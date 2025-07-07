Perry Pulls Off Thrilling Last-Lap Pass for Second Straight Oswego 350 Supermodified Victory

By Camden Proud

OSWEGO, NY (July 6, 2025) – Kyle Perry thrilled the Oswego Speedway crowd with a jaw-dropping last-lap pass to win his second consecutive Oswego County Tourism 350 Supermodified feature on Saturday night, edging out Brendan Young by just 0.058 seconds in one of the most exciting finishes in the division’s history.

Brendan Young and Robbie Wirth led the field to green, each chasing their first career 350 Supermodified victory. Young was able to inch ahead early, with third-starting Talen Hawksby, fourth-starting Dave Cliff, and sixth-starting Kyle Perry quickly settling into the top five. Perry worked past Dawson Hawksby early on, moving into fifth.

On lap 5, Cliff got out of shape exiting turn two, opening the door for Perry, Dawson Hawksby, and the returning Brian Sobus in the No. 45 to move into fourth, fifth, and sixth, respectively.

Up front, Young had pulled away in the early stages but was eventually reeled back in by Wirth, Hawksby, and Perry as the front four bunched nose to tail in the closing laps. With six circuits remaining, Hawksby made an aggressive attempt to take second using the high side but drifted wide in turns one and two, allowing Perry to capitalize and take over the third position.

Young came to the white flag as the leader, still searching for his elusive first win, but Perry had other plans. With a powerful run around the outside of Wirth in turn one, Perry claimed second down the backstretch. Then, in a bold move that brought fans to their feet, he swung to the high side of Young entering turn three and raced him side-by-side through turns three and four, nipping the No. 7 at the stripe by just 0.058 seconds for the victory.

The win extended Perry’s points lead to 36 over New England’s Jim Storace, who rallied from deep in the field to finish fifth.

Young settled for a heartbreaking runner-up finish, Wirth earned his second straight podium in third, and Sobus capped off an impressive return to action in fourth. Storace, Cliff, Sawyer Stout, Talen Hawksby, Barry Kingsley, and Dawson Hawksby completed the top 10 in what was yet another thrilling 350 Super main event.

The win was Perry’s second in a row, the fifth of his career, and placed him among an elite group of drivers who have scored back-to-back 350 Supermodified victories at Oswego, joining Stephen Duphily, Mike Bruce, Chase Locke, and Josh Sokolic.

“I could see Brendan and Robbie were getting looser and sort of sliding around, and I was kind of content to finish third there,” Perry said in victory lane. “Then the 4 almost looked like he brushed the hub rail in 1 and 2, and I was able to get a run on the outside. I don’t know – I just had to go for it on the last lap. I saw the 50 and 79 try the outside earlier, and they just slid around, but we were coming up on the leader with one to go, and I knew I had to try it. I was either going to spin out or get the run for the win. Great job to Brendan though – those top two guys logged a lot of clean laps up front.”

Perry also noted his team had been battling a fuel issue all day. “My Dad was working his ass off to figure out what was going on, and we finally realized it was the fuel pump,” he said. “Huge thanks to Doug, Jared Bellinger, and all the guys that helped us get this thing back going tonight. Thanks to Bellinger Auto, Orange Crate Brewing Company, Gibby’s Irish Pub, TGR Motorsports, and 21 Tequila. We’ve got to go drink some of that tonight.”

The Novelis Supermodifieds will be off next Saturday, July 12, as teams and fans travel to Michigan for the ISMA/MSS Great Lakes Classic at Berlin Raceway. Oswego Speedway will still be in action, however, with a full program of Pathfinder Bank SBS and Oswego County Tourism 350 Supermodified racing presented by Barlow’s Concessions and Rupert’s Party Rentals.

RESULTS

Burke’s Do It Best Home Centers of Oswego & Fulton

Oswego County Tourism 350 Supermodifieds

Saturday, July 5, 2025

Oswego Speedway

Oswego, NY

Feature (25-laps): 1. 20 – KYLE PERRY, 2. 7 – Brendan Young, 3. 4 – Robbie Wirth, 4. 45 – Brian Sobus, 5. 47 – Jim Storace, 6. 50 – Dave Cliff, 7. 40 – Sawyer Stout, 8. 79 – Talen Hawksby, 9. 91 – Barry Kingsley, 10. 68 ® – Dawson Hawksby, 11. 97 – Vern LaFave

Heat 1 (10-laps): 1. 79 – Talen Hawksby, 2. 7 – Brendan Young, 3. 45 – Brian Sobus, 4. 97 – Vern LaFave, 5. 91 – Barry Kingsley, 6. 47 – Jim Storace

Heat 2 (10-laps): 1. 4 – Robbie Wirth, 2. 50 – Dave Cliff, 3. 20 – Kyle Perry, 4. 68 – Dawson Hawksby, 5. 40 – Sawyer Stout

JP Jewelers Halfway Leader ($100 bonus to the leader of lap 13): #7 Brendan Young

Lighthouse Lanes Up & Comer ($50 bonus to the highest finishing driver who has never won a feature at Oswego Speedway): #7 Brendan Young

D&S Landscaping Hard Charger ($25 bonus to the driver advancing the most positions): #20 Kyle Perry