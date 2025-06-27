BC39 ACTIVITIES FOR RACE FANS AT IMS JULY 1-2!

By Richie Murray

Speedway, Indiana (June 26, 2025)………Several fun activities have been arranged for race fans to take part in throughout the 2025 edition of the BC39 Presented By Avanti Windows & Doors at The Dirt Track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on July 1-2.

TUESDAY NIGHT TRACK INVASION

After the conclusion of Tuesday night’s BC39 preliminary feature, the gates will be opened and the crowd will be allowed to experience the racetrack from inside the walls. Fans will be invited onto the track to meet USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship drivers, while getting a unique opportunity to walk around the track and see the cars up close.

‍WEDNESDAY MEET & GREET / AUTOGRAPH SESSION

Prior to the start of the BC39 on Wednesday, a driver meet & greet and autograph session will be held from 4-5pm for all race fans to partake in at the merchandise area inside the gates. BC39 posters will be handed to fans. After the meet & greet, all fans are welcome to attend the public drivers meeting.

BC39 AUTOGRAPHED HELMET

A helmet will be signed by all participating BC39 drivers, which will then be auctioned off. You can bid on the helmet, as well as race-used victory lane boards and banners used during this year’s BC39, at the USAC merchandise trailer on one of the two BC39 race days.‍ All proceeds will directly benefit USAC RaceAid, which provides financial aid to the families of auto racing participants with ties to USAC who have been injured and/or need assistance.

RACE DETAILS

Spectator tickets are on sale for the BC39 at www.IMS.com/BC39. Spectators are to enter the Indianapolis Motor Speedway via 30th Street. Competitors are to enter through the tunnel on 16th Street.

The event on the 1/5-mile dirt oval inside turn three at IMS continues to honor late USAC champion and three-time Indianapolis 500 starter Bryan Clauson.

Past championship night winners of the BC39 include Brady Bacon (2018), Zeb Wise (2019), Kyle Larson (2021), Buddy Kofoid (2022), Justin Grant (2023) and Cannon McIntosh (2024).

The BC39 officially gets underway on Monday, June 30, with team parking from Noon-5pm Eastern followed by the Prelude to the BC39 party at 6pm at Prime 47 in downtown Indianapolis.

On track action begins at IMS on Tuesday, July 1, with a full program of events for both the USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship and the Stoops Junior Sprint Invitational. Registration and the pit area open at 9am while the public gates open at 4pm. The drivers meeting is set for 4pm and hot laps are slated to begin at 6pm followed by opening ceremonies at 7pm and racing immediately following, concluding with a 30-lap feature event for the midgets. After the feature, fans are invited onto the dirt track to talk with drivers and see the racecars up close.

Championship night of the BC39 on Wednesday, July 2, will consist of full programs for both the USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship and the Stoops Junior Sprint Invitational. Registration and the pit area open at 9am while the public gates open at 4pm. A driver autograph session is slated for 4:30pm and a public drivers meeting will be held at 5pm, while hot laps are set to begin at 6pm. Opening ceremonies commence at 7pm with racing action immediately following with the main events, followed by a semi-feature and the 39-lap feature event for the midgets, paying $20,039-to-win.