarff[5]; 8. 54S-Zane Lawrence[8]

Big R Stores Qualifying 1: 1. 40D-Drake Edwards, 11.656[7]; 2. 20Q-Brecken Reese, 11.809[4]; 3. 27X-Kyle Jones, 11.895[5]; 4. 4-Kale Drake, 11.980[6]; 5. 67K-Colton Robinson, 11.986[1]; 6. 27-Haidyn Hansen, 11.990[3]; 7. 22-Hank Soares, 12.072[8]; 8. 5H-Casey Hicks, 01:00.000[2]; 9. 51X-Joe Walker, 01:01.000[9]

Big R Stores Qualifying 2: 1. 14L-Mack Leopard, 11.824[6]; 2. 19AZ-Drew Sherman, 11.828[3]; 3. 14J-Jonathan Beason, 11.896[7]; 4. 50-Daniel Adler, 12.049[1]; 5. 89-Todd McVay, 12.059[2]; 6. 05-Alex Midkiff, 12.234[9]; 7. 81F-Frank Flud, 12.322[8]; 8. 00-Broc Elliott, 12.379[5]; 9. 13-Chase Howard, 12.463[4]

Big R Stores Qualifying 3: 1. 83H-Cullen Hutchison, 11.949[6]; 2. 32-Trey Marcham, 12.256[5]; 3. 44-Branigan Roark, 12.300[7]; 4. 12W-Caiden Warren, 12.429[4]; 5. 17G-Gage Rucker, 12.430[8]; 6. C71-Carter Jensrud, 12.476[2]; 7. 3-Gage Trube, 12.498[1]; 8. 8L-Cooper Miller, 12.797[3]

Big R Stores Qualifying 4: 1. 67-Jacob Denney, 11.808[6]; 2. 18-Zach Wigal, 11.892[4]; 3. 11A-Andrew Felker, 12.017[2]; 4. 7-Shannon McQueen, 12.024[8]; 5. 7U-Karter Sarff, 12.048[3]; 6. 5U-Landon Henry, 12.100[1]; 7. 7D-Michelle Decker, 12.294[7]; 8. 54S-Zane Lawrence, 12.662[5]

My Race Pass Hot Laps: 1. 20Q-Brecken Reese, 12.144[13]; 2. 18-Zach Wigal, 12.159[16]; 3. 14L-Mack Leopard, 12.220[22]; 4. 7U-Karter Sarff, 12.251[12]; 5. 11A-Andrew Felker, 12.267[8]; 6. 7-Shannon McQueen, 12.324[32]; 7. 83H-Cullen Hutchison, 12.335[23]; 8. 14J-Jonathan Beason, 12.426[26]; 9. 4-Kale Drake, 12.432[21]; 10. C71-Carter Jensrud, 12.447[7]; 11. 40D-Drake Edwards, 12.487[25]; 12. 19AZ-Drew Sherman, 12.506[10]; 13. 32-Trey Marcham, 12.540[19]; 14. 81F-Frank Flud, 12.664[30]; 15. 89-Todd McVay, 12.677[6]; 16. 5U-Landon Henry, 12.701[4]; 17. 67K-Colton Robinson, 12.752[1]; 18. 50-Daniel Adler, 12.759[2]; 19. 27-Haidyn Hansen, 12.766[9]; 20. 05-Alex Midkiff, 12.768[34]; 21. 22-Hank Soares, 12.780[29]; 22. 27X-Kyle Jones, 12.785[17]; 23. 12W-Caiden Warren, 12.818[15]; 24. 13-Chase Howard, 12.869[14]; 25. 17G-Gage Rucker, 12.886[31]; 26. 7D-Michelle Decker, 12.899[28]; 27. 00-Broc Elliott, 12.981[18]; 28. 44-Branigan Roark, 13.029[27]; 29. 8L-Cooper Miller, 13.231[11]; 30. 5H-Casey Hicks, 19.047[5]; 31. 67-Jacob Denney, 19.047[24]; 32. 54S-Zane Lawrence, 19.047[20]; 33. 3-Gage Trube, 19.047[3]; 34. 51X-Joe Walker, 19.047[33]

All 2026 POWRi National & West Midget League events will be streamed LIVE on Start2Finish. For more information or to purchase an Xpress Pass, visit S2FTV.com.

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