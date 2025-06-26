﻿USAC SILVER CROWN HITS WINCHESTER’S BANKS JUNE 27

By Richie Murray

Winchester, Indiana (June 25, 2025)………Four past Winchester Speedway winners and a whole host of hungry others will take on the legendary high banks for this Friday night’s June 27 USAC Silver Crown Rich Vogler Classic at the eastern Indiana speed plant well-known for its high speeds, high intensity and high drama.

Among the 19 entries in the field are four drivers who have previously tamed the 37-degree high banks in their USAC career.

FOUR PAST WINNERS

Kody Swanson enters as the winner of the past three USAC Silver Crown races at Winchester in 2022-2023-2024 and has captured the pole position in all four. He also enters as the most recent series winner on the pavement at WWT Raceway on June 14.

Current series point leader Justin Grant scored the win in a photo finish over Swanson in the inaugural Silver Crown round at Winchester in 2021. Brian Tyler makes his return to the series following a three-year absence. He captured a pair of USAC Sprint Car wins at the track in 1997-1998, and one more surprise entry.

HELLO NEWMAN

The surprise of the entry list is Kazmark Motorsports fielding Ryan Newman, an 18-time NASCAR Cup Series winner and the 2008 winner of the Daytona 500. Newman, the 1999 USAC Silver Crown champion, has experienced his share of USAC victories at Winchester, five in fact. He won four times in USAC Midget competition at Winchester between 1998-1999 and also added a USAC National Sprint Car victory in 1999.

Interestingly, Newman is the most recent driver to win four consecutive USAC features with a single series at Winchester Speedway. It’s a record Swanson is aiming to tie this Friday. Newman also swept both ends of the Rich Vogler Classic in 2000, which was a NAMARS sanctioned Sprint and Midget doubleheader that year.

ONE SPOT UP THE ORDER

Another pair of drivers would like to jump over the hump after garnering runner-up finishes in recent USAC Silver Crown outings at Winchester, including Logan Seavey (2nd in 2022) and Bobby Santos (2nd in 2023 & 2024). While Seavey is seeking his first career Silver Crown win on the pavement, Santos is among the most decorated pavement specialists in USAC history and is vying for his first win of the USAC Silver Crown season.

BACK TO THE BANKS

Previous Winchester USAC Silver Crown podium finishers Taylor Ferns (3rd in 2022) and C.J. Leary (3rd in 2024) will also take on the banks this Friday as will top USAC Silver Crown Rookie of the Year contender Jackson Macenko (10th in 2024).

Also back in the field for Friday are those who have previous Winchester Silver Crown starts. The list includes Nathan Byrd (11th in 2022 & 2024), Matt Westfall (13th in 2023), Gregg Cory (13th in 2024), Dakoda Armstrong (14th in 2024), Kyle Steffens (15th in 2024), Dave Berkheimer (19th in 2021) and Tyler Roahrig (22nd in 2024).

WINCHESTER ROOKIES

Meanwhile, Jake Trainor and Colton Bettis are the lone drivers in Friday’s lineup without previous USAC Silver Crown racing experience at Winchester. But both have experienced racing teams behind them with Klatt Enterprises (Trainor) and Sam Pierce Racing (Bettis) routinely being among the fastest at Winchester for decades.

Both Trainor and Bettis have been dynamite on the pavement with Trainor recently garnering midget and sprint car wins on the asphalt, including May’s Little 500, at Anderson (Ind.) Speedway, while Bettis has been a master on the Florida winged pavement sprint car circuit.

RACE DETAILS

An open practice will be held for all teams on Thursday, June 26, from 7-10pm Eastern. Pits open at 6pm.

On race day, Friday, June 27, the pits open at 1pm with the drivers meeting at 3pm. Grandstands open at 3:30pm. USAC Silver Crown on-track action gets underway at 4:05pm Eastern with the first practice, followed by the second Silver Crown practice at 5:10pm. Silver Crown qualifying is scheduled for 6:10pm with an autograph session at 7:45pm, opening ceremonies at 8:15pm and the 100-lap Silver Crown main event slated for an 8:30pm green flag. All times Eastern.

Tickets will be sold at the gate on race day. General admission tickets are $30 (ages 18 and up), $10 (ages 13-17) and free (ages 12 and under).

Tickets are also available in advance at: https://www.winchester-speedway.com/. Reserved seating is $35 (ages 12 and up), $15 for children. A weekend camping spot is $30.

The 33rd running of the Rich Vogler Classic will feature the USAC Silver Crown National Championship, plus Modifieds, Thunder Roadsters & Vintage Cars.

The event can be watched LIVE on FloRacing at https://flosports.link/usac.

FRIDAY, JUNE 27 WINCHESTER USAC SILVER CROWN ENTRY LIST:

5 Dakoda Armstrong/New Castle, IN (C & A Motorsports)

6 (R) Jake Trainor/Medway, MA (Klatt Enterprises)

7 Kyle Robbins/New Castle, IN (KR Racing)

8 Kyle Steffens/St. Charles, MO (Steffens Motorsports)

21 C.J. Leary/Greenfield, IN (Team AZ-Petty-Rossi Racing)

22 Logan Seavey/Sutter, CA (Rice Motorsports-Abacus Racing)

31 Dave Berkheimer/Mechanicsburg, PA (Dave Berkheimer Motorsports)

32 Gregg Cory/Shelbyville, IN (Williams-Cory Racing)

40 Nathan Byrd/Goodyear, AZ (Meyer Auto Research)

41 Tyler Roahrig/Plymouth, IN (Newman Racing)

54 Matt Westfall/Pleasant Hill, OH (4 Kings Racing)

55 Taylor Ferns/Shelby Township, MI (Taylor Ferns Racing)

77 Kody Swanson/Kingsburg, CA (Doran Binks Racing)

81 Brian Tyler/Parma, MI (BCR Group)

91 Justin Grant/Ione, CA (Hemelgarn Racing)

92 Ryan Newman/South Bend, IN (Kazmark Motorsports)

98 Bobby Santos/Franklin, MA (DJ Racing)

124 (R) Jackson Macenko/Cincinnati, OH (Brad Hayes Racing)

126 (R) Colton Bettis/Lutz, FL (Sam Pierce Racing)

(R) represents a USAC Silver Crown Rookie

USAC SILVER CROWN NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP POINTS: 1-Justin Grant-396, 2-C.J. Leary-328, 3-Matt Westfall-272, 4-Logan Seavey-244, 5-Kody Swanson-232, 6-Kyle Steffens-205, 7-Gregg Cory-205, 8-Dave Berkheimer-185, 9-Mario Clouser-178, 10-Kaylee Bryson-175.

USAC SILVER CROWN TRACK RECORDS AT WINCHESTER SPEEDWAY:

1 Lap – 7/22/2021 – Kody Swanson – 14.459 – 124.490 mph

100 Laps – 7/21/2022 – Kody Swanson – 35:44.816 – 83.923 mph

RICH VOGLER CLASSIC WINNERS:

(Winchester Speedway)

1991: Robbie Stanley (Sprint) & Don Schilling (Midget)

1992: Jim Mahoney (Sprint) & Kenny Irwin, Jr. (Midget)

1993: Robbie Stanley (Sprint) & Stevie Reeves (Midget)

1994: Robbie Stanley (Sprint) & Mike Bliss (Midget)

1995: Kenny Irwin, Jr. (Sprint) & Mike Bliss (Midget)

1996: Andy Michner (Sprint) & Tracy Hines (Midget)

1997: Andy Michner (Sprint) & Tracy Hines (Midget)

1998: Chet Fillip (Sprint) & Ricky Shelton (Midget)

1999: Dave Steele (Sprint)

2000: Ryan Newman (Sprint) & Ryan Newman (Midget)

2001: Dane Carter (Midget)

2002: Dave Steele (Sprint)

2003: Michael Lewis (Sprint)

(Indianapolis Speedrome)

2004: Teddy Beach (Midget) & Bryan Clauson (Kenyon Midget)

(Winchester Speedway)

2005: Dave Darland (Sprint)

2006: Bryan Clauson (Sprint)

2007: Marc Jessup (Sprint)

2008: Darren Hagen (Sprint)

2009: Tracy Hines (Sprint)

2010: Shane Hmiel (Sprint)

2011: Tracy Hines (Sprint)

(Indianapolis Raceway Park)

2012: Bobby Santos (Silver Crown) & Tracy Hines (Midget)

2013: Tanner Swanson (Silver Crown) & Tracy Hines (Midget)

2014: David Byrne (Silver Crown)

2015: Tanner Swanson (Silver Crown)

2016: Kody Swanson (Silver Crown)

2017: Bobby Santos (Silver Crown)

2019: Kody Swanson (Silver Crown)

2020: Not Held

(Winchester Speedway)

2021: Justin Grant (Silver Crown)

2022: Kody Swanson (Silver Crown)

2023: Kody Swanson (Silver Crown)

2024: Kody Swanson (Silver Crown)

PAST USAC SILVER CROWN RESULTS AT WINCHESTER:

2021 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Justin Grant (5), 2. Kody Swanson (1), 3. Bobby Santos (2), 4. Aaron Pierce (3), 5. Kyle O’Gara (15), 6. Travis Welpott (7), 7. Matt Goodnight (8), 8. Kyle Robbins (11), 9. Derek Bischak (12), 10. David Byrne (6), 11. Logan Seavey (14), 12. Austin Nemire (10), 13. Shane Cottle (9), 14. Nathan Byrd (13), 15. Eric Gordon (4), 16. Mike Haggenbottom (18), 17. Mike McVetta (16), 18. Patrick Lawson (17), 19. Dave Berkheimer (19). 37:06.331

2022 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Kody Swanson (1), 2. Logan Seavey (6), 3. Taylor Ferns (8), 4. C.J. Leary (19), 5. Brian Tyler (12), 6. Derek Bischak (10), 7. Mike McVetta (14), 8. Kyle Robbins (7), 9. Travis Welpott (13), 10. Kyle O’Gara (9), 11. Nathan Byrd (15), 12. Matt Goodnight (11), 13. Mario Clouser (16), 14. Justin Grant (4), 15. Gregg Cory (17), 16. Chris Windom (2), 17. Bobby Santos (3), 18. Eric Gordon (5), 19. Jake Day (20), 20. Tom Paterson (18), 21. Dave Berkheimer (21). 35:44.816

2023 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Kody Swanson (1), 2. Bobby Santos (5), 3. Derek Bischak (7), 4. C.J. Leary (6), 5. Davey Hamilton Jr. (9), 6. Billy Wease (11), 7. Kaylee Bryson (13), 8. Caleb Armstrong (4), 9. Mario Clouser (15), 10. Kyle O’Gara (14), 11. Travis Welpott (16), 12. Logan Seavey (2), 13. Matt Westfall (18), 14. Kyle Robbins (8), 15. Taylor Ferns (10), 16. Trey Burke (19), 17. Kyle Steffens (20), 18. Aaron Pierce (3), 19. Mike McVetta (23), 20. Matt Goodnight (17), 21. Nathan Byrd (12), 22. Dave Berkheimer (22), 23. Gregg Cory (21), 24. Tom Paterson (24). NT

2024 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Kody Swanson (1), 2. Bobby Santos (5), 3. C.J. Leary (6), 4. Jus-tin Grant (7), 5. Taylor Ferns (3), 6. Logan Seavey (4), 7. Davey Hamilton Jr. (14), 8. Kyle Robbins (12), 9. Trey Osborne (16), 10. Jackson Macenko (15), 11. Nathan Byrd (19), 12. Kaylee Bryson (11), 13. Gregg Cory (20), 14. Dakoda Armstrong (2), 15. Kyle Steffens (18), 16. Derek Bischak (8), 17. Mario Clouser (10), 18. Trey Burke (9), 19. Travis Welpott (13), 20. Dave Berkheimer (21), 21. Nathan Moore (22), 22. Tyler Roahrig (17). 36:25.647