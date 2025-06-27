PRELUDE TO THE BC39 ﻿HITS DOWNTOWN INDY MONDAY, JUNE 30

From USAC

Indianapolis, Indiana (June 26, 2025)………Kick off the 2025 #BC39 Presented by Avanti Windows & Doors in style at The Prelude to the BC39, hosted at Prime 47 – Indy’s Steakhouse in downtown Indianapolis, Indiana from 6-11pm EDT on Monday night, June 30.

It’s a time to let loose for a few hours prior to two nights of USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship racing at The Dirt Track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, which will take place on Tuesday-Wednesday, July 1-2.

This year’s Prelude includes food provided by Prime 47, a cash bar, plus a live concert by Clayton Anderson, silent auction, USAC driver meet and greets, a pit stop competition, and much more!

USAC drivers who are committed to performing karaoke at the event include Logan Seavey, Kevin Thomas Jr., Mitchel Moles, Kaylee Bryson and Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports series regulars Cannon McIntosh, Kale Drake, Jacob Denney and Gavin Miller.

It’s all for a great cause and you can support your favorite driver now by donating at https://www.preludetothebc39.com/donations.

The 7th annual BC39 midget race celebrates the life and legacy of Bryan Clauson. Taking place on the dirt track at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, July 1st and 2nd, this race has become one of the biggest events on the racing calendar.

Featuring the stars of USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship, it’s two nights of intense wheel-to-wheel action you won’t want to miss.

All proceeds from the Prelude to the BC39 go to support Dr. Chernoff’s Survivors of Violence Foundation and the American Racing Ministries.

Prime 47 is one of the premier steakhouses in Indianapolis. Located at 47 S. Pennsylvania Street, the Prelude event will have access to the entire restaurant.

The event will also be a street party, as Pennsylvania Street in front of Prime 47 will be shut down to have the concert stage, tables for dining, outdoor bars and food stations as well as race cars on display.

The inside of Prime 47 will serve as the location to stage our silent auction, as well as a VIP area.

Tickets and sponsorship opportunities for the event can be purchased now at https://www.preludetothebc39.com/.