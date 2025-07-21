Brad Sweet to Sit Out Silver Cup with Medical Provisional

(July 21, 2025) – Brad Sweet and the Kasey Kahne Racing #49 team will take a medical provisional for the High Limit Sprint Car Series event Tuesday night at Lernerville Speedway.

According to a statement released by High Limit Racing on Monday, Sweet was evaluated at a nearby hospital and discharged that night, but is taking time to recover from plenty of soreness and a concussion.

Sweet is one of three High Limit drivers injured during the Kings Royal weekend at Eldora Speedway with Aaron Reutzel also tanking a medical provisional on Tuesday and Clauson/Marshall racing putting Cole Duncan in the car at Leernville Speedway with Giovanni Sclezi taking over for the remainder of the 2025 season for Tyler Courtney, who suffered a back injury at Eldora.