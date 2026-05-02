Dylan Bloomfield wins Winged main at Placerville, Max Mittry takes non wing feature

Placerville,CA (May 1,2026)- Dylan Bloomfield won the 30 lap winged 360 feature at Placerville Speedway Friday night at Placerville Speedway while Max Mittry took the checkers in the non wing main event.

Winged 360 Sprint Cars

A Main (30 Laps): 1. 7C-Dylan Bloomfield[4]; 2. 42X-Justyn Cox[1]; 3. 75-Tony Gomes[10]; 4. 2XM-Max Mittry[8]; 5. 15-Nick Parker[2]; 6. 83T-Tanner Carrick[7]; 7. 17W-Shane Golobic[3]; 8. 9L-Luke Hayes[14]; 9. 15X-Michael Sellers[16]; 10. 7H-Jake Haulot[11]; 11. 00-Steel Powell[17]; 12. 3G-Brent Sexton[19]; 13. 25-Cody Johnson[22]; 14. 21-Shane Hopkins[12]; 15. 1W-Trey Walters[15]; 16. 56-Taylor Hall[21]; 17. 73B-Braden Chiaramonte[13]; 18. 7-Seth Standley[5]; 19. 29-Cole Croft[9]; 20. 92-Andy Forsberg[6]; 21. 20-Justin Bradway[18]; 22. 28K-Bryant Bell[20]

Dash (6 Laps): 1. 42X-Justyn Cox[1]; 2. 15-Nick Parker[2]; 3. 17W-Shane Golobic[3]; 4. 7C-Dylan Bloomfield[5]; 5. 7-Seth Standley[6]; 6. 92-Andy Forsberg[4]

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 15-Nick Parker[2]; 2. 42X-Justyn Cox[4]; 3. 29-Cole Croft[1]; 4. 75-Tony Gomes[5]; 5. 73B-Braden Chiaramonte[3]; 6. 15X-Michael Sellers[6]; 7. 3G-Brent Sexton[8]; 8. 25-Cody Johnson[7]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 7C-Dylan Bloomfield[1]; 2. 83T-Tanner Carrick[2]; 3. 92-Andy Forsberg[4]; 4. 7H-Jake Haulot[3]; 5. 9L-Luke Hayes[5]; 6. 00-Steel Powell[6]; 7. 28K-Bryant Bell[7]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 17W-Shane Golobic[2]; 2. 2XM-Max Mittry[1]; 3. 7-Seth Standley[4]; 4. 21-Shane Hopkins[5]; 5. 1W-Trey Walters[7]; 6. 20-Justin Bradway[6]; 7. 56-Taylor Hall[3]

Qualifying: 1. 42X-Justyn Cox, 10.326[13]; 2. 92-Andy Forsberg, 10.410[22]; 3. 7-Seth Standley, 10.437[9]; 4. 29-Cole Croft, 10.479[12]; 5. 7C-Dylan Bloomfield, 10.484[4]; 6. 2XM-Max Mittry, 10.494[16]; 7. 15-Nick Parker, 10.517[10]; 8. 83T-Tanner Carrick, 10.530[3]; 9. 17W-Shane Golobic, 10.555[5]; 10. 73B-Braden Chiaramonte, 10.557[18]; 11. 7H-Jake Haulot, 10.562[6]; 12. 56-Taylor Hall, 10.648[8]; 13. 75-Tony Gomes, 10.688[17]; 14. 9L-Luke Hayes, 10.697[11]; 15. 21-Shane Hopkins, 10.702[14]; 16. 15X-Michael Sellers, 10.734[2]; 17. 00-Steel Powell, 10.754[15]; 18. 20-Justin Bradway, 10.898[20]; 19. 25-Cody Johnson, 10.965[19]; 20. 28K-Bryant Bell, 11.029[21]; 21. 1W-Trey Walters, 11.179[1]; 22. 3G-Brent Sexton, 11.387[7]

30 entries

Non-Winged Sprints

A Feature (30 Laps): 1. 24-Max Mittry[2]; 2. 73B-Braden Chiaramonte[3]; 3. 73-Cole Wakim[5]; 4. 29T-Ryan Timmons[1]; 5. 87P-Jacob Tuttle[7]; 6. 21-Shane Hopkins[4]; 7. 83T-Tanner Carrick[11]; 8. 1-Nate Schank[13]; 9. 38-Austin Cato[20]; 10. 67X-Alex Peck[10]; 11. 36-Bob Newberry[9]; 12. 33-Heath Holdsclaw[19]; 13. 9C-Connor Wakim[21]; 14. 28-Bryant Bell[17]; 15. 51-Jake Morgan[6]; 16. 18G-David Gasper[16]; 17. 17J-Josh Young[8]; 18. 12-Adam Christian[15]; 19. 58-Mark Henry[14]; 20. 8-Bradley Terrell[18]; 21. 91-Cooper Marchant[12]; 22. (DNS) 3F-Blake Bower

B Feature (12 Laps): 1. 18G-David Gasper[1]; 2. 28-Bryant Bell[2]; 3. 8-Bradley Terrell[4]; 4. 33-Heath Holdsclaw[5]; 5. 38-Austin Cato[11]; 6. 9C-Connor Wakim[7]; 7. 44-Brent Sexton[9]; 8. 28K-Kaden Ramos[8]; 9. 29C-Camie Bell[13]; 10. 26R-Ryan Owens[14]; 11. 18-Josh Gillis[10]; 12. 72-Jeff Shelton[12]; 13. 63D-Jon DeWees[6]; 14. (DNS) 2STX-Brent Steck

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 73B-Braden Chiaramonte[2]; 2. 17J-Josh Young[3]; 3. 67X-Alex Peck[1]; 4. 73-Cole Wakim[5]; 5. 8-Bradley Terrell[4]; 6. 18-Josh Gillis[7]; 7. 26R-Ryan Owens[8]; 8. 63D-Jon DeWees[6]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 21-Shane Hopkins[1]; 2. 87P-Jacob Tuttle[3]; 3. 83T-Tanner Carrick[4]; 4. 1-Nate Schank[6]; 5. 18G-David Gasper[5]; 6. 44-Brent Sexton[7]; 7. 38-Austin Cato[8]; 8. (DNS) 28-Bryant Bell

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 3F-Blake Bower[5]; 2. 51-Jake Morgan[2]; 3. 91-Cooper Marchant[1]; 4. 58-Mark Henry[3]; 5. 9C-Connor Wakim[4]; 6. 72-Jeff Shelton[6]; 7. 29C-Camie Bell[7]

Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 24-Max Mittry[2]; 2. 36-Bob Newberry[1]; 3. 29T-Ryan Timmons[5]; 4. 12-Adam Christian[3]; 5. 2STX-Brent Steck[4]; 6. 28K-Kaden Ramos[7]; 7. 33-Heath Holdsclaw[6]

Qualifying 1: 1. 73-Cole Wakim, 11.602[5]; 2. 73B-Braden Chiaramonte, 11.742[6]; 3. 17J-Josh Young, 11.824[8]; 4. 8-Bradley Terrell, 12.121[7]; 5. 67X-Alex Peck, 12.263[2]; 6. 63D-Jon DeWees, 12.313[3]; 7. 18-Josh Gillis, 12.485[4]; 8. 26R-Ryan Owens, 13.262[1]

Qualifying 2: 1. 18G-David Gasper, 11.655[5]; 2. 28-Bryant Bell, 11.733[8]; 3. 87P-Jacob Tuttle, 11.842[2]; 4. 83T-Tanner Carrick, 11.935[7]; 5. 21-Shane Hopkins, 12.015[4]; 6. 1-Nate Schank, 12.135[6]; 7. 44-Brent Sexton, 12.334[1]; 8. 38-Austin Cato, 12.460[3]

Qualifying 3: 1. 3F-Blake Bower, 11.502[6]; 2. 51-Jake Morgan, 11.895[7]; 3. 58-Mark Henry, 12.271[3]; 4. 9C-Connor Wakim, 12.347[2]; 5. 91-Cooper Marchant, 12.553[5]; 6. 72-Jeff Shelton, 12.907[1]; 7. 29C-Camie Bell, 13.175[4]

Qualifying 4: 1. 29T-Ryan Timmons, 11.650[6]; 2. 24-Max Mittry, 11.777[2]; 3. 12-Adam Christian, 11.977[1]; 4. 2STX-Brent Steck, 12.006[5]; 5. 36-Bob Newberry, 12.182[7]; 6. 33-Heath Holdsclaw, 12.303[4]; 7. 28K-Kaden Ramos, 12.473[3]