Kubota High Limit Racing’s Roto-Rooter Midweek Series continues on Tuesday, July 22, with the Don Martin Memorial Silver Cup at Lernerville Speedway.

Jokers Jackpot winner, Kyle Larson, joins Rico Abreu, Brent Marks, Kings Royal winner Anthony Macri and more for the $25,000-to-win single-night event.

Due to injuries sustained at Eldora Speedway last week, Brad Sweet, Aaron Reutzel and Tyler Courtney will not be competing in Tuesday’s event. Cole Duncan will be the substitute driver in the Clauson Marshall Racing 7BC.

Avoid the line at the track and purchase your tickets online now. All tickets purchased online in advance can be upgraded to a free pit pass at the track on race day. Upgrades will begin at 4pm at the main grandstand gate.

All ticket prices increase by $10 if purchased at the track on race day. And remember, only fans who purchase tickets in advance online are eligible for the Durst Dice Roll.

For more information, including all ticket prices, visit the event page. Please note that no alcohol or glass containers of any kind are permitted inside the gates. Coolers 14″ and smaller are permitted. All bags and coolers are subject to search prior to entry.

If you can’t join us for the Don Martin Memorial Silver Cup, watch live on FloRacing, the exclusive streaming partner of Kubota High Limit Racing.

Don Martin Memorial Cup Event Information:

Pit Gate Opens: 2pm

Grandstand Gates Open: 4pm

FloRacing Broadcast Begins: 6:15pm

Hot Laps: 6pm

M&R Power Equipment Fan Fest: In the midway immediately after qualifying concludes until opening ceremonies begin.

Opening Ceremonies: 7:20pm

Racing Begins: 7:30pm

Camping Information: To reserve a camping spot, call Lernerville Speedway at 724-353-1511.

