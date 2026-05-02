All Grandstand Seating Free for Season Opener Saturday May 2nd

From Knoxville

The 73rd annual Pella Motors / Kraig Ford Season Opener pushes off the 2026 Knoxville Championship Cup Series this Saturday, May 2nd. Hot Laps are scheduled for 6pm.

FREE Grandstand Admission

FREE Parking on the Fairgrounds (until full)

You will need to stop by the ticket office to grab a paper ticket before walking into the grandstands. The front stretch grandstands has roughly 13,000 seats, so let’s pack it! Bring your friends, your family, someone who has never been here before and make them new race fans!