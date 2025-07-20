TOMMY MALCOLM THUNDERS TO PERRIS USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR VICTORY

By Lance Jennings

PERRIS, CALIFORNIA – JULY 19, 2025… Starting fourth, Tommy “Thunder” Malcolm powered to his first Avanti Windows and Doors USAC/CRA Sprint Car victory of the season at Perris Auto Speedway. Driving Dino Napier’s #5X Indiana Truck Salvage / B&B Powder Coating Maxim, the Yucaipa, California driver scored the eighth win of his career over R.J. Johnson, hard charger “Chargin” Charles Davis Jr., A.J. Bender, and point leader Ricky Lewis. For his efforts, Tommy also took home an additional $500 cash bonus courtesy series title sponsor, Avanti Windows & Doors.

Malcolm, who ran second in last year’s title chase, has had horrible luck for most of the 2025 campaign. On this night, the veteran driver managed to grab the top spot from defending champion R.J. Johnson on the sixth circuit. From there, Malcolm set a torrid pace on the Perris clay oval and sliced his way through the back markers. Two caution flags would halt the action and Malcolm was able to shake free from his challengers to take the checkered flag.

“The Big Game Hunter” Austin Williams began the night by posting his first Woodland Auto Display / WC Friend Company Access Systems Fast Time Award of the year. The Yorba Linda, California driver posted a time of 16.678 seconds in the Tom & Christy Dunkel #17W Inland Rigging DRC over the 20 car roster at the Lake Perris Fairgrounds.

Laveen, Arizona’s R.J. Johnson topped the 8-lap WC Friend Company Access Systems / In Honor of Wiley Miler Sr. & Wiley Miller II / Silbermann Solar First Heat Race. Piloting the Petty Performance Racing #33P Avanti Windows and Doors Sherman, Johnson’s win marked his series leading sixth heat race triumph. A.J. Bender of San Diego, California won the In Memory of Jim & Chet Gardner / Sexton Fire Protection / Factory Wraps Second Heat Race. Racing the Rolls Scaffolding / Matrix Construction Services DRC, Bender recorded his fourth heat race victory of the season.

Racing a renumbered Bonneau Motorsports DRC, “Chargin” Charles Davis Jr. of Buckeye, Arizona earned the In Memory of Jim and Chet Gardner Hard Charger Award / “Best Passing Job” honors with a third place run from eleventh. After the main event, the multi-time Arizona Sprint Car Champion is heading to the Midwest to compete with the USAC National Sprint Cars during “Indiana Sprint Week.”

The Avanti Windows & Doors USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series will take a short break in the schedule before returning to Perris Auto Speedway on August 16th for their thirteenth championship round at Perris Auto Speedway.

For more information on the Avanti Windows & Doors USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series, visit usacracing.com and the social media for USAC Racing. You can also find exclusive content on the USAC/CRA Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages.

AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR SERIES RACE RESULTS: July 19, 2025 – Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, California

WOODLAND AUTO DISPLAY / WC FRIEND COMPANY ACCESS SYSTEMS QUALIFICATIONS: 1. Austin Williams, 17W, Dunkel-16.678; 2. Ricky Lewis, 41, Lewis-16.762; 3. Tommy Malcolm, 5X, Napier-16.806; 4. David Gasper, 18, Kittle/Gasper-16.814; 5. R.J. Johnson, 33P, Petty-16.827; 6. Matt Mitchell, 37, Mitchell-16.861; 7. Eddie Tafoya Jr., 51T, Tafoya-16.875; 8. Blake Bower, 17X, Dunkel-16.919; 9. Connor Lundy, 97, Lundy-16.921; 10. A.J. Bender, 21, Bender-16.954; 11. Charles Davis Jr., 47, Davis-17.330; 12. Connor Speir, 57S, Speir-17.340; 13. Verne Sweeney, 98, Guerrero-17.400; 14. Jeff Dyer, 39, Cal-Sun-18.119; 15. Brent Owens, 71, Owens-18.273; 16. Trenten Shelton, 72T, Shelton-18.304; 17. Heath Holdsclaw, 33, Holdsclaw-18.312; 18. Hannah Mayhew, 43, Mayhew-18.416; 19. Elexa Herrera, 5E, Herrera-18.580; 20. Brecken Guerrero, 98B, Guerrero-18.614.

WC FRIEND COMPANY ACCESS SYSTEMS / IN HONOR OF WILEY MILLER SR. & WILEY MILLER II / SILBERMANN SOLAR FIRST HEAT: (8 laps, All Cars Transfer To Feature) 1. R.J. Johnson, 2. Tommy Malcolm, 3. Charles Davis Jr., 4. Eddie Tafoya Jr., 5. Austin Williams, 6. Connor Lundy, 7. Verne Sweeney, 8. Heath Holdsclaw, 9. Elexa Herrera, 10. Brent Owens. 2:19.93.

IN MEMORY OF JIM & CHET GARDNER / SEXTON FIRE PROTECTION / FACTORY WRAPS SECOND HEAT: (8 laps, All Cars Transfer To Feature) 1. A.J. Bender, 2. Matt Mitchell, 3. Ricky Lewis, 4. Blake Bower, 5. David Gasper, 6. Connor Speir, 7. Trenten Shelton, 8. Brecken Guerrero, 9. Jeff Dyer, 10. Hannah Mayhew. 2:19.08.

FEATURE: (30 laps, With Starting Positions) 1. Tommy Malcolm (4), 2. R.J. Johnson (2), 3. Charles Davis Jr. (11), 4. A.J. Bender (10), 5. Ricky Lewis (5), 6. Matt Mitchell (1), 7. Blake Bower (8), 8. Austin Williams (6), 9. David Gasper (3), 10. Eddie Tafoya Jr. (7), 11. Connor Lundy (9), 12. Verne Sweeney (13), 13. Heath Holdsclaw (16), 14. Brecken Guerrero (19), 15. Hannah Mayhew (17), 16. Elexa Herrera (18), 17. Trenten Shelton (15), 18. Brent Owens (14), 19. Connor Speir (12). NT.

—————————-

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-5 R.J. Johnson, Laps 6-30 Tommy Malcolm.

IN MEMORY OF JIM & CHET GARDNER HARD CHARGER: Charles Davis Jr. (11 to 3)

NEW AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR POINTS:

NEXT AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR RACE: August 16 – Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, California