BC39 FORMAT REVEALED ﻿FOR JULY 1-2 USAC MIDGET EVENT AT IMS

By Richie Murray

Speedway, Indiana (June 26, 2025)………A new two-night format at The Dirt Track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway will welcome competitors to the seventh running of the BC39 Presented by Avanti Windows & Doors featuring the USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship on July 1-2, 2025.

The competition to make the field for the event has proven to be intense with back-to-back nights of full racing programs, starting with Tuesday, July 1, opener which concludes with a 30-lap feature. That’s followed by the grand finale of the week on Wednesday, July 2, culminating in a $20,039-to-win 39-lap main event.

The event honors late USAC champion and three-time Indianapolis 500 starter Bryan Clauson.

Let’s take a look at the details of the format!

TUESDAY, JULY 1 FORMAT

**Heat race positions will be selected during the heat race draft at 4:30pm EDT.

**8 heat races will be held with starting positions based on their selections during the heat race draft. Each heat race will be 8 laps in length.

**Points for heat races will be accumulated by finishing position and total number of positions advanced.

**Heat race winners + the top-8 in overall points will be locked into Tuesday’s feature.

**Those 16 drivers will start straight-up based on overall points in the first 16 positions of the feature – rows 1-8.

**The top-4 finishers from each of the two semi-features will transfer into the feature. Each semi-feature will be 12 laps in length.

**The semi-feature transfers will line up in positions 17-24 of the feature lineup, rows 9-12, based on their finishing order in the semi.

**30-lap feature paying $5,000-to-win.

**All USAC National Midget licensed drivers and entrants will receive feature points only on Tuesday based on their finishing position. All non-transfers will receive 10 points.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 2 FORMAT

**6 qualifying races will be held and will be lined up based on Tuesday’s heat race points. Each qualifying race will be 10 laps in length.

**The top-6 (36 total) in heat race points will start inverted in each of their respective qualifying races.

**Points for the qualifying races will be accumulated by finishing position and total number of positions advanced.

**Drivers ranking 1-18 in overall points following the qualifying races will lock into Wednesday’s feature and will start the feature straight-up based off overall points. The driver with the most points will start on the pole. Second most points will start outside and so on.

**Drivers ranking 19-30 in overall points following the qualifying races will compete in a semi-feature event.

**Drivers ranking 30th on back in overall points following the qualifying races will compete in one of two C-Main events.

**The top-4 finishers from each of the two C-Mains will transfer into the semi-feature and will start at the tail of the field according to their C-Main finishing order. Each C-Main event will be 10 laps in length.

**The top-6 finishers from the semi-feature will transfer to the feature and will start in positions 19-24, rows 10-11-12. The semi-feature event will be 15 laps in length.

**39-lap feature paying $20,039-to-win.

RACE DETAILS

Teams can still file their entry for the event at https://TheBC39.com, where they may also purchase grandstand tickets, pit and parking passes for the event. Grandstand tickets for the BC39 can be purchased now at www.IMS.com/BC39.

The event on the 1/5-mile dirt oval inside turn three at IMS continues to honor late USAC champion and three-time Indianapolis 500 starter Bryan Clauson.

Past championship night winners of the BC39 include Brady Bacon (2018), Zeb Wise (2019), Kyle Larson (2021), Buddy Kofoid (2022), Justin Grant (2023) and Cannon McIntosh (2024).

The BC39 officially gets underway on Monday, June 30, with team parking from Noon-5pm Eastern followed by the Prelude to the BC39 party at 6pm at Prime 47 in downtown Indianapolis.

On track action begins at IMS on Tuesday, July 1, with a full program of events for both the USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship and the Stoops Junior Sprint Invitational. Registration and the pit area open at 9am while the public gates open at 4pm. The drivers meeting is set for 4pm and hot laps are slated to begin at 6pm followed by opening ceremonies at 7pm and racing immediately following, concluding with a 30-lap feature event for the midgets. After the feature, fans are invited onto the dirt track to talk with drivers and see the racecars up close.

Championship night of the BC39 on Wednesday, July 2, will consist of full programs for both the USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship and the Stoops Junior Sprint Invitational. Registration and the pit area open at 9am while the public gates open at 4pm. A driver autograph session is slated for 4:30pm and a public drivers meeting will be held at 5pm, while hot laps are set to begin at 6pm. Opening ceremonies commence at 7pm with racing action immediately following with the main events, followed by a semi-feature and the 39-lap feature event for the midgets, paying $20,039-to-win.