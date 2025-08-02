Dylan Norris Victorious In Williams Grove 410 Sprints For Second Of Career

By Shawn Brouse

Mechanicsburg – Dylan Norris of Hanover piloted his No. 17 to the 410 sprint car win at Williams Grove Speedway on Friday night, turning in an impressive drive to record the second oval victory of his career.

His previous win at the track in the division was on March 25, 2022.

Norris pocketed $5,500 for the victory after scoring a pair of 358 sprint wins at the track on July 18.

In 358 sprint action Friday night, Derek Locke returned to victory lane for the first time since September of 2023.

Norris started sixth in his drive to victory and watched as polesitter Tim Glatfelter took control at the start of the 25 lap main.

By lap three Norris had motored by Alex Attard for the third spot before setting his sights on Jeff Halligan for second.

The leader entered the rear of the field on lap 11 and began putting cars a lap down before Norris got by Halligan with 11 laps to go.

And just as Norris took second Glatfelter stumbled on the cushion, allowing both drivers to quickly run up on the leader.

Norris pulled the trigger with nine laps to go and took control of the race with Halligan racing into second on lap 19.

A lap later the Ephrata driver was briefly able to take the lead away from Norris as the pair worked traffic but Norris kept his composure and reclaimed the top spot in the fourth turn before the leaders could cross the line with five laps to go.

And from there Norris would not be challenged, taking the win by 1.167 seconds over Freddie Rahmer, who drove from ninth at the start.

Halligan settled for third followed by Tyler Ross and 16th starter Brock Zearfoss.

Sixth through 10th went to Glatfelter, 17th starter Lance Dewease, Troy Wagaman Jr., Attard and Ryan Taylor.

Heats went to Glatfelter, Attard and Halligan.

Polesitter Chase Gutshall led the first 10 laps of the 25-lap 358 sprint feature before third starter Locke drove by.

Fourth starter Ayden Hare took second with 10 laps to go and would proved to be a challenge for Locke before the finish.

After losing second back to Gutshall for a few more laps, Hare put his elbows up and began driving higher and harder around the half-mile, again racing into second with four laps to go.

Hare then ran down leader Locke and was able to rally to his outside on the final circuit but ended up crossing the finish line as the runner-up by .386 seconds.

Dylan Norris was third followed by Gutshall and Nash Ely.

Sixth through 10th went to Cody Fletcher, Jude Siegel, Matt Findley, Kyle Spence and Andy Best.

Heats were won by Hare, Locke and Steve Owings.

Feature Finishes

8/1/25

410 sprint cars, 25 laps: 1. Dylan Norris, 2. Freddie Rahmer, 3. Jeff Halligan, 4. Tyler Ross, 5. Brock Zearfoss, 6. Tim Glatfelter, 7. Lance Dewease, 8. Troy Wagaman J r., 9. Alex Attard, 10. Ryan Taylor, 11. Cameron Smith, 12. Mike Thompson, 13. Kody Hartlaub, 14. Doug Hammaker, 15. Justin Whittall, 16. Kyle Moody, 17. Steve Buckwalter, 18. Ryan Newton, 19. Austin Bishop, 20. Chad Trout, 21. Logan Rumsey, 22. Dave Grube, 23. TJ Stutts, 24. Samuel Miller, 25. Brandon Rahmer

358 sprint cars, 25 laps: 1. Derek Locke, 2. Ayden Hare, 3. Dylan Norris, 4. Chase Gutshall, 5. Nash Ely, 6. Cody Fletcher, 7. Jude Siegel, 8. Matt Findley, 9. Kyle Spence, 10. Andy Best, 11. Steve Owings, 12. Tyler Rutherford, 13. Eli Tuckey, 14. Jake Eldreth, 15. Steve Wilbur, 16. Colton Moyer, 17. Jacob Galloway, 18. Frankie Herr, 19. Hunter Fulton, 20. Nick Yinger, 21. Chad Criswell, 22. Trevor Stover, 23. Tom Senseney Jr.