Three Battles with the Posse, Only New York Stop of 2025 Ahead

By Alex Nieten

YORK HAVEN, PA (July 22, 2025) – The busiest stretch of the 2025 World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car season rolls on.

This week’s agenda features four races in five nights at three tracks in two states. It begins with the second 2025 chapter of the sport’s fiercest rivalry. The Greatest Show on Dirt invades Pennsylvania where the PA Posse await to protect the porch. The first battle takes place at York Haven, PA’s BAPS Motor Speedway on Wednesday, July 23 for the Bricker’s Bash.

A day off will follow BAPS before the focus belongs to Williams Grove Speedway in Mechanicsburg, PA for the C&D Rigging Summer Nationals on July 25-26. The winner of the finale will bag bragging rights and bank $20,000.

The scene then shifts to the only “Empire State” stop of 2025 as the tour heads north to New York for a Sunday matinee at Weedsport Speedway on July 27. It’ll mark the 15th ever World of Outlaws appearance at the uniquely shaped track. Before 410 Sprint Cars come to town Sunday, New Yorkers can enjoy the Super DIRTcar Series Big Block Modifieds on Saturday, July 26.

It’s going to be another jam-packed week for The Greatest Show on Dirt.

Let’s look at the week’s top storylines:

KNOTTED UP: The World of Outlaws and PA Posse are knotted up at a win apiece after a pair of races in 2025.

The rivalry was rekindled at Lincoln Speedway’s Gettysburg Clash back in May. Michael “Buddy” Kofoid drew first blood for the World of Outlaws as the Penngrove, CA native held off Posse representative Chase Dietz.

Williams Grove was the site of the next battle, and the Posse got one back as Dillsburg, PA’s Anthony Macri won to keep the Morgan Cup in the “Keystone State.”

For the full-time World of Outlaws competitors, they’re looking for their third straight year of supremacy in PA. The Posse have hopes of gaining the upper hand for the first time since 2022. One area where the Posse do currently hold the advantage is podiums as they’ve tallied four compared to two for the World of Outlaws this season.

GRAVEL’S GROOVE: History along with his 2025 speed says David Gravel will certainly be among the favorites this week to bring bragging rights to the World of Outlaws.

First, he’s the only driver expected to be in the pit area with a Series victory at BAPS. Gravel topped a 2023 thriller when The Greatest Show on Dirt returned for the first time since 1992 when Stevie Smith won one for the Posse in Al Hamilton’s famed No. 77.

Williams Grove is home to the most success on Gravel’s résumé. He’s a nine-time Feature winner with the Series at the historic 1/2-mile dirt track, most recently topping last year’s Summer Nationals with Big Game Motorsports for his 100th career victory.

The defending champion is already up to 10 checkered flags in 2025 aboard Tod Quiring’s No. 2.

PA CONQUERER: Over the last couple of decades, there’s been one man on the World of Outlaws roster that’s made a habit out of beating the Posse, and his name is Donny Schatz.

No state is responsible for more of Schatz’s wins than Pennsylvania as he’s topped 36 races in the “Keystone State.” A whopping 21 of those have come at Williams Grove alone, including seven during the Summer Nationals. Only Steve Kinser’s tally of 38 Williams Grove triumphs with the World of Outlaws eclipse Schatz.

Schatz’s BAPS experience is limited to just two starts aboard the Tony Stewart/Curb-Agajanian Racing No. 15. He debuted at BAPS with a 12th in 2023 before improving to eighth a year ago.

WILLIAMS GROVE WINNERS: Gravel and Schatz may stand out among the 2025 World of Outlaws roster heading into Pennsylvania, but several other full-timers have enjoyed trips to Victory Lane at Williams Grove.

Jason Johnson Racing pilot Carson Macedo boasts four scores at the Mechanicsburg, PA track, most notably taking a pair of National Open titles (2021 and 2024).

The trio of Sheldon Haudenschild, Logan Schuchart, and Buddy Kofoid have all won once at the 1/2 mile in World of Outlaws competition.

United States Auto Club (USAC) Triple Crown champion Chris Windom has excelled without wings at Williams Grove, winning with both USAC Silver Crown (2016) and USAC National Sprint Cars (2018).

EMPIRE STATE OF MIND: Two men have dominated much of the Series history at Weedsport, and to no surprise, it’s the same two listed above with so much Pennsylvania success.

Donny Schatz and David Gravel have combined to win seven of the last eight visits to the D-shaped track. Schatz claimed trips in 2015 and 2016 before returning to Victory Lane in 2021. It’s been Gravel’s domain more recently as he’s topped four of the last five to become the World of Outlaws’ winningest driver at Weedsport.

While they may be the favorites, many talented wheelmen capable of besting them will be looking to do just that. Carson Macedo has been on the podium in his last two Weedsport races with the Jason Johnson Racing team, and he won an All Star Circuit of Champions (ASCoC) race there in 2018 aboard Joe Gaerte’s No. 3G. Sheldon Haudenschild is a two-time runner-up at Weedsport, including last year’s visit.

FROM THRONE TO PORCH: Pennsylvania will be especially excited to welcome Anthony Macri back to the porch this week.

The Dillsburg, PA native is fresh off pushing the Posse to one of the sport’s most coveted positions – atop the Kings Royal throne. Macri led all 40 laps around Eldora Speedway to claim the crown jewel and bank $200,000.

Now, it’s time for Macri to head back to familiar territory and defend home turf. He’s a four-time BAPS winner, including topping a 2023 PA Speedweek visit. His most recent triumph at the York Haven, PA track came last year on April 28. Macri’s Williams Grove résumé boasts 13 checkered flags including a trio already in 2025. The most recent of those was when he beat the World of Outlaws in May for the Morgan Cup.

MORE POSSE POWER: Macri won’t be the only representative capable of protecting the porch this week.

York, PA’s Chase Dietz has been stout all season with the Stehman Motorsports team to the tune of four wins and 16 podiums. A trio of those top threes have come at BAPS, and last year he set Simpson Quick Time at his home track when the World of Outlaws visited. Dietz owns four Williams Grove victories and podiumed there last year at the National Open prelim.

Danny Dietrich and the Gary Kauffman Racing crew have found plenty of speed in 2025 that has helped them win three of their five BAPS appearances this season, with the other two leading to podium finishes. A pair of Dietrich’s five career victories with The Greatest Show on Dirt happened at Williams Grove, and he’s currently 12th on the track’s all-time win list.

No mention of the Posse is complete without Lance Dewease. The Fayetteville, PA legend’s 116 Williams Grove wins are by far the most in track history, and the most recent of those came this year on June 6.

Last July was when Liverpool, PA’s T.J. Stutts stunned the Sprint Car world by beating the World of Outlaws at Williams Grove, and he’ll look to replicate that summer magic this week.

These four, along with fellow Pennsylvanians including Troy Wagaman Jr. (Hanover, PA), Freddie Rahmer (Salfordville, PA), Cameron Smith (Spring Grove, PA), Dylan Norris (Hanover, PA), and many more are expected to be in action this week.