Wesley Smith Wins with POWRi WAR Sprint League at US 36 Raceway

From POWRi

Osborn, MO. (5/1/26) — Wesley Smith kicked off the season in style by claiming the checkers in the POWRi Wingless Auto Racing Sprint League opener at US 36 Raceway, notching his league-leading nineteenth career feature victory in a hard-fought twenty-lap battle.

Battling on the high banks of US 36 Raceway, POWRi WAR competition saw Samuel Wagner set the quickest group qualifying time with a 13.255-second lap, while Wesley Smith and Jack Wagner each earned heat race victories.

Taking the initial green flag, high-point qualifier Wesley Smith lined up on the front row alongside Samuel Wagner. Smith would gain the lead on the opening lap and never look back, maintaining command of the field for all twenty circuits.

Holding steady out front, Wesley Smith remained untouchable throughout the feature event to secure his first league victory of the season. Staying within striking distance all race long, Samuel Wagner would finish runner-up, with Tom Curran completing the podium.

Racing closely behind the lead pack, Jack Wagner would finish fourth as Wyatt Burks rounded out the top-five finishers in the POWRi WAR Sprint League season opener at US 36 Raceway.

US 36 Raceway | POWRi WAR | 5/1/26 | Full Results:

Big R Stores Quick Qualifying Time: 73-Samuel Wagner(13.255)

Flying A Motorsports Heat Race 1 Winner: 44-Wesley Smith

Eibach Racing Heat Race 2 Winner: 77-Jack Wagner

Start2Finish TV High Point Qualifier: 44-Wesley Smith

Hoosier Racing Tire Hard Charger: 11X-Tom Curran(+5)

Honest Abe Roofing Feature Winner: 44-Wesley Smith

Event Information: https://www.myracepass.com/events/619785/races

A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 44-Wesley Smith[1]; 2. 73-Samuel Wagner[2]; 3. 11X-Tom Curran[8]; 4. 77-Jack Wagner[3]; 5. 11W-Wyatt Burks[6]; 6. 48-Taylor Forbes[9]; 7. 6-Jake Kouba[4]; 8. 75-Glen Saville[5]; 9. 27-Justin Johnson[7]; 10. 33-Bryson Smith[10]

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 44-Wesley Smith[3]; 2. 75-Glen Saville[1]; 3. 6-Jake Kouba[4]; 4. 11X-Tom Curran[5]; 5. 48-Taylor Forbes[2]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 77-Jack Wagner[2]; 2. 73-Samuel Wagner[4]; 3. 11W-Wyatt Burks[3]; 4. 27-Justin Johnson[5]; 5. 33-Bryson Smith[1]

Qualifying 1: 1. 6-Jake Kouba, 13.608[4]; 2. 44-Wesley Smith, 13.970[2]; 3. 48-Taylor Forbes, 14.498[5]; 4. 75-Glen Saville, 14.498[1]; 5. 11X-Tom Curran, 14.498[3]

Qualifying 2: 1. 73-Samuel Wagner, 13.255[1]; 2. 11W-Wyatt Burks, 13.497[5]; 3. 77-Jack Wagner, 13.663[2]; 4. 33-Bryson Smith, 13.973[4]; 5. 27-Justin Johnson, 14.130[3]

All 2026 POQRi WAR Sprint League events will be streamed LIVE on Start2Finish. For more information or to purchase an Xpress Pass, visit S2FTV.com.

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